India beat New Zealand to claim third Champions Trophy title

india-champs-BCCI

The world’s top-ranked ODI team remained unbeaten throughout the eight-nation tournament, which was played in Pakistan and the UAE. (Photo: BCCI)

By Eastern EyeMar 10, 2025
INDIA secured their third Champions Trophy title with a four-wicket victory over New Zealand in the final on Sunday.

Rohit Sharma led from the front with a crucial 76, supported by a disciplined spin attack that restricted New Zealand to 251-7 in Dubai.

Chasing 252, India started aggressively with Rohit's first half-century of the tournament, while KL Rahul remained unbeaten on 34 to guide the team home with six balls to spare. This win adds to India's previous titles in 2002 and 2013, surpassing Australia's two trophies.

The world’s top-ranked ODI team remained unbeaten throughout the eight-nation tournament, which was played in Pakistan and the UAE.


"It is very nice," Rohit said. "We played some good cricket through the tournament. To have the result our way is a great feeling."

Virat Kohli added: "It's been amazing, we wanted to bounce back after a tough Australia tour. Lovely playing with a bunch of amazing youngsters. They're stepping up and taking India in the right direction."

"When you leave, you want to leave in a better position. So many impactful knocks (Shubman) Gill, Shreyas (Iyer), Rahul have played. The team is in good hands," he said.

Both Kohli and Rohit came into the tournament following a poor run in India's 3-1 Test series loss in Australia, with speculation over their ODI futures.

On a slow Dubai pitch, New Zealand's spinners kept India under pressure, reducing them to 203-5 after dismissing Rohit and Shreyas Iyer, who made 48. However, Rahul, along with Hardik Pandya (18) and Ravindra Jadeja, steadied the chase, with Jadeja hitting the winning boundary. A majority Indian crowd cheered as the team sealed victory.

India played all their matches in Dubai, having declined to travel to host nation Pakistan due to political tensions.

Phillips’ stunning catch

India relied on spin in their last three matches, a strategy that paid off in the final. Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav claimed two wickets each as New Zealand, who elected to bat first, were limited to 251-7.

In response, Rohit started aggressively, attacking the pacers and hitting a six and two fours in one over off Nathan Smith. He reached his half-century in 41 balls.

New Zealand fought back through their spinners. Glenn Phillips took a spectacular diving catch at extra cover to dismiss Shubman Gill for 31 off Mitchell Santner. Kohli fell in the next over, lbw to Michael Bracewell for one, shifting the momentum.

Rohit was stumped after a maiden over from Bracewell, misjudging a charge against Rachin Ravindra. India slipped from 105-0 to 122-3.

Iyer, dropped earlier by Kyle Jamieson, steadied the innings but was later dismissed by Santner. Axar Patel and Pandya also fell, but Rahul held firm to see India through.

"It’s been a good tournament," said Santner. "We have been challenged along the way and the way we have grown as a group. We lost to a better side today."

New Zealand missed key fast bowler Matt Henry, who was ruled out of the final with a shoulder injury. Captain Kane Williamson also could not take the field after scoring 11, due to a quad strain.

Daryl Mitchell top-scored with 63, while Bracewell’s unbeaten 53 gave New Zealand a late boost.

However, Kuldeep’s two quick wickets—removing Ravindra for 37 and Williamson soon after—proved decisive as India completed a double over New Zealand in the tournament.

(With inputs from AFP)

Bhim Kohli Murder Trial: Teenager's Admission of Guilt Revealed to Jury
The attack took place on 1 September last year in Franklin Park, Braunstone Town, Leicestershire. (Photo credit: Facebook)

Bhim Kohli murder: Teenager on trial said ‘I did it’, jury told

A 15-YEAR-OLD boy accused of killing an 80-year-old man in a Leicester park told police, “I had my reasons, but I did it,” a court heard.

The boy is charged with murdering Bhim Kohli at Franklin Park, Braunstone Town, in September last year. A 13-year-old girl, also on trial, is accused of manslaughter. Both were 14 and 12 at the time and cannot be named due to their ages.

uk fog

Temperatures are set to drop across the country. (Representational image: Getty)

Met Office issues yellow warning for fog in north England

THE MET OFFICE has issued a yellow weather warning for fog across parts of the North East and Yorkshire, including Durham, Newcastle, and York.

The warning is in effect for over 10 hours, from 10:40 pm on Sunday until 9:00 pm on Monday.

Rachel-Reeves-Getty

Reeves is expected to announce welfare spending cuts worth billions of pounds in the Labour government's Spring Statement on March 26. (Photo: Getty Images)

Welfare system too costly, needs reform: Rachel Reeves

CHANCELLOR Rachel Reeves said on Friday that the UK’s welfare system is "costing too much" and must be reformed as the government faces financial pressures from high inflation and borrowing.

Reeves is expected to announce welfare spending cuts worth billions of pounds in the Labour government's Spring Statement on March 26. The statement will be a follow-up to her first budget last October, according to reports this week.

Lloyds-UK-Reuters

People walk past a branch of Lloyds bank in London on January 17, 2025. (Photo: Reuters)

Lloyds to hire 4,000 tech workers in India, cut UK jobs: Report

LLOYDS Banking Group is hiring hundreds of IT engineers in India while planning to cut similar jobs in the UK, according to a report.

The bank aims to have 4,000 permanent technology and data employees in India by the end of the year, nearly half of its global engineering workforce, reported the Financial Times.

modern-slavery-reuters

A suspected victim of modern slavery, who was initially denied state support after Britain introduced a tougher immigration policy, poses for a portrait following an interview with Reuters in London on September 19, 2024. (Photo: Reuters)

UK sees record rise in modern slavery cases

THE NUMBER of people referred as potential victims of modern slavery in the UK reached a record high last year, according to official figures released on Thursday. Experts have called for urgent policy changes to tackle the growing issue.

Home Office data showed 19,125 referrals were made to the National Referral Mechanism (NRM) in 2024, the highest recorded so far. The figure surpassed the previous record of around 17,000 referrals in 2023. The NRM is the UK's system for identifying and supporting victims of modern slavery.

