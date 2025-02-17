Three key matches to watch at the Champions Trophy

THE CHAMPIONS TROPHY begins on Wednesday, with the world's top eight teams competing in Pakistan and Dubai for the title.

The tournament follows a build-up marked by venue changes, with matches split between Pakistan and Dubai. England also faced calls to boycott their match against Afghanistan.

The event, regarded as second only to the World Cup in the one-day format, will run until March 9. It is the first major global cricket tournament hosted by Pakistan in nearly three decades.

However, India's matches will be held in the United Arab Emirates, as the team refused to travel to Pakistan due to long-standing political tensions.

Here’s a look at three key matches in the group stage of the 50-over tournament:

Australia v England

The Ashes rivals meet in Lahore on Saturday.

World Cup holders Australia have dominated England in recent 50-over encounters, winning their last series 3-2.

Both teams enter the tournament with concerns over form and squad availability.

Australia are without Pat Cummins (ankle), Josh Hazlewood (hip), and Mitchell Starc, who has opted out for personal reasons. Allrounders Mitchell Marsh (back) and Marcus Stoinis (retired) are also absent.

The depleted squad suffered a 2-0 series defeat in Sri Lanka before the tournament.

England, now under Test coach Brendon McCullum’s leadership, also struggled recently, losing 3-0 in India. Since winning the 2019 World Cup and 2022 T20 World Cup, England’s white-ball performances have been inconsistent.

India v Pakistan

The two rivals meet in Dubai on Sunday, a fixture that consistently draws massive global viewership.

Tickets sold out within minutes, with more than 150,000 fans attempting to secure a seat in the 25,000-capacity stadium.

India’s refusal to play in Pakistan led to a partial shift in hosting to Dubai after prolonged discussions.

On the field, India are favourites to win the tournament for a third time. This tournament is expected to be Rohit Sharma’s final international appearance.

Pakistan, the defending champions, remain an unpredictable side.

Afghanistan v England

More than 160 British politicians urged England to boycott their match against Afghanistan in Lahore on February 26, citing concerns over the Taliban's restrictions on women's rights.

Skipper Jos Buttler dismissed the calls, stating, “I don’t think a boycott is the way to go about it.”

Barring any last-minute changes, the match will proceed as planned.

Despite their recent struggles in India, Buttler said England could be "dangerous" in the Champions Trophy.

Afghanistan have risen in white-ball cricket, now ranked eighth in ODIs, one spot below England.

They reached the T20 World Cup semi-finals last year after defeating Australia, before losing to South Africa.

(With inputs from AFP)