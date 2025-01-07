Skip to content
Politicians urge ECB to boycott match against Afghanistan

England's men's ODI team is scheduled to play Afghanistan in Lahore on February 26. (Photo: Getty Images)

Jan 07, 2025
OVER 160 British politicians have called on the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to boycott their Champions Trophy match against Afghanistan next month as a stand against the Taliban regime's restrictions on women's rights.

The Taliban’s return to power in 2021 has effectively banned female participation in sports, a move that violates the International Cricket Council's (ICC) regulations. Despite this, Afghanistan continues to compete in international cricket.

England's men's ODI team is scheduled to play Afghanistan in Lahore on February 26.

A cross-party group from the House of Commons and House of Lords, including figures such as Reform UK leader Nigel Farage and former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, urged the ECB to "speak out against the horrific treatment of women and girls in Afghanistan under the Taliban."

ECB CEO Richard Gould responded by emphasising the importance of a unified international approach. "The ECB strongly condemns the treatment of women and girls in Afghanistan under the Taliban regime," he said.

"The ICC Constitution mandates that all member nations are committed to the growth and development of women's cricket. In line with this commitment, the ECB has maintained its position of not scheduling any bilateral cricket matches against Afghanistan.

"While there has not been a consensus on further international action within the ICC, the ECB will continue to actively advocate for such measures. A coordinated, ICC-wide approach would be significantly more impactful than unilateral actions by individual members."

Afghanistan, ranked eighth in ODI cricket, has seen significant success in recent years. They defeated England at the 2023 ODI World Cup and reached the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup last year, knocking out Australia.

(With inputs from AFP)

Afghanistan-Test

Afghanistan put on an all-round display in the 2nd test match to beat the hosts by 72 runs on the final day. (Photo: Afghanistan Cricket)

Rashid Khan leads Afghanistan to series victory over Zimbabwe

AFGHANISTAN secured a 72-run victory over Zimbabwe on Monday, wrapping up the two-Test series 1-0 at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

Star leg-spinner Rashid Khan took his seventh wicket of the innings as Afghanistan completed the match in just 15 deliveries on the final day.

Australia-Sydney-Test-Getty

The result ensured Australia’s place in the World Test Championship final at Lord’s in June, where they will face South Africa. (Photo: Getty Images)

Australia beat India in fifth Test to secure spot in WTC final

AUSTRALIA defeated India by six wickets in the fifth Test in Sydney on Sunday, securing a 3-1 series victory and a place in the World Test Championship (WTC) final. The win also marked Australia’s first Border-Gavaskar Trophy triumph since 2014-15.

India resumed on the third morning at 141-6 but managed to add only 16 runs before being bowled out for 157. Scott Boland, who played a pivotal role throughout the match, finished with figures of 6-45, taking 10 wickets in the game.

sydney-test-getty

Boland was the standout performer with figures of 4-31, supported by Starc, who claimed 3-49. (Photo: Getty Images)

Australia in control as Rohit-less India crumble on day one in Sydney

AUSTRALIA took control on the first day of the fifth and final Test against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground, thanks to a strong performance from Scott Boland and Mitchell Starc.

India, led by Jasprit Bumrah in the absence of Rohit Sharma, were bowled out for 185.

Rohit-Sharma-Getty

Rohit Sharma has struggled for runs in the first four matches of the series, where India trail 2-1. (Photo: Getty Images)

Rohit Sharma’s inclusion for fifth Australia Test not confirmed

INDIA coach Gautam Gambhir declined to confirm whether captain Rohit Sharma will play in the fifth Test against Australia, stating that the playing XI will only be announced at the toss on Friday.

Rohit has struggled for runs in the first four matches of the series, where India trail 2-1 after a loss in Melbourne earlier this week.

Sam-Konstas-getty

Konstas, playing his first Test match, scored an impressive 60 off 65 balls, including 18 runs in one over off Jasprit Bumrah. (Photo: Getty Images)

Australia’s top order dominates day one of fourth Test against India

AUSTRALIA’s top four batters made significant contributions on day one of the fourth Test against India, with 19-year-old opener Sam Konstas making a memorable debut.

Australia ended the day at 311-6 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, having been put in to bat by captain Pat Cummins.

