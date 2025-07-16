King Charles consoles Indian cricketers after Lord's Test defeat

KING CHARLES met and consoled Indian cricketers at Clarence House on Tuesday, a day after their narrow defeat to England in the third Test at Lord's.
The King hosted the Indian team less than 24 hours after they lost the match by 22 runs in the final session of the last day. India, chasing a target of 193, were bowled out before the close.
The last wicket fell when Mohammed Siraj tried to block a delivery from Shoaib Bashir, but the ball spun back and dislodged the bail.
Charles told India captain Shubman Gill that he had watched the final moments of the game on television. Referring to the ball that dismissed Siraj, he said: "really annoying just to touch the bails".
India now trail 2-1 in the five-match series. The fourth Test is scheduled at Old Trafford next week, followed by the final match at The Oval in London.
Gill said, "He did tell us that the way our last batsman got out was quite unfortunate – the ball rolling on the stumps, and he was just asking us how did we feel after that.
"And we told him it was an unfortunate match for us, but it could have gone either way and hopefully we'll have better luck in both the next games."
