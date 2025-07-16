Skip to content
 
Search

Latest Stories

King Charles consoles Indian cricketers after Lord's Test defeat

The King hosted the Indian team less than 24 hours after they lost the match by 22 runs in the final session of the last day. India, chasing a target of 193, were bowled out before the close.

King Charles consoles Indian cricketers

Charles told India captain Shubman Gill that he had watched the final moments of the game on television.

Getty Images
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeJul 16, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

KING CHARLES met and consoled Indian cricketers at Clarence House on Tuesday, a day after their narrow defeat to England in the third Test at Lord's.

The King hosted the Indian team less than 24 hours after they lost the match by 22 runs in the final session of the last day. India, chasing a target of 193, were bowled out before the close.

The last wicket fell when Mohammed Siraj tried to block a delivery from Shoaib Bashir, but the ball spun back and dislodged the bail.

Charles told India captain Shubman Gill that he had watched the final moments of the game on television. Referring to the ball that dismissed Siraj, he said: "really annoying just to touch the bails".

India now trail 2-1 in the five-match series. The fourth Test is scheduled at Old Trafford next week, followed by the final match at The Oval in London.

Gill said, "He did tell us that the way our last batsman got out was quite unfortunate – the ball rolling on the stumps, and he was just asking us how did we feel after that.

"And we told him it was an unfortunate match for us, but it could have gone either way and hopefully we'll have better luck in both the next games."

 

(With inputs from agencies)

india vs englandking charleslord's testshubman gill

Related News

UK and India team up to bust call centre scam
UK

UK and India team up to bust call centre scam

Sir Anwar’s 90th birthday crowns Bestway Group’s golden jubilee
UK

Sir Anwar’s 90th birthday crowns Bestway Group’s golden jubilee

Government considers 'handing Post Office to postmasters'
News

Government considers 'handing Post Office to postmasters'

More For You

Shoaib Bashir

Despite the fracture, Bashir returned to the field and dismissed Mohammed Siraj after tea on the final day of the Lord's Test. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

England's Shoaib Bashir ruled out of remainder of India series

SHOAIB BASHIR has been ruled out of the remainder of England’s Test series against India, less than an hour after taking the final wicket in the third Test at Lord’s on Monday.

The 21-year-old off-spinner sustained a fracture to the little finger on his non-bowling left hand after dropping a return catch from Ravindra Jadeja during India’s first innings. He spent much of the match off the field due to the injury.

Keep ReadingShow less
england-india-lords-getty

The match ended when Shoaib Bashir bowled Mohammed Siraj for four.

getty images

Jadeja's valiant effort falls short as England win thriller at Lord’s

ENGLAND defeated India by 22 runs on the final day of the third test at Lord’s on Monday to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

The match ended when Shoaib Bashir bowled Mohammed Siraj for four. Siraj had tried to defend the ball, but it rolled off his bat and hit the stumps, leaving him looking back in disbelief. As England players celebrated, Ravindra Jadeja remained unbeaten on 61 and walked off after coming close to pulling off a remarkable win for India.

Keep ReadingShow less
india-england-lords-getty

Brydon Carse celebrates dismissing Karun Nair during day four of the 3rd Test between England and India at Lord's Cricket Ground on July 13, 2025. (Photo: Getty Images)

India stumble after bowling out England, third Test set for final-day finish

INDIA were left needing 135 more runs to win with six wickets in hand after a top-order collapse on the fourth day of the third Test against England at Lord’s on Sunday.

Chasing 193 for victory, India ended the day on 58-4 after earlier bowling out England for 192 in their second innings. Washington Sundar was the pick of the bowlers with 4-22, dismissing Joe Root, Jamie Smith and England captain Ben Stokes on an increasingly challenging surface.

Keep ReadingShow less
Crawley's last-over 'theatrics' ignite time-wasting controversy at Lord's

England's Zak Crawley clashes with India's Shubman Gill. Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Crawley's last-over 'theatrics' ignite time-wasting controversy at Lord's

A GRIPPING third day of the third Test at Lord’s ended in controversy on Saturday (12) as England opener Zak Crawley was accused of time-wasting, with tempers flaring between players from both sides.

What began as a tense cricketing contest turned into a verbal battle, as England and India pointed fingers at each other over questionable delays late in the day.

Keep ReadingShow less
Archer-Getty

Playing his first Test in over four years, Archer dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal with just his third ball. (Photo: Getty Images)

Bumrah claims five at Lord’s as Archer strikes early on Test return

JOFRA ARCHER made an early breakthrough on his return to Test cricket at Lord’s on Friday, while India captain Shubman Gill was dismissed for a low score on the second day of the third Test.

Playing his first Test in over four years, Archer dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal with just his third ball. Later, Gill, who had scored 585 runs in four innings in the series including three centuries, was caught behind for 16.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc