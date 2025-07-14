King Charles to host Donald Trump for state visit in September

KING CHARLES will host US president Donald Trump in September for a second state visit to Britain, Buckingham Palace announced on Monday.

The visit is scheduled to take place from 17 to 19 September.

“His Majesty the King will host the President and Mrs Trump at Windsor Castle,” the palace said in a statement. Further details will be shared later.

Trump said last month that he had agreed to meet King Charles after UK prime minister Keir Starmer delivered a handwritten letter from the monarch to him at the Oval Office.

Trump will become the first elected political leader in modern times to be hosted for two state visits by a British monarch.

The late Queen Elizabeth hosted Trump for a three-day state visit in June 2019 during his first term. That visit included a private lunch with the Queen and tea with Charles, who was then the Prince of Wales.

Starmer and Trump are also expected to meet in Scotland later this month, a source told Reuters last week. The specific date of the meeting has not yet been confirmed.

The two leaders have built a close relationship in recent months. Last month, they signed a framework trade deal during the G7 summit that formally reduced some US tariffs on British imports.

In May, Canadian prime minister Mark Carney criticised the UK's invitation to Trump for a state visit. He said it undermined the government's efforts to show a united front against Trump's remarks about annexing Canada.

Trump’s earlier visits to Britain have seen large protests. His 2018 trip required the deployment of 10,000 police officers and cost more than 14 million pounds.

Most Britons view the US president unfavourably, according to opinion polls.

State visits typically include ceremonial events such as an open-top carriage procession through central London and a formal banquet at Buckingham Palace.

(With inputs from agencies)