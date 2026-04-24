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Falklands sovereignty row erupts days before King Charles meets Trump

Downing Street firmly rejects US report suggesting Washington may review its position on British claim to the islands

Falklands sovereignty row erupts days before King Charles meets Trump

No 10 was quick to respond, with the prime minister's spokesman saying the government "could not be clearer" on its stance

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Ashya Rose
By Ashya RoseApr 24, 2026
Ashya Rose
Ashya Rose is a junior journalist with Eastern Eye. She graduated from Mar Ivanios College, Thiruvananthapuram, and holds a PG Diploma from Mathrubhumi Media School. With a strong background in journalism and media studies, she began her career writing for college newspapers and now covers business stories across all sectors.
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Highlights

  • A Pentagon email reported by Reuters suggested the US was considering reviewing its support for UK sovereignty over the Falklands.
  • Downing Street said sovereignty "rests with the UK" and the islanders' right to self-determination is "paramount".
  • Report emerged just three days before King Charles and Queen Camilla are due to meet Trump at the White House.
A report suggesting the US may be rethinking its position on the Falkland Islands has sparked a strong response from Downing Street, coming just days before King Charles and Queen Camilla head to Washington to meet president Donald Trump.
An internal Pentagon email, reported by Reuters, suggested the US was looking at ways to put pressure on Nato allies it felt had not supported its war in Iran.
One of the options discussed was a review of American backing for British sovereignty over the Falklands.
No 10 was quick to respond, with the prime minister's spokesman saying the government "could not be clearer" on its stance.
"Sovereignty rests with the UK and the islanders' right to self-determination is paramount," he told BBC, adding that this had been "expressed clearly and consistently to successive US administrations."
He was firm that "nothing is going to change that."
The Falkland Islands government backed London's position, saying it had "complete confidence" in the UK's commitment to defending its right to self-determination.
Previous US administrations have recognised Britain's administration of the islands but have stopped short of formally backing its sovereignty claim.

Political reaction grows

The report triggered sharp reactions from across British politics. Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch called the reported US position "absolute nonsense", adding: "We need to make sure that we back the Falklands.

They are British territory." Reform UK's Nigel Farage said the matter was "utterly non-negotiable" and confirmed he would raise it with Argentina's president Javier Milei when they meet later this year.

Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey renewed his call for King Charles's US visit to be cancelled, saying Trump "cannot keep insulting our country." The White House has not yet responded to the report.

The Falkland Islands have been under British rule since 1833 and are still claimed by Argentina, which calls them the Malvinas.

A 2013 referendum saw almost all of the islands' 1,650 eligible voters choose to remain a British overseas territory, on a turnout of over 90 per cent.

The Pentagon email also floated the idea of pushing for Spain's suspension from Nato over its opposition to the Iran war, though a Nato official noted the alliance's founding treaty has no provision for suspending or expelling members.

Trump has previously said he was "not happy" with the level of support the UK had offered during the Iran conflict, while prime minister Keir Starmer has repeatedly said Britain will not be drawn into a wider war.

king charlesdonald trumpuk sovereigntywhite houseargentinafalklands islands

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