Falklands sovereignty row erupts days before King Charles meets Trump

Highlights
- A Pentagon email reported by Reuters suggested the US was considering reviewing its support for UK sovereignty over the Falklands.
- Downing Street said sovereignty "rests with the UK" and the islanders' right to self-determination is "paramount".
- Report emerged just three days before King Charles and Queen Camilla are due to meet Trump at the White House.
Political reaction grows
The report triggered sharp reactions from across British politics. Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch called the reported US position "absolute nonsense", adding: "We need to make sure that we back the Falklands.
They are British territory." Reform UK's Nigel Farage said the matter was "utterly non-negotiable" and confirmed he would raise it with Argentina's president Javier Milei when they meet later this year.
Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey renewed his call for King Charles's US visit to be cancelled, saying Trump "cannot keep insulting our country." The White House has not yet responded to the report.
The Falkland Islands have been under British rule since 1833 and are still claimed by Argentina, which calls them the Malvinas.
A 2013 referendum saw almost all of the islands' 1,650 eligible voters choose to remain a British overseas territory, on a turnout of over 90 per cent.
The Pentagon email also floated the idea of pushing for Spain's suspension from Nato over its opposition to the Iran war, though a Nato official noted the alliance's founding treaty has no provision for suspending or expelling members.
Trump has previously said he was "not happy" with the level of support the UK had offered during the Iran conflict, while prime minister Keir Starmer has repeatedly said Britain will not be drawn into a wider war.
English questioning rose from 20 per cent to 31 per cent, and racist jokes from 36 per cent to 41 per cent
Workplace violence against Black and ethnic minority employees rises to 26 per cent
Highlights
The Trades Union Congress surveyed 1,044 Black, Asian and ethnic minority employees. The results show clear increases in racist behaviour between 2020 and 2026.
Workers having their English questioned rose from 20 per cent to 31 per cent. Those hearing racist jokes went up from 36 per cent to 41 per cent.
Racist comments made to workers or around them increased from 31 per cent to 36 per cent.
Violence and threats
The most worrying finding involves physical threats and violence, which jumped from 19 per cent to 26 per cent.
Racist posts shared on workplace social media grew from 22 per cent to 28 per cent. Racist materials being passed around increased from 19 per cent to 25 per cent.
Beyond direct racism, many workers face unfair treatment. Nearly half (45 per cent) said they get harder or less popular jobs.
Over two in five (43 per cent) receive unfair criticism. The same number (41 per cent) stay stuck on temporary contracts.
Work conditions got worse too. Those not getting enough hours rose from 30 per cent to 40 per cent.
Workers denied overtime went from 30 per cent to 37 per cent. Being kept on short-term contracts increased from 33 per cent to 41 per cent.
Direct managers cause most unfair treatment (35 per cent), followed by other managers (19 per cent).
Bullying mainly comes from direct managers (30 per cent) and colleagues (28 per cent). Racist behaviour mostly comes from colleagues (33 per cent) and customers or clients (22 per cent).
Paul Nowak, TUC general secretary, said: "Black and ethnic minority workers are facing appalling and growing levels of racism and unfair treatment in Britain. This racism is plaguing the labour market – and it's getting worse."
The TUC is calling for urgent government action to tackle the problem. The union wants ring-fenced funding for the Equality and Human Rights Commission to enforce workplace protections.
It is pushing for mandatory ethnicity pay gap reporting for companies with over 50 employees.
The TUC says the Employment Rights Act, which makes employers responsible for protecting workers from harassment by customers and clients, will be an important step forward.
The union also wants employers to treat racial harassment as a health and safety issue and monitor ethnicity data across recruitment, pay and promotions.