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King marks late Queen's centenary with call for 'better tomorrow' amid modern troubles

Charles reflects on late Queen's belief in goodness while acknowledging current world concerns

Queen centenary speech King

The King said she’d be troubled by today’s times, but trusted that goodness will prevail and brighter days are near

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Ashya Rose
By Ashya RoseApr 21, 2026
Ashya Rose
Ashya Rose is a junior journalist with Eastern Eye. She graduated from Mar Ivanios College, Thiruvananthapuram, and holds a PG Diploma from Mathrubhumi Media School. With a strong background in journalism and media studies, she began her career writing for college newspapers and now covers business stories across all sectors.
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Highlights

  • King says modern world would have troubled Elizabeth II deeply.
  • Royal family gathers to mark what would have been Queen's 100th birthday.
  • Charles renews pledge of service in emotional tribute to 'darling mama'.
King Charles has marked what would have been his mother's 100th birthday with a heartfelt tribute that acknowledges the challenges of the modern world while calling for hope and unity.

In a three-minute video message filmed at Balmoral Castle, the King said much about current times would have troubled the late Queen Elizabeth II deeply.

However, he drew comfort from her lifelong belief that goodness always prevails and brighter days lie ahead.

"Much about the times we now live in I suspect may have troubled her deeply, but I take heart from her belief that goodness will always prevail and that a brighter dawn is never far from the horizon," the King said.

Century of service

The King praised his mother's remarkable life, describing how she remained constant through decades of transformation. Elizabeth II died on September 8, 2022, at the age of 96, after serving as monarch for 70 years.

On Tuesday, the Royal family will gather at Buckingham Palace for commemorations You Tube

"Her near-century was one of remarkable change and yet, through each passing decade, through every transformation, she remained constant, steadfast and wholly devoted to the people she served," Charles said.

The tribute referenced the late Queen's wartime broadcast at age 14, when Princess Elizabeth spoke about making tomorrow "a better and happier place".

"Let us therefore seek to follow this example as we make today not the marking of a milestone felt by absence but the celebration of a life well-lived, and a legacy of hope, as we strive together towards a 'better, happier tomorrow', one rooted in peace, justice, prosperity and security," the King said.

The King urged people to follow this example, describing it as a belief he shares wholeheartedly.

Charles recalled fond memories, including his mother's appearance with Paddington Bear during her Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022.

He spoke of her "marvellous twinkle of the eye" during that final public moment.

The King renewed his pledge of duty and service, telling viewers: "God bless you, darling mama; you remain forever in our hearts and prayers."

On Tuesday, the Royal family will gather at Buckingham Palace for commemorations. They will view design recommendations for the Queen Elizabeth Memorial at the British Museum and host representatives from the late Queen's patronages.

The Princess Royal will open the Queen Elizabeth II Garden in Regent's Park.

The King and Queen Camilla began the day touring an exhibition of the late Queen's fashion at the King's Gallery, featuring over 300 items from her life.

queen elizabeth iiroyal familycentenarybuckingham palacebalmoral castleking charles

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