King Charles III delivers historic throne speech in Canada amid shifting US relations

King Charles III became the first monarch in 50 years to deliver a throne speech opening parliament

King Charles III

King Charles was accompanied by Queen Camilla during his visit to Canada

Getty Images
Lakshmi Prabha
By Lakshmi PrabhaMay 28, 2025
Lakshmi Prabha
King Charles III delivered the throne speech at the opening of Parliament in Canada, outlining the government’s priorities for the current session.

Speaking in Ottawa, the King addressed the state of relations with the United States on behalf of new Prime Minister Mark Carney. Carney’s Liberals won the general election in April, during a campaign marked by US President Donald Trump’s threats towards Canadian sovereignty.

As Canada’s head of state, the King stated that the country’s relationships with global partners were evolving—especially with the US—while reaffirming the sovereignty of both nations.

King Charles III became the first monarch in 50 years to open the Canadian Parliament with a throne speech, which included several significant points.

“When my dear late mother addressed your predecessors seven decades ago, she said that in that age, and against the backdrop of international affairs, no nation could live unto itself,” Charles said, recalling Queen Elizabeth II’s speech to Parliament in 1957.

The address subtly referred to concerns about Trump, his tariffs, and his remarks likening Canada to the US's “51st state”—comments that have unsettled many Canadians.

The King spoke of witnessing a renewal of "national pride, unity and hope" in Canada. Reflecting on receiving the Order of Canada medal, he said, “Every time I come to Canada a little more of Canada seeps into my bloodstream—and from there straight to my heart.”

Prime Minister Carney had invited the King to help reinforce Canada’s sovereignty as a constitutional monarchy shaped by British, French, and Indigenous traditions.

Polls show the King’s popularity is rising, with growing public support for maintaining strong ties with the Crown amid Trump’s annexation rhetoric.

Trump previously launched a trade war against Canada and threatened to make the country America’s “51st state.”

“Many Canadians are feeling anxious and worried about the drastically changing world around them. Fundamental change is always unsettling. Yet this moment is also an incredible opportunity—an opportunity for renewal. An opportunity to think big and to act bigger. An opportunity for Canada to embark on the largest transformation of its economy since the Second World War,” the King said.

He added that Canada has the potential to shape its future more effectively than any foreign power. Staying true to its values, the nation could forge new alliances and build an economy that serves all Canadians.

The Canada–US relationship will be re-evaluated alongside domestic priorities such as building a more affordable Canada by reducing income tax and GST for first-time home buyers, removing internal trade barriers to promote free trade, and fast-tracking nationally significant projects. Public safety will also be prioritised through tougher border security and the appointment of more police officers.

King Charles was accompanied by Queen Camilla during the visit. Thousands lined Wellington Street to greet the royal couple, shouting “God save the King,” “Thank you for coming, Sir,” and “We love you, Charles.”

The King inspected a 100-member military guard of honour from the 3rd Battalion, Royal Canadian Regiment. The Royal Canadian Air Force band played O Canada, with the crowd singing along.

The monarch left the Senate smiling, shaking hands and greeting the public warmly.

