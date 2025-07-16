Skip to content
 
England Women vs India Women 1st ODI: Hosts set 259-run target, India off to steady start

Sophia Dunkley’s 83 powers England to 258/6 as India begin chase confidently in Southampton

England Women vs India Women 1st ODI

Sophia Dunkley of England bats during the 1st Women's Metro Bank ODI match

Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJul 16, 2025
Highlights

  • England Women post 258/6 in first ODI at The Rose Bowl
  • Sophia Dunkley top-scored with 83, sharing a 106-run stand with Alice Davidson-Richards
  • India Women reach 34/0 after 6 overs, needing 225 more to win
  • Smriti Mandhana and debutant Pratika Rawal remain unbeaten
  • Kranti Goud and Sneh Rana take two wickets each for India

England build solid total after winning toss

In the first match of the three-game ODI series between England Women vs India Women, the home side posted a competitive total of 258/6 at The Rose Bowl, Southampton, after choosing to bat first.

England’s innings was anchored by Sophia Dunkley, who struck 83 runs off 92 balls, including timely boundaries and smart rotation of the strike. She shared a crucial 106-run fifth-wicket partnership with Alice Davidson-Richards, who added a steady 53 from 73 deliveries.

Earlier in the innings, Emma Lamb provided a solid platform at No. 3, scoring 39 from 50 balls, while captain Nat Sciver-Brunt contributed 41 off 52 deliveries. Their top-order consistency ensured that England kept the scoreboard ticking throughout.

Dunkley’s knock came to an end on the final ball of the innings, bowled by Amanjot Kaur, as England closed at 258/6 in their allotted 50 overs.

India share the wickets

India’s bowlers delivered a disciplined performance, with Sneh Rana (2/31) and Kranti Goud (2/55) leading the attack. Both bowled their full 10-over spells, containing the scoring while picking up key wickets.

Amanjot Kaur and Shree Charani chipped in with one wicket apiece, with Amanjot dismissing the dangerous Dunkley at the death. Despite the strong partnership in the middle overs, India managed to restrict England to under 260.

India’s chase begins solidly

In reply, India got off to a calm and composed start. At the end of 6 overs, the visiting side reached 34 without loss, requiring 225 more runs from 264 balls at a required run rate of 5.11.

Smriti Mandhana, batting at her fluent best, is on 14 off 12 deliveries, while young debutant Pratika Rawal has shown early promise with 12 runs off 18 balls. The pair has rotated the strike well and punished loose deliveries, including two boundaries from both batters.

Mandhana's elegance was on display when she clipped Lauren Bell off her pads for four in the fifth over and followed it up with a crisp drive. Pratika too showed confidence, threading a boundary through cover-point off Kate Cross in the fourth over.

Match situation: India well placed in early chase

With a healthy scoring rate and all wickets intact, India appear comfortable in their pursuit of 259, though they will need to navigate the upcoming middle overs cautiously. The England pace attack of Kate Cross, Lauren Bell, and Sophie Ecclestone will look to break the opening stand early and expose India’s middle order.

As of the latest update:

  • India Women: 34/0 in 6 overs

  • Smriti Mandhana: 14 (12)

  • Pratika Rawal: 12 (18)

  • Kate Cross: 0/18 (3 overs)

  • Lauren Bell: 0/16 (3 overs)

Match details

  • Fixture: 1st ODI – England Women vs India Women
  • Venue: Utilita Bowl (The Rose Bowl), Southampton
  • Date: 16 July 2025
  • Toss: England Women won the toss and opted to bat first
  • Series: 3-match ODI series

Playing XIs

England Women: Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones (wk), Emma Lamb, Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Sophia Dunkley, Alice Davidson-Richards, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Lauren Filer, Lauren Bell

India Women: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Shree Charani, Kranti Goud

