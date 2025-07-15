England's Shoaib Bashir ruled out of remainder of India series

SHOAIB BASHIR has been ruled out of the remainder of England’s Test series against India, less than an hour after taking the final wicket in the third Test at Lord’s on Monday.

The 21-year-old off-spinner sustained a fracture to the little finger on his non-bowling left hand after dropping a return catch from Ravindra Jadeja during India’s first innings. He spent much of the match off the field due to the injury.

Despite the fracture, Bashir returned to the field and dismissed Mohammed Siraj after tea on the final day. Siraj defended the ball, which rolled back onto the stumps, sealing a 22-run win for England.

The win gave England a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. With Bashir now ruled out, the team is expected to bring in a new specialist spinner for the fourth Test at Old Trafford, starting 23 July. Liam Dawson and Jack Leach are among the options being considered.

Bashir has taken 10 wickets in three Tests during this series, with an average of over 54. His place in the team has been under discussion.

England captain Ben Stokes has continued to back Bashir.

“It was great that Bash was able to get that last wicket with everything he had to deal with this week,” Stokes said.

“He’s 21-years-old and he’s got a very badly broken finger. To go out there and bat for us and to be willing to sit there on the bench, waiting for his moment to come on and bowl, I think just proves how much it means to everyone who gets the opportunity to put the shirt on.

“Not even a couple of breaks is going stop anyone getting out there. To finish that game off was written in the stars.

“It’s not good news for Bash, it’s very disappointing for us as a team and for him, but I think the courage that he showed (was outstanding).”

The England and Wales Cricket Board confirmed Bashir’s injury.

“England spinner Shoaib Bashir has sustained a fracture to his left finger and has been ruled out of the remainder of the Rothesay Test series against India,” the ECB said.

He is scheduled to undergo surgery later this week.

“England will name their squad for the fourth Test at Emirates Old Trafford in the next couple of days.”

(With inputs from agencies)