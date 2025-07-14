India stumble after bowling out England, third Test set for final-day finish

INDIA were left needing 135 more runs to win with six wickets in hand after a top-order collapse on the fourth day of the third Test against England at Lord’s on Sunday.

Chasing 193 for victory, India ended the day on 58-4 after earlier bowling out England for 192 in their second innings. Washington Sundar was the pick of the bowlers with 4-22, dismissing Joe Root, Jamie Smith and England captain Ben Stokes on an increasingly challenging surface.

Both teams had posted 387 in their first innings.

India’s chase began poorly when Yashasvi Jaiswal was out for a duck, skying a hook off Jofra Archer to wicketkeeper Jamie Smith. Karun Nair was trapped lbw by Brydon Carse, before Shubman Gill – who already has a double century and two other hundreds in this series – also fell lbw.

In the final over of the day, Ben Stokes dismissed nightwatchman Akash Deep, triggering loud celebrations from the home crowd.

KL Rahul, who had scored exactly 100 in the first innings, remained unbeaten on 33, hitting a few boundaries.

Earlier, Root and Stokes put on 67 for the fifth wicket after England had resumed on 2-0 and slipped to 87-4. Root, who made a century in the first innings, was bowled behind his legs for 40 while attempting a sweep off Sundar.

Smith, who came into the match with scores of 184 not out, 88 and 51 in the series, was bowled for eight by a Sundar delivery that kept low. England were 164-6 at that stage, with Sundar having taken 2-3 in 11 balls.

Stokes showed patience through the second session but was bowled for 33 while attempting a slog off Sundar. England were 181-7 when he walked back, hitting his bat on the ground in frustration.

Jasprit Bumrah then dismissed Carse and Chris Woakes before Sundar ended the innings by bowling Shoaib Bashir.

England’s second innings began with Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett at the crease on 2-0. Duckett hit a four off Mohammed Siraj but was soon dismissed when he miscued a pull and was caught by Bumrah at mid-on. Siraj celebrated by shouting in Duckett’s face, and the incident, which also included shoulder contact, may draw attention from match referee Richie Richardson.

Crawley and Ollie Pope then negotiated a spell from Bumrah, who had taken 5-74 in England’s first innings after being rested for the previous Test.

Siraj got Pope lbw on review, and England quickly slipped from 42-2 to 50-3. Crawley was caught in the gully by Jaiswal off Nitish Kumar Reddy, playing a drive that edged straight to the fielder.

Reddy appeared to exchange words with Crawley as he walked off, following Saturday’s time-wasting incident.

Harry Brook came in and hit three boundaries off Akash Deep – two scoops and a six over long-off – but was bowled for 23 trying to sweep. Deep had the last word as Brook missed an over-ambitious shot.

