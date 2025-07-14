Skip to content
 
India stumble after bowling out England, third Test set for final-day finish

Chasing 193 for victory, India ended the day on 58-4 after earlier bowling out England for 192 in their second innings. Both teams had posted 387 in their first innings.

Brydon Carse celebrates dismissing Karun Nair during day four of the 3rd Test between England and India at Lord's Cricket Ground on July 13, 2025. (Photo: Getty Images)

By Eastern EyeJul 14, 2025
INDIA were left needing 135 more runs to win with six wickets in hand after a top-order collapse on the fourth day of the third Test against England at Lord’s on Sunday.

Chasing 193 for victory, India ended the day on 58-4 after earlier bowling out England for 192 in their second innings. Washington Sundar was the pick of the bowlers with 4-22, dismissing Joe Root, Jamie Smith and England captain Ben Stokes on an increasingly challenging surface.

Both teams had posted 387 in their first innings.

India’s chase began poorly when Yashasvi Jaiswal was out for a duck, skying a hook off Jofra Archer to wicketkeeper Jamie Smith. Karun Nair was trapped lbw by Brydon Carse, before Shubman Gill – who already has a double century and two other hundreds in this series – also fell lbw.

In the final over of the day, Ben Stokes dismissed nightwatchman Akash Deep, triggering loud celebrations from the home crowd.

KL Rahul, who had scored exactly 100 in the first innings, remained unbeaten on 33, hitting a few boundaries.

Earlier, Root and Stokes put on 67 for the fifth wicket after England had resumed on 2-0 and slipped to 87-4. Root, who made a century in the first innings, was bowled behind his legs for 40 while attempting a sweep off Sundar.

Smith, who came into the match with scores of 184 not out, 88 and 51 in the series, was bowled for eight by a Sundar delivery that kept low. England were 164-6 at that stage, with Sundar having taken 2-3 in 11 balls.

Stokes showed patience through the second session but was bowled for 33 while attempting a slog off Sundar. England were 181-7 when he walked back, hitting his bat on the ground in frustration.

Jasprit Bumrah then dismissed Carse and Chris Woakes before Sundar ended the innings by bowling Shoaib Bashir.

England’s second innings began with Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett at the crease on 2-0. Duckett hit a four off Mohammed Siraj but was soon dismissed when he miscued a pull and was caught by Bumrah at mid-on. Siraj celebrated by shouting in Duckett’s face, and the incident, which also included shoulder contact, may draw attention from match referee Richie Richardson.

Crawley and Ollie Pope then negotiated a spell from Bumrah, who had taken 5-74 in England’s first innings after being rested for the previous Test.

Siraj got Pope lbw on review, and England quickly slipped from 42-2 to 50-3. Crawley was caught in the gully by Jaiswal off Nitish Kumar Reddy, playing a drive that edged straight to the fielder.

Reddy appeared to exchange words with Crawley as he walked off, following Saturday’s time-wasting incident.

Harry Brook came in and hit three boundaries off Akash Deep – two scoops and a six over long-off – but was bowled for 23 trying to sweep. Deep had the last word as Brook missed an over-ambitious shot.

(With inputs from agencies)

More For You

Crawley's last-over 'theatrics' ignite time-wasting controversy at Lord's

England's Zak Crawley clashes with India's Shubman Gill. Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Crawley's last-over 'theatrics' ignite time-wasting controversy at Lord's

A GRIPPING third day of the third Test at Lord’s ended in controversy on Saturday (12) as England opener Zak Crawley was accused of time-wasting, with tempers flaring between players from both sides.

What began as a tense cricketing contest turned into a verbal battle, as England and India pointed fingers at each other over questionable delays late in the day.

Keep ReadingShow less
Archer-Getty

Playing his first Test in over four years, Archer dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal with just his third ball. (Photo: Getty Images)

Bumrah claims five at Lord’s as Archer strikes early on Test return

JOFRA ARCHER made an early breakthrough on his return to Test cricket at Lord’s on Friday, while India captain Shubman Gill was dismissed for a low score on the second day of the third Test.

Playing his first Test in over four years, Archer dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal with just his third ball. Later, Gill, who had scored 585 runs in four innings in the series including three centuries, was caught behind for 16.

Keep ReadingShow less
sachin-lords1-pti

The portrait was created by Stuart Pearson Wright, based on a photograph taken by the artist at Tendulkar’s home in Mumbai 18 years ago. (Photo: PTI)

Lord’s honours Tendulkar with portrait, cricketer says ‘full circle’ moment

SACHIN TENDULKAR said "life has truly come full circle" after a portrait of him was unveiled at Lord's on Thursday.

Tendulkar, widely regarded as one of the greatest batsmen, scored 34,357 runs across Tests, one-day internationals and one T20 match for India during his international career from 1989 to 2013.

Keep ReadingShow less
Joe-Root-Getty

Root, in his 156th Test, again played a crucial role after England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and chose to bat on a sunny day at Lord's. (Photo: Getty Images)

3rd Test: Root leads England recovery after Reddy strikes at Lord's

JOE ROOT finished unbeaten on 99 as England reached 251-4 at stumps on the opening day of the third Test against India at Lord's on Thursday.

England were struggling at 44-2 after Indian pacer Nitish Kumar Reddy struck twice in his opening over, removing openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley. Root came in and steadied the innings, building partnerships and keeping the scoreboard moving at just over three an over, slower than England’s usual 'Bazball' tempo.

Keep ReadingShow less
Bumrah

Bumrah replaced Prasidh Krishna in the line-up. (Photo: Getty Images)

England first in third Test as Bumrah returns for India

ENGLAND captain Ben Stokes won the toss and chose to bat in the third Test against India at Lord’s on Thursday.

The decision brought India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah straight back into action after missing the second Test. Bumrah, currently the world’s top-ranked Test bowler, had been rested for the match at Edgbaston, where India defeated England by 336 runs to level the five-match series at 1-1.

Keep ReadingShow less
