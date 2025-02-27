Zadran, Omarzai lead Afghanistan to victory as England exit Champions Trophy

AFGHANISTAN secured an eight-run victory over England on Wednesday, knocking them out of the Champions Trophy.

Ibrahim Zadran’s 177 and Azmatullah Omarzai’s five-wicket haul helped Afghanistan stay in contention for the semi-finals, while England’s defeat ended their chances of progressing.

Batting first in Lahore, Afghanistan posted 325-7 in a must-win match. England, led by Joe Root’s 120, were bowled out for 317 in 49.5 overs.

Root’s century was not enough as England lost wickets at regular intervals, suffering their second consecutive ODI defeat to Afghanistan following their loss in the 2023 World Cup in India.

With England needing 13 off the final over and one wicket in hand, Omarzai held his nerve, conceding just four runs and dismissing Adil Rashid to secure the win.

Afghanistan’s match took place amid calls for a boycott from some British politicians due to concerns over women’s rights under Taliban rule. The team, looking to recover from their opening loss to South Africa, opted to bat first but struggled early at 37-3 in nine overs.

Zadran revived the innings, adding 103 runs for the fourth wicket with captain Hashmatullah Shahidi (40) and 111 runs for the sixth wicket with Mohammad Nabi, who scored 40 off 24 balls.

Zadran’s 146-ball knock, featuring 12 fours and six sixes, surpassed his previous best ODI score of 162.

He also set a new record for Afghanistan’s highest individual ODI score and a tournament record, surpassing Ben Duckett’s 165 against Australia.

'One of the best innings'

"I think it was one of the best ODI innings I have ever seen," Shahidi said.

England faced a setback when fast bowler Mark Wood left the field with a knee injury during his fourth over. He bowled only eight overs in total.

Chasing 326, England lost two early wickets, slipping to 30-2. Mohammad Nabi struck with his first ball, dismissing Jamie Smith for nine. Duckett and Root put on a 68-run stand to rebuild the innings, but Rashid Khan trapped Duckett lbw for 38.

Harry Brook scored 25 before falling to a caught-and-bowled dismissal by Nabi. Root, alongside captain Jos Buttler, kept England in the game with an 83-run stand.

Buttler, who was cautious early on, hit two sixes before Omarzai dismissed him for 38 off a top edge. Liam Livingstone followed soon after.

Root reached his first ODI century in nearly five years and 37 innings. Along with Jamie Overton, he kept England’s chase alive with regular boundaries. However, Omarzai removed Root, caught behind, shifting momentum back to Afghanistan.

"He played an unbelievable innings tonight. The way to handle pressure in a run-chase," Buttler said. "He needed one of the other top six batters to stay in with him and take the game deeper."

Omarzai also dismissed Overton, and despite a late effort from Jofra Archer, England became the third team eliminated from the tournament after Pakistan and Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies)