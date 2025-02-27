Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Zadran, Omarzai lead Afghanistan to victory as England exit Champions Trophy

Ibrahim Zadran’s 177 and Azmatullah Omarzai’s five-wicket haul helped Afghanistan stay in contention for the semi-finals, while England’s defeat ended their chances of progressing.

afghanistan vs england

Afghanistan's players celebrate after winning the match against England at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 26, 2025. (Photo: Getty Images)

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeFeb 27, 2025
Eastern Eye
See Full Bio

AFGHANISTAN secured an eight-run victory over England on Wednesday, knocking them out of the Champions Trophy.

Ibrahim Zadran’s 177 and Azmatullah Omarzai’s five-wicket haul helped Afghanistan stay in contention for the semi-finals, while England’s defeat ended their chances of progressing.

Batting first in Lahore, Afghanistan posted 325-7 in a must-win match. England, led by Joe Root’s 120, were bowled out for 317 in 49.5 overs.

Root’s century was not enough as England lost wickets at regular intervals, suffering their second consecutive ODI defeat to Afghanistan following their loss in the 2023 World Cup in India.

With England needing 13 off the final over and one wicket in hand, Omarzai held his nerve, conceding just four runs and dismissing Adil Rashid to secure the win.

Afghanistan’s match took place amid calls for a boycott from some British politicians due to concerns over women’s rights under Taliban rule. The team, looking to recover from their opening loss to South Africa, opted to bat first but struggled early at 37-3 in nine overs.

Zadran revived the innings, adding 103 runs for the fourth wicket with captain Hashmatullah Shahidi (40) and 111 runs for the sixth wicket with Mohammad Nabi, who scored 40 off 24 balls.

Zadran’s 146-ball knock, featuring 12 fours and six sixes, surpassed his previous best ODI score of 162.

He also set a new record for Afghanistan’s highest individual ODI score and a tournament record, surpassing Ben Duckett’s 165 against Australia.

'One of the best innings'

"I think it was one of the best ODI innings I have ever seen," Shahidi said.

England faced a setback when fast bowler Mark Wood left the field with a knee injury during his fourth over. He bowled only eight overs in total.

Chasing 326, England lost two early wickets, slipping to 30-2. Mohammad Nabi struck with his first ball, dismissing Jamie Smith for nine. Duckett and Root put on a 68-run stand to rebuild the innings, but Rashid Khan trapped Duckett lbw for 38.

Harry Brook scored 25 before falling to a caught-and-bowled dismissal by Nabi. Root, alongside captain Jos Buttler, kept England in the game with an 83-run stand.

Buttler, who was cautious early on, hit two sixes before Omarzai dismissed him for 38 off a top edge. Liam Livingstone followed soon after.

Root reached his first ODI century in nearly five years and 37 innings. Along with Jamie Overton, he kept England’s chase alive with regular boundaries. However, Omarzai removed Root, caught behind, shifting momentum back to Afghanistan.

"He played an unbelievable innings tonight. The way to handle pressure in a run-chase," Buttler said. "He needed one of the other top six batters to stay in with him and take the game deeper."

Omarzai also dismissed Overton, and despite a late effort from Jofra Archer, England became the third team eliminated from the tournament after Pakistan and Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies)

afghanistanafghanistan beat englandafghanistan vs englandazmatullah omarzaichampions trophyenglandengland knocked out of champions trophyengland vs afghanistanharry brookibrahim zadranmark woodmohammad nabirashid khanjos buttlerjoe root

Related News

Divya Prabha
Entertainment

Did Divya Prabha deserve an Oscar nomination?

Sponsored Feature

Best CS2 Trading Sites: How to Trade CS2

ban-pak-getty
Cricket

Champions Trophy: Pakistan finish last as rain washes out Bangladesh match

Sonia Sabri's dance journey: From major stages to 'Roshni' at London's Rich Mix
Art & Culture

Sonia Sabri's dance journey: From major stages to 'Roshni' at London's Rich Mix

More For You

court-judge
The court found five men guilty of the rape and triple murder, sentencing them to death. (Representational image: Getty)

Judge rules imitating Indian accent is racial harassment

A BRITISH employment tribunal has ruled that imitating an Indian accent, even as a “private joke,” constitutes racial harassment.

The case involved Hossein Khansari, a British-Iranian sales manager at Platipus Anchors, who was awarded £8,083.32 in damages, reported The Telegraph.

Keep ReadingShow less
UK-business-district-Getty

The Canary Wharf business district including global financial institutions in London. (Photo: Getty Images)

Women hold 43 per cent of board positions in UK’s top companies: Report

WOMEN make up 43.4 per cent of board positions in Britain's 350 largest public companies, according to a government-backed report released on Tuesday.

The FTSE Women Leaders Review also found that women held 35.3 per cent of leadership roles in these companies, an increase from 33.5 per cent the previous year.

Keep ReadingShow less
kumbh-mela-getty

Pilgrims take a holy dip in Sangam, the confluence of Ganges, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati rivers, on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri during the Maha Kumbh Mela festival in Prayagraj on February 26, 2025. (Photo: Getty Images)

Maha Kumbh Mela concludes with final bathing rituals on Maha Shivaratri

INDIA's Maha Kumbh Mela festival concludes on Wednesday, marking the end of six weeks of religious ceremonies. Organisers say hundreds of millions of devotees attended the event, which featured ritual river bathing in Prayagraj.

The festival, held in Uttar Pradesh, witnessed two stampedes that resulted in dozens of deaths. However, Indian prime minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called the event a success, reinforcing its emphasis on Hindu traditions and religious gatherings.

Keep ReadingShow less
Starmer pledges to raise defence spending to 2.5 per cent of GDP by 2027

Starmer also set an ambition for spending to reach 3 per cent of GDP in the next parliamentary term. (Photo: Getty Images)

Starmer pledges to raise defence spending to 2.5 per cent of GDP by 2027

KEIR STARMER announced on Tuesday that the UK will increase its annual defence spending to 2.5 per cent of GDP by 2027, with a long-term aim of reaching 3 per cent in the next parliament.

The increase will be funded by reducing the international aid budget from 0.5 per cent to 0.3 per cent of national income.

Keep ReadingShow less
Shehbaz-Yunus

Pakistan's prime minister Shehbaz Sharif (L) speaks with Bangladesh's interim leader Muhammad Yunus during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the D-8 summit in Cairo on December 19, 2024. (Photo: Getty Images)

Bangladesh, Pakistan resume direct trade after decades

BANGLADESH and Pakistan have resumed direct government-to-government trade, with Bangladesh importing 50,000 tonnes of rice from Pakistan, Dhaka announced on Tuesday.

The two countries, once part of the same nation before separating in the 1971 war, have had strained ties for decades.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc