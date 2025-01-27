Skip to content
ICC faces pressure to act on Afghanistan amid women’s rights crisis

UK MP and star players criticise curbs amid match boycott threat

The Afghanistan men's cricket team

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeJan 27, 2025

AFTER years of showcasing Afghanistan’s remarkable rise as a success story, the International Cricket Council (ICC) is under pressure to crack the whip on its member nation, which has seen major curtailment of women’s rights by the Taliban government.

England and South Africa have been urged to boycott next month’s Champions Trophy matches against Afghanistan. Their maiden appearance in the men’s 50-overs tournament as one of the world’s top eight teams is a testament to their growth in recent years.

However, the rapid rise of their men’s team has coincided with the disbanding of their women’s squad, even though that team never played any international match.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) had 25 contracted women players in 2020, but most of them are now living in exile in Australia following the Taliban takeover of their country in August 2021. The new rulers clamped down on the rights of women and girls, restricting their access to education and work, curbing their freedom of movement, and forcing them to cover their faces and bodies.

“Where’s the hope for women that want to play sport, want to go to school, want to be able to work? Where is the hope for them?” said the UK’s Labour MP Tonia Antoniazzi. “This is a bigger issue around sex apartheid that I feel very strongly about.”

While the English and the South African boards have ruled out boycotting Champions Trophy fixtures against Afghanistan, they placed the onus on the ICC to formulate a unified approach to the tricky issue.

The Dubai-headquartered governing body said it was on the task.

“We are committed to leveraging our influence constructively to support the ACB in fostering cricket development and ensuring playing opportunities for both men and women in Afghanistan,” an ICC spokesperson said.

The ICC has formed a task force, headed by its deputy chairman Imran Khwaja, who is leading “the ongoing dialogue on this matter”, the official said.

While the women’s team has been disbanded, the Afghanistan men’s team have shifted base to Dubai.

Meanwhile, star players Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi have raised their voices against the “deeply unjust” move to deny Afghan women access to education.

“This decision has profoundly affected not only their future, but also the broader fabric of our society,” Rashid, who has been the face of Afghan cricket, wrote on X last month.

Former captain Nabi echoed Rashid’s view. “Denying girls the chance to learn and serve their people is a betrayal of both their dreams and our nation’s future,” he posted on X.

“Let our daughters study, grow, and build a better Afghanistan for everyone. This is their right, and it is our duty to protect it.”

Afghanistan became a Test-playing nation in 2017. They finished sixth in the 2023 ODI World Cup beating former champions England, Pakistan and Sri Lanka in group matches.

Their English coach, Jonathan Trott, also guided them to the semifinals of the T20 World Cup in West Indies and the US last year.

Afghanistan’s full-member status looked at risk under the Taliban rule, but most ICC members felt banning them would achieve little in a strifetorn country where the game remains a major source of happiness.

