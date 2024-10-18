2nd Test: Noman Ali’s eight-wicket haul helps Pakistan crush England

MULTAN, PAKISTAN – OCTOBER 17: Pakistan bowler Noman Ali pays homage to Sajid Khan as he celebrates in his style after taking the wicket of England batsman Jamie Smith during day three of the Second Test Match between Pakistan and England at Multan Cricket Stadium on October 17, 2024 in Multan, Pakistan. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

SPINNER Noman Ali claimed eight wickets as Pakistan defeated England by 152 runs in the second Test, leveling the series on Friday in Multan.

Noman took 8-46, while Sajid Khan contributed 2-93 as England’s second innings ended at 144, falling short of the 297-run target.

This was Pakistan’s first home win since February 2021, after a heavy defeat by an innings in the first Test on the same Multan pitch. The third and final Test will be played in Rawalpindi, starting on October 24.

Noman’s match figures were 11-147, and Sajid took 9-204. This marked only the second time in Pakistan’s history that two bowlers claimed all 20 wickets in a Test.

Pakistan’s previous Test victory at home was in Rawalpindi against South Africa more than three years ago. That win was followed by 11 home Tests without success.

This victory also marked Shan Masood’s first win as Pakistan’s captain, following whitewash defeats to Australia and Bangladesh since he took on the role last year.

Pakistan made four changes after their defeat in the first Test, including dropping Babar Azam. Kamran Ghulam, making his debut, replaced Azam and scored a century in Pakistan’s first-innings total of 366.

Masood praised his team’s resilience, saying: “The first one for me and long awaited for the team is always special. This has come after some rough times and the boys stepped in after a lot has happened this past week.”

Reflecting on the pressure the team faced, Masood added: “We had a strategy to take 20 wickets, and we made it happen. Three years and 11 months without a home win creates hunger, so it’s good to win here.”

Tough task for England

England, who posted 291 in their first innings, started the fourth day at 36-2, with openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett dismissed late on Thursday.

Resuming play on a pitch offering significant spin, England added just 108 more runs before being bowled out.

“When Pakistan were ahead, they were able to put their foot down,” said England captain Ben Stokes. “It was a tough challenge for us, but we approached the game in the only way we could to win.”

In the second over of the day, Sajid Khan removed Ollie Pope for 22, caught off his own bowling. Noman then dismissed Joe Root (18) and Harry Brook (16), leaving England at 78-5.

Root and Brook had dominated the first Test with huge scores, but their quick dismissals hastened England’s collapse. Jamie Smith was the next to go, caught by Masood for six after an attempted slog.

Stokes and Brydon Carse resisted briefly, adding 47 runs before Stokes was stumped in a bizarre fashion. Noman went on to claim the wickets of Carse (27), Jack Leach (one), and Shoaib Bashir (nought) to secure Pakistan’s win.

Noman’s 8-46 bettered his previous best of 7-70, achieved against Sri Lanka last year.

(With inputs from AFP)