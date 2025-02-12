England bowl first in Ahmedabad ODI as India rest key players

ENGLAND captain Jos Buttler won the toss and chose to bowl against India in the third one-day international in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.
England, trailing 2-0 in the three-match series, are aiming for a win ahead of the upcoming Champions Trophy.
Tom Banton replaces Jacob Bethell, who was ruled out with a hamstring injury before the second ODI in Cuttack. The ODIs serve as preparation for the Champions Trophy, which begins on February 19 in Pakistan and Dubai.
India made three changes, bringing in spinners Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav along with left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh. Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja were rested, while spinner Varun Chakravarthy was left out due to a sore calf.
India’s Champions Trophy preparations suffered a setback on Tuesday when fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out with an injury.
Teams:
India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh.
England: Phil Salt (wk), Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (capt), Tom Banton, Liam Livingstone, Gus Atkinson, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Saqib Mahmood