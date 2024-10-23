England and Wales Cricket Board to bar transwomen from women’s cricket

The issue of trans athletes participating in women’s sports has divided opinion around the world

THE England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) will bar transgender women from the top two tiers of women’s cricket in England as well as the Women’s Hundred under its new transgender participation policy.

Last year, the International Cricket Council (ICC) approved new gender eligibility regulations whereby any male or female who has been through any form of male puberty will not be allowed participate in the international women’s game.

The ECB’s previous policy stated that a transgender woman could compete in female-only competition if they had written clearance from the cricket board.

“The ECB has decided that from 2025, it will adopt the same approach as the ICC for women’s professional domestic cricket,” the board said.

“This provides consistency, given that a primary purpose of the top end of the domestic structure is to produce international players.

“The detailed policy will now be developed in consultation with stakeholders, and is due to be formally in place in time for the 2025 domestic season. It will apply to Tiers 1 and 2 of the new women’s domestic structure from 2025, as well as The Hundred Women’s competition.”

The ECB said it had consulted “relevant science and medical evidence” and considered “fairness, safety and inclusion”.

A statement from the ECB said: “The ECB recognises that transgender participation is a complex area, with many strongly held views, and it is impossible to balance all the considerations.

“We want everyone to feel included and welcome in our sport, and believe the position reached strikes an appropriate balance by ensuring fairness in the elite game while ensuring inclusivity at a recreational level, with specific safeguards in place to manage disparities and ensure safety.”

In March, the UK’s then sports minister Lucy Frazer called on sporting bodies in the country to reassess their rules on transgender athletes competing in women’s sports to ensure fairness.

Following the announcement of the ICC’s new regulations last year, Canadian transgender cricketer Danielle McGahey, who played six T20Is, retired from international cricket.

The ICC’s decision followed similar rulings in recent years by the global chiefs of swimming, rugby union, cycling and athletics.

Transgender advocacy groups argue excluding trans athletes amounts to discrimination.

Critics of transgender inclusion in women’s sport say going through male puberty imbues athletes with a huge musculo-skeletal advantage that transition does not mitigate.

Seema Patel, an expert in discrimination in sport, said the ECB’s decision was part of a trend towards the exclusion of transgender women from women’s sports “based upon notions of biological advantage, safety and fairness”.

“There is inconsistency in the application of this approach and the effectiveness of a ban in the long-term is not yet clear,” added Patel, an associate professor at Nottingham Law School.

“During the consultation processes adopted by governing bodies, there needs to be true engagement of a diverse range of views beyond the science community to determine rules…

“It is important to set regulatory boundaries but these need to be considered alongside a shifting environment where gender diversity is embedded within our society and identity is evolving.”

Cricket Australia still allows transgender players to compete in the elite domestic women’s game, if they have maintained testosterone levels of less than 10 nanograms per deciliter for 12 months before nominating for a team.