Lancashire bats for Indian board to join The Hundred

Offer BCCI incentive to relax restrictions on players, says CEO

Lancashire bats for Indian board to join The Hundred

The Indian cricket board currently does not allow its men's players to participate in any overseas T20 leagues, including The Hundred

Eastern Eye
By Eastern Eye
May 02, 2025
Eastern Eye

THE England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) should offer the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) a minority ownership stake in The Hundred to attract Indian players to the competition, Lancashire CEO Daniel Gidney has suggested.

“I think it’s possible. If I was the ECB, I’d be talking about perhaps bringing the BCCI in as a minority ownership partner in the tournament as a whole. If you do that, then you are aligning interests,” Gidney told the ESPNCricinfo website.

Indian men’s cricketers currently only play in the Indian Premier League (IPL), with the BCCI not issuing No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for overseas events. But Gidney said a partnership could change this situation.

“That is probably your best chance of getting Indian players in The Hundred. It comes down to the will, and the individuals on both sides,” he said.

Gidney acknowledged the BCCI’s successful strategy of restricting player availability, saying: “If I was the BCCI, I would need a significant incentive to relax the current policy, because it has been extraordinarily successful and has grown the IPL into the massive commercial entity that it is.”

His comments come after Lancashire finalised a deal with the RPSG Group, owners of IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants, who will take a 70 per cent stake in Manchester Originals.

This acquisition is part of a wider trend, with the ECB selling its 49 per cent stake in The Hundred franchises to various private investors.

Several IPL owners bought into the competition, including Mumbai Indians (Oval Invincibles), Lucknow Super Giants (Manchester Originals) and Delhi Capitals (Southern Brave).

IPL team owners have already expanded globally with stakes in leagues in South Africa (SA20), the UAE (ILT20) and the USA (Major League Cricket).

Gidney highlighted Lancashire’s strong connections with Indian cricket, saying: “We’ve probably had more Indian overseas players than any other county. When you have VVS Laxman at the NCA [National Cricket Academy in India], who Mark Chilton (Lancashire director of cricket) captained, then you have strong relationships all the way through.”

Meanwhile, the ECB CEO, Richard Gould, has said the board was open to potentially changing The Hundred from its current 100-ball format to traditional T20 cricket, though no formal talks have yet taken place.

“Those discussions have not taken place internally. And it’s not on people’s agenda. At some point, if that’s something they want to discuss, yeah, of course we’ll have that discussion,” Gould said.

He stressed that any decision would rest with the ECB board, but acknowledged the value of the new investors’ expertise. “We’ve got some amazing investors that have arrived. And we would be foolish if we were not to take advice, guidance and counsel as to how to take this game forward.”

Gould added: “It’s got to be collaborative. They’re bringing a lot more investment and a lot of thought. The Hundred’s been incredible in terms of delivering innovation into the game in the last three or four years. If you look at the investors we’ve just brought in, that’s going to superpower that.”

The Hundred currently features 100 balls per innings with 20 sets of five balls each, rather than the standard T20 format of 20 overs containing six balls each. Any format changes would require approval from broadcaster Sky Sports, which holds rights to the tournament until 2028.

the hundredengland and wales cricket boardbccilancashire

mumbai-indians-getty

Karn Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah led the Mumbai bowling attack, picking up five wickets between them. (Photo: Getty Images)

Mumbai knock Rajasthan out of IPL playoff race with 100-run win

MUMBAI INDIANS defeated Rajasthan Royals by 100 runs on Thursday, ending Rajasthan’s hopes of making the IPL playoffs.

Batting first at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, Mumbai posted 217-2 after being invited to bat. Rohit Sharma scored 53 off 36 balls and Ryan Rickelton added 61 from 38 balls in a 116-run opening partnership.

Keep ReadingShow less
chahal-ipl-getty

Chahal’s four wickets in the penultimate over of Chennai's innings were crucial.

Getty Images

Chahal hat-trick ends Chennai's IPL playoff hopes

YUZVENDRA CHAHAL took a hat-trick and Shreyas Iyer scored 72 as Punjab Kings defeated Chennai Super Kings by four wickets in the IPL on Wednesday, officially knocking Chennai out of the playoff race.

Chennai, five-time IPL champions, were bowled out for 190 in 19.2 overs after Sam Curran scored 88 off 47 balls. Punjab chased down the target with two balls remaining to record their sixth win of the season.

Keep ReadingShow less
sunil-narine-getty

Narine scored 27 off 16 balls in Kolkata’s total of 204-9 and later took 3-29 to restrict Delhi to 190-9 at the Feroz Shah Kotla ground. (Photo: Getty Images)

Narine stars as Kolkata beat Delhi by 14 runs in IPL

SUNIL NARINE put in an all-round performance as Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Delhi Capitals by 14 runs in the IPL on Tuesday to stay in contention for the play-offs.

Narine scored 27 off 16 balls in Kolkata’s total of 204-9 and later took 3-29 to restrict Delhi to 190-9 at the Feroz Shah Kotla ground. He was named player of the match.

Keep ReadingShow less
Vaibhav-Suryavanshi-Getty

Suryavanshi surpassed a decade-old record held by Vijay Zol, who scored a domestic T20 century at the age of 18 years and 118 days in 2013. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Vaibhav Suryavanshi: The 14-year-old breaking IPL records with a 35-ball century

AT JUST 14 years and 32 days old, Vaibhav Suryavanshi has become the youngest player to score a century in a senior T20 match.

On Monday evening (28) in Jaipur, playing in only his third Indian Premier League (IPL) game for Rajasthan Royals, the left-handed batter stunned spectators and opposition alike with a 35-ball hundred — the second fastest in IPL history.

Keep ReadingShow less
bumrah ipl

Bumrah dismissed Aiden Markram to surpass Lasith Malinga’s record of 170 IPL wickets, becoming Mumbai’s all-time leading wicket-taker with 174 wickets. (Photo: Getty Images)

Bumrah, Krunal lead Mumbai and Bengaluru to IPL victories

JASPRIT BUMRAH returned figures of 4-22 as Mumbai Indians defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 54 runs in the IPL on Sunday.

Krunal Pandya guided Royal Challengers Bengaluru to the top of the table with a six-wicket win over Delhi Capitals.

Keep ReadingShow less
