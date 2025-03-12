Brook faces IPL ban after Delhi Capitals no show

India enters the final as favourites and is expected to have strong crowd support at the 25,000-capacity venue.

However, New Zealand has the upper hand in recent encounters. They swept India 3-0 in a Test series last year and have a better record in global white-ball tournaments, with nine wins, six losses, and one no-result.

Here are five key factors that could influence the final:

Henry's opening burst

New Zealand's Matt Henry leads the wicket-taking charts in the tournament with 10 scalps, including five in their earlier match against India.

In that group-stage game, Henry dismissed Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli early, reducing India to 30-3 before a middle-order recovery helped them reach 249-9.

He finished with figures of 5-42, though his team ended up on the losing side.

His early spell in the final could be crucial for New Zealand in setting the tone.

Chakravarthy's mystery spin

Wrist spinner Varun Chakravarthy was a late addition to India's squad and made an immediate impact, taking 5-42 against New Zealand in his first match of the tournament.

That was only his second ODI, having debuted against England in February. The 33-year-old added two more wickets in the semi-final against Australia.

If he is included in the XI, Chakravarthy’s variations could be key for India, especially on pitches that have supported spin.

Ravindra, Williamson threat

Rachin Ravindra and Kane Williamson head into the final on the back of centuries against South Africa in Lahore.

The pair shared a 164-run stand in the semi-final and are known for their ability to handle spin.

Williamson, 34, also scored 81 in New Zealand's previous match against India, while 25-year-old Ravindra has been in good form throughout the tournament.

New Zealand's skipper and left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner noted that having Williamson and Ravindra in form makes life "a little easier" for the team’s bowlers.

Rohit's start

India captain Rohit Sharma has not posted a big score in the tournament, with his highest being 41 in the opening match against Bangladesh.

However, his brief innings against Pakistan and Australia provided India with quick starts, allowing the middle order to build on them.

While critics have pointed out his inability to convert starts into bigger scores, head coach Gautam Gambhir has defended his contributions.

"You evaluate from the runs; we evaluate from the impact. That's the difference," Gambhir said when asked about Rohit's form.

The pitch factor

The playing surface in Dubai has been a major talking point, as India has played all its matches at the venue after opting not to travel to Pakistan.

The pitch has been slow and favoured spinners, with the highest total in the tournament being Australia’s 264, which India chased down with 11 balls to spare.

Meanwhile, matches in Pakistan have produced higher scores. New Zealand posted a Champions Trophy record of 362-6 before restricting South Africa to 312-9 in Lahore.

While India remains at its chosen venue for the final, Ravindra said New Zealand is prepared to adjust.

"We pride ourselves in adapting and playing the situation in front of us," he said.

(With inputs from AFP)