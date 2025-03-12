Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Brook faces IPL ban after Delhi Capitals no show

Under IPL regulations, Brook faces a two-year ban from participating in the IPL and its auction for pulling out of the tournament before the start of the season.

Harry Brook

Brook was vice-captain of the England squad which suffered an early exit from the Champions Trophy after losing all three group games. (Photo: Getty Images)

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeMar 12, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

ENGLAND batsman Harry Brook pulled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the second successive year, a decision that could trigger a ban from future editions.

Brook was signed by Delhi Capitals in December 2023, but pulled out of last year's campaign following the death of his grandmother.

Last Sunday (9), the 26-year-old said he had opted to skip this year's edition too in order to prepare for England's upcoming series.

Under IPL regulations, Brook faces a two-year ban from participating in the IPL and its auction for pulling out of the tournament before the start of the season.

"I have made the very difficult decision to pull out of the upcoming IPL," Brook said in a statement on social media.

"I know not everyone will understand, and I don't expect them to, but I have to do what I believe is right and playing for my country remains my priority and focus.

"I apologise unreservedly to the Delhi Capitals and their supporters."

Brook was vice-captain of the England squad which suffered an early exit from the Champions Trophy after losing all three group games.

brookbrook ipldelhi capitalsenglandharry brookindian premier leagueiplipl newschampions trophycricket

Related News

Amitabh Bachchan
Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan buys prime land near Ram Mandir in Ayodhya for father’s memorial

Stan Lee’s
Entertainment

Stan Lee’s tragic final years: Shocking new documentary exposes elder abuse and exploitation

starlink-jio-reuters
News

Mukesh Ambani’s Jio to offer SpaceX’s Starlink internet in India

Government to abolish payments regulator to boost growth
Business

Government to abolish payments regulator to boost growth

More For You

india-champs-BCCI

The world’s top-ranked ODI team remained unbeaten throughout the eight-nation tournament, which was played in Pakistan and the UAE. (Photo: BCCI)

India beat New Zealand to claim third Champions Trophy title

INDIA secured their third Champions Trophy title with a four-wicket victory over New Zealand in the final on Sunday.

Rohit Sharma led from the front with a crucial 76, supported by a disciplined spin attack that restricted New Zealand to 251-7 in Dubai.

Keep ReadingShow less
india team

India enters the final as favourites and is expected to have strong crowd support at the 25,000-capacity venue. (Photo: Getty Images)

Champions Trophy final: 5 factors that may shape India-New Zealand clash

INDIA and New Zealand will meet in the Champions Trophy final on Sunday to determine the winner of the eight-team ODI tournament.

The match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, where India has played all its games after opting not to travel to Pakistan, the designated host, due to political tensions.

Keep ReadingShow less
mohammed-shami-getty

Shami is currently in Dubai as part of India’s squad for the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy and is the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament so far. (Photo: Getty Images)

Cleric says cricketer Mohammed Shami committed sin by not fasting

A MUSLIM cleric in India has criticised cricketer Mohammed Shami for not fasting during the Islamic holy month of Ramzan, calling it a sin under Islamic law.

Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi, national president of the All India Muslim Jamaat, said on Thursday that the Indian pace bowler had violated religious obligations by not observing the fast.

Keep ReadingShow less
nz-vs-sa

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner was the standout bowler, taking 3-43 with his left-arm spin. (Photo: Getty Images)

Champions Trophy: New Zealand beat South Africa, to meet India in final

NEW ZEALAND secured a spot in the Champions Trophy final with a 50-run win over South Africa in Lahore on Wednesday, setting up a rematch with India.

Rachin Ravindra scored 108 off 101 balls, while Kane Williamson made 102 off 94 deliveries as New Zealand posted 362-6, the highest total in the tournament’s history.

Keep ReadingShow less
Steve-Smith

The 35-year-old, who captained the side in place of regular skipper Pat Cummins, will continue to play Tests and T20 internationals. (Photo: Getty Images)

Steve Smith retires from ODIs after Champions Trophy loss against India

STEVE SMITH has announced his retirement from one-day internationals following Australia’s semi-final defeat to India in the Champions Trophy, Cricket Australia confirmed on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old, who captained the side in place of regular skipper Pat Cummins, will continue to play Tests and T20 internationals.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc