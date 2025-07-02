India make three changes as England choose to bowl in second Test

ENGLAND won the toss and chose to bowl in the second Test against India at Edgbaston on Wednesday. India made three changes to their line-up and rested fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah to manage his workload ahead of the rest of the series.
Sai Sudharsan and Shardul Thakur were left out, while Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar and Akash Deep came into the playing 11. Bumrah is expected to return for the third Test at Lord’s, which begins on July 10.
“This is an important match for us but the third match at Lord’s — there may be something more in the wicket and we thought we’ll play him (Bumrah) there,” India captain Shubman Gill said.
“We were very tempted to play (Kuldeep Yadav) but looking at the last match we wanted to add some depth to the batting. This year has been a year of chaos, a lot of teams who haven’t won a lot have won, so maybe that’ll change fortunes for us.”
England fielded the same playing 11 that won the first Test by five wickets. Fast bowler Jofra Archer, who was named in the squad, was not included in the team.
“When you bring Jofra Archer back you consider everyone in your squad. It was a really good team performance last week and the bowlers performed well,” England captain Ben Stokes said.
“With the ball you understand the conditions a bit more. We’re in good order here.”
Teams
England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (capt), Jamie Smith (wkt), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir
India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Shubman Gill (capt), Rishabh Pant (wkt), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna
Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Sharfuddoula (BAN)
TV Umpire: Paul Reiffel (AUS)
Match Referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)