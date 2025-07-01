2nd Test: India wait on Bumrah decision as they look to bounce back against England

As co-owner and the driving force behind the Meteora England Champions, Sharma is part of a small group of women leading professional cricket teams. For her, this is not about tokenism, it’s about legacy. “I do not want to be the exception,” she says. “I want to be part of a movement where women leading in sport is normalised. As more women step into leadership, we must not only create space but also change the environment so others can thrive.”

The journey has not been without its obstacles. Sharma recalls the doubt she encountered in the early days. “You walk into certain rooms and feel it – the unspoken question of how a twenty-something woman is in charge,” she says. But instead of backing away, she leaned in. “I chose not to internalise that doubt. I focused on proving myself through action.”

Each branding move, player decision, and strategic step has helped reshape perceptions. “We are not here to just participate. We are here to lead – with vision, knowledge and authenticity.”

Sharma’s leadership story is closely tied to her family. She co-owns the team with her father, a self-made entrepreneur who built the wider Meteora Group. Their dynamic is one of mutual respect. “We do not always agree – and that is our strength. We challenge each other, and that leads to better decisions.”

This blend of tradition and innovation shapes how she runs the team. From revamping fan experiences to reviving iconic rivalries, Sharma brings together nostalgia and bold new energy. “We are embracing history while writing new chapters,” she says. “Through storytelling, digital content and match-day experiences, we are bringing legends back into the spotlight in meaningful ways.”

Those legends include the likes of Eoin Morgan and Alastair Cook – cricketing greats now representing Meteora. “It has honestly been a dream,” Sharma says. “These players are not just icons – they are grounded, inspirational, and passionate about the future of the game.”

The team is also shaped by dynamic women behind the scenes. One key figure is Bhakti Bansal, the team’s creative strategist. “Her leadership has helped shape how the Meteora brand speaks and connects,” Sharma says. “It is not about having women in leadership for the sake of it – it is about having the right leadership.”

Empowerment runs through Sharma’s journey. She is not content with simply climbing the ladder – she wants to rebuild it. “As more women take on leadership roles, we carry the responsibility not just to make space, but to transform the environment so others can thrive.”

For Sharma, inclusivity and creativity are core values. “It starts internally. Our team is deliberately diverse – not just in terms of gender or ethnicity, but in background and thinking styles.” This inclusivity informs every decision, from interns to executive planning. “Everyone has a seat at the table.”

As WCL enters its second season, Sharma is scaling up. “The challenge is in the scale and speed – logistics, player schedules, fan engagement, sponsorships. But the challenges are real, and so is our drive.”

Asked what message she would give young women pursuing careers in sport or business, Sharma is clear. “You do not have to choose between being passionate and being powerful. You do not need all the answers on day one – but you do need to believe you belong.”

Her approach is grounded in authenticity. “Resilience and self-awareness are everything. You must know who you are and hold your ground, even when you do not see yourself reflected in the room.”

She adds, “You can be assertive without being abrasive, strategic without being cold, and emotional without being weak.”

Despite the pace and pressure of running a franchise, Sharma’s love for cricket keeps her grounded and ambitious. “It is still my greatest passion,” she says. But she is open to other opportunities if they align with her values.

At the heart of her leadership is a principle passed down from her father: “Build long-term relationships based on trust.” It is a value she holds close as she navigates partnerships, negotiations and team dynamics.

When she needs inspiration, she turns to her support system. “My family, my friends, my dog Lexi – and the fans. Just being in a packed stadium, hearing the cheers, wearing your team’s jersey – that feeling is unmatched.”

Sharma closes with a simple yet powerful philosophy: “We walk into the room each day with a game plan, positive energy, and a clear vision.”

As the second season of WCL approaches, it is clear that Mahima Sharma is building more than a cricket team – she is building a legacy. One that says, without apology: the future of sport belongs to everyone. And yes, that includes the women who dare to lead.





The World championship of legends cricket 2025 takes place from July 18 – August 2. wclegends.uk