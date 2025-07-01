2nd Test: India wait on Bumrah decision as they look to bounce back against England

Skip to content
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeJul 01, 2025
INDIA will take a last-minute call on whether to include Jasprit Bumrah in the second Test against England, starting Wednesday at Edgbaston in Birmingham, as they look to level the five-match series.

Bumrah, currently the top-ranked Test bowler, would usually be a straightforward selection after India’s five-wicket defeat in the opening Test at Headingley. However, the fast bowler is returning from a back injury and had earlier said he expected to play only three of the five Tests.

Despite taking 5-83 in the first innings at Headingley, Bumrah went wicketless in the second as England chased down a target of 371, with opener Ben Duckett scoring 149. The rest of India’s bowling attack struggled to support Bumrah during the chase.

“Bumrah is ready to play,” India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate said on Monday. “It's how we manage these four Tests. So if we feel like there's value in playing him in this Test, we'll make that call at the very last minute.”

Kuldeep Yadav could return; batting collapses hurt India

India, who have now lost seven of their 11 Tests under head coach Gautam Gambhir, may consider changing the balance of their bowling line-up. Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who did not play at Headingley, is an option. He has taken 56 wickets at an average of 22.16 in 13 Tests.

India’s defeat in the first Test came despite scoring five individual hundreds. Batting collapses of 7-41 (from 430-3) and 6-31 (from 333-4) proved costly. The team also dropped several straightforward catches. Harry Brook, who was dropped off a no-ball before scoring, went on to make 99 after further chances on 46 and 82.

Shubman Gill, leading India for the first time, scored 147 in the first innings. India were without former captains Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul, both of whom also scored centuries, were seen actively directing field placements during the match.

“At one point I felt there were too many captains,” former India spinner Murali Karthik told Cricbuzz. “I just couldn't understand that. KL Rahul was making hand movements, Rishabh Pant was also doing it... There is only one captain.”

England name unchanged team for Edgbaston Test

England, after completing the tenth-highest successful fourth-innings chase in Test history, have named an unchanged team for the second Test.

Jamie Smith, who hit the winning runs in the first Test and finished 44 not out, said during a media interaction with series sponsor Rothesay: “I think the really important thing is for the team to be quite ruthless and once you're on top, try to put them to bed.”

While England’s bowlers were ineffective with the new ball in the first innings at Headingley, they improved as the match progressed. Despite speculation, Jofra Archer was not recalled to the playing XI. He remains in the Edgbaston squad, but his Test return will wait.

Chris Woakes will lead the bowling attack on his home ground in the absence of retired pacers James Anderson and Stuart Broad. Woakes, 36, has taken 182 wickets in 58 Tests.

“I played a lot of my England games with Jimmy and Broady so it is different not having them around but also it's a great opportunity for myself,” Woakes said. “I've enjoyed that role so far and it's good to pass on some knowledge to the younger guys that haven't played as much Test cricket.”

