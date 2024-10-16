  • Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Rain washes out first day of India-New Zealand Test in Bengaluru

The umpires made the decision to cancel play after an inspection at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, with the forecast predicting more rain in the coming days.

Groundsmen remove cover off the field at the start of the first day play of the first Test cricket match between India and New Zealand at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on October 16, 2024. (Photo: Getty Images)

THE FIRST day of the opening Test between India and New Zealand in Bengaluru was called off without a ball being bowled due to persistent rain on Wednesday.

This marks the second time New Zealand has faced rain disruptions during their Asian tour.

Last month, their one-off Test against Afghanistan in Greater Noida was abandoned without any play due to five days of rain.

The toss for the current match is now scheduled for Thursday morning, if weather permits.

The series, which also includes matches in Pune and Mumbai, is part of the World Test Championship.

India are hoping to secure a win to improve their chances of reaching the final next year.

New Zealand will be without key players Kane Williamson and Ben Sears due to injuries.

Tom Latham will lead the team in his first series as the Black Caps’ permanent captain.

(With inputs from agencies)

