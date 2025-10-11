Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Afghan man convicted of threatening to kill Nigel Farage in TikTok video

Fayaz Khan, 26, was convicted by a jury at London’s Southwark Crown Court of one count of making a threat to kill Farage in a video posted in October 2024.

Farage

Farage told the court on Tuesday that he was “genuinely worried” after seeing the video, which he described as “chilling.” (Photo: Getty Images)

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraOct 11, 2025
Vivek Mishra
Vivek Mishra works as an Assistant Editor with Eastern Eye and has over 13 years of experience in journalism. His areas of interest include politics, international affairs, current events, and sports. With a background in newsroom operations and editorial planning, he has reported and edited stories on major national and global developments.
See Full Bio
Follow:

AN AFGHAN man was on Friday found guilty of making a threat to kill Nigel Farage in a TikTok video. Farage is the leader of Reform UK, which currently leads opinion polls in Britain.

Fayaz Khan, 26, was convicted by a jury at London’s Southwark Crown Court of one count of making a threat to kill Farage in a video posted in October 2024.

Prosecutors said Khan uploaded the video in response to one posted by Farage. In his clip, Khan – who has an AK-47 assault rifle tattooed on his face – said “pop, pop, pop” while making gun gestures.

Farage told the court on Tuesday that he was “genuinely worried” after seeing the video, which he described as “chilling.”

Khan will be sentenced next week for the threat to kill, as well as for entering Britain illegally, a charge he has already admitted.

Farage in the witness box

Farage had earlier posted a YouTube video in which he spoke about “young males of fighting age coming into our country.” The video included clips from Khan’s social media posts showing his journey from Sweden to Britain.

Two days later, Khan posted a response, saying, “Englishman Nigel, don’t talk shit about me,” while making gun gestures and headbutting the camera.

Farage said his public role often attracts criticism. “Abuse is part of public life, (but) that’s not something that I’m used to seeing,” he said.

“Given his proximity to guns and love of guns, I was genuinely, genuinely worried,” Farage added.

Khan’s lawyer, Charles Royle, told Farage that the video “suits your narrative.” Farage replied, “It doesn’t suit my narrative, it’s a fact.”

Khan denied the charge and told police after his arrest that the video was not a real threat, saying he played a character in his social media videos. However, the jury found him guilty by a 10-2 majority.

(With inputs from agencies)

fayaz khannigel faragereform uksouthwark crown courttiktok

Related News

Quantum research strengthens UK–India ties ahead of Starmer's Mumbai visit
News

Quantum research strengthens UK–India ties ahead of Starmer's Mumbai visit

Police suspect 'radical Islam link' to Manchester synagogue attack
News

Police suspect 'radical Islam link' to Manchester synagogue attack

More For You

Rishi Sunak

Before entering politics, Sunak worked at Goldman Sachs and later at two hedge funds.

Getty Images

Sunak takes advisory roles at Microsoft, AI firm Anthropic

FORMER prime minister Rishi Sunak has taken up senior advisory roles at Microsoft and Anthropic, a US-based artificial intelligence company, according to a UK government document published on Thursday.

Sunak will serve as a part-time senior adviser at Microsoft, providing “high-level strategic perspectives on macro-economic and geopolitical trends,” the UK’s Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (ACOBA) said in its report. The body, which oversees post-government appointments of senior officials, advised that Sunak should not lobby the government on Microsoft’s behalf.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us