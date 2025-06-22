Skip to content
ENG vs INDIA 1st Test: Pope hits century as Bumrah takes three on day two

Bumrah finished with 3-48 from 12 overs, having taken all three England wickets to fall so far in this five-Test series.

Ollie Pope

Ollie Pope celebrates his century on day two of the first Test match between England and India at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds on June 21, 2025. (Photo: Getty Images)

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeJun 22, 2025
Eastern Eye

OLLIE POPE scored a fighting century as England responded to India’s 471, despite Jasprit Bumrah’s three-wicket haul and Rishabh Pant’s quick hundred on the second day of the first Test at Headingley on Saturday.

England were 209-3 at stumps, trailing by 262 runs, with Pope unbeaten on 100 after being dropped on 60.

England were 4-1 when Pope walked in, after Bumrah had Zak Crawley caught by Karun Nair at first slip with a delivery that moved sharply in the overcast and bowler-friendly conditions.

Bumrah strikes but Pope holds firm

After Pope reached his hundred, the day ended with two big moments involving Yorkshire players. Joe Root was dismissed for 28, steering a delivery from Bumrah straight to first slip. In the day’s final over, Harry Brook was caught at midwicket by Mohammed Siraj while attempting a pull shot, but the third umpire ruled it a no-ball.

Bumrah finished with 3-48 from 12 overs, having taken all three England wickets to fall so far in this five-Test series.

Pope came into this match after scoring 171 in last month’s one-off Test against Zimbabwe. His record in 13 previous Tests against India had been modest, with an average of 24.60, including a top score of 196 in Hyderabad last year.

He continues to enjoy the support of captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum.

"He probably couldn't walk out in tougher conditions, Jasprit running down the hill with the lights on," said opener Ben Duckett, who made 62 and shared a 122-run partnership with Pope.

"There's no better feeling than that, scoring a hundred against that attack after coming out at 4-1.
You can see that in the way he celebrated but it didn't just mean a lot to him, it meant a huge amount in the dressing room as well."

India collapse after strong start

Bumrah could have had more wickets but for dropped catches. Ravindra Jadeja dropped Duckett at backward point on 15. Bumrah eventually got Duckett when the batter inside-edged a drive onto his stumps.

Later, Pope was dropped by Yashasvi Jaiswal in the slips when attempting a steer shot, the same one he had used to reach fifty.

Duckett called Bumrah the "best bowler in the world" and added, "It is hard as an opener as he bowls so many different balls."

Pope reached 95 with a square cut off Shardul Thakur and then brought up his hundred with a single off Bumrah. His 125-ball innings included 13 fours.

Earlier in the day, India looked set to cross 500, with Pant (134), Yashasvi Jaiswal, and captain Shubman Gill all scoring centuries.

But their innings collapsed, with the last seven wickets falling for 41 runs. Stokes took 4-66 from 20 overs, while Josh Tongue took 4-86 and wrapped up the innings.

India resumed on 359-3, with Gill on 127 in his first innings as captain, and Pant on 65. Pant went to his century by hitting Shoaib Bashir for six over deep midwicket, despite losing grip with one hand.

He celebrated his hundred with a somersault. It was his seventh century in 44 Tests and fourth against England. His innings came off 146 balls with 10 fours and four sixes.

Gill and Pant added a double-century stand before Gill was out for a career-best 147, miscuing a shot off Bashir to deep square leg.

Pant was later out lbw to Tongue without offering a shot. Tongue then removed the tail.

(With inputs from agencies)

India vs England: Gill and Jaiswal centuries put India in control

India's Shubman Gill celebrates after reaching his century Action Images via Reuters/Craig Brough

India vs England: Gill and Jaiswal centuries put India in control

CENTURIES from opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and captain Shubman Gill, his first as skipper, fired India to a commanding position in their series opener against England, closing day one of the first test on an imposing 359-3 on Friday (20).

Despite the clear, humid Headingley conditions seemingly favouring the batting side, England chose to bowl first, knowing each of the previous six Leeds tests had been won by the side bowling first.

Keep ReadingShow less
Shubman Gill

Gill carved a niche for himself in the state’s cricketing history

Getty Images

Shubman Gill begins his Test captaincy as India face England in Leeds

Shubman Gill has become the first cricketer from Punjab to lead India in Test cricket, marking a historic milestone in his career. The 25-year-old was appointed as India’s Test captain on 24 May 2025 and officially led the team for the first time on 20 June in the opening match of the series against England at Headingley, Leeds.

Gill is the 37th player to captain India in the five-day format since the country’s debut in Test cricket in 1932. While players like Lala Amarnath, born in Kapurthala, Punjab, captained India in earlier years, he represented Southern Punjab in domestic cricket, a team based in what is now Pakistan. This makes Gill the first player from the Indian state of Punjab to take on the role in Test cricket.

Keep ReadingShow less
Shubman Gill and Ravindra Jadeja

India captain Shubman Gill and Ravindra Jadeja during a nets session at Headingley on June 18, 2025 in Leeds. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Gill takes charge as India face England without Kohli, Rohit

INDIA will begin their Test series in England on Friday with a new captain and without two of their most experienced batters — Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Shubman Gill, who takes over from Rohit, will also bat at number four, filling the position vacated by Kohli.

Vice-captain Rishabh Pant confirmed on Wednesday that Gill would bat at four in the first Test at Headingley. “I think Shubman is going to bat at number four and I'm going to stick to number five as of now,” Pant said. “Obviously, it's a new start for us, big people have left. Yes, there will be a gap, but at the same time, it's an opportunity for us to build a new culture from here.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Kohli Rohit Test

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have recently announced their retirements from Test cricket. (Photo: Getty Images)

Geoffrey Boycott says India will miss Kohli more than Rohit

INDIA will miss Virat Kohli more than Rohit Sharma in the upcoming Test series against England, according to former England captain Geoffrey Boycott. Kohli and Rohit’s recent retirement from the format will affect India’s chances in the five-match series starting Friday, he said.

The two teams begin their new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle with this series, which will be played over six weeks.

Keep ReadingShow less
WTC winner

Temba Bavuma of South Africa lifts the ICC World Test Championship Mace with teammates following his team's victory on Day Four of the WTC final against Australia at Lord's Cricket Ground on June 14. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Markram century powers South Africa to WTC title at Lord’s

AIDEN MARKRAM's century helped South Africa secure a five-wicket win over Australia in the World Test Championship final at Lord’s on Saturday. With this result, South Africa claimed their first major global title in men’s cricket.

Set 282 to win, South Africa reached the target before lunch on the fourth day, finishing on 282-5. Markram was dismissed for 136 after bringing his team to within six runs of victory.

Keep ReadingShow less
