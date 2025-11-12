Gill-led India eye home Test success over South Africa





SHUBMAN GILL-led India will look to continue their strong home record when they face South Africa in a two-match Test series starting Friday in Kolkata.

India’s recent 2-0 win over West Indies took them past South Africa to become the third-most successful team at home in Test history. India now have 122 Test wins at home, behind Australia with 262 and England with 241.

India’s impressive home run faced a setback last year when New Zealand registered a 3-0 Test series win on Indian soil. The hosts then bounced back with a 2-0 victory against West Indies last month, Gill’s first home series as Test captain. Before that, Gill led India to a 2-2 draw in a five-Test series in England.

South Africa, who beat Australia to win the World Test Championship (WTC) final at Lord’s in June, recently drew 1-1 in Pakistan. Under captain Temba Bavuma, they will look to challenge India despite several players touring India for the first time.

South Africa head coach Shukri Conrad said the team’s spin attack, led by Keshav Maharaj, Senuran Muthusamy and Simon Harmer, provided confidence.

"Yes, I think it gives us a lot of confidence," Conrad told reporters at Eden Gardens on Wednesday. "Not saying that we didn't have good spinners in the past, but we certainly think we've got a better pack of spinners now in Keshav, Simon and Sen.

"We are quietly confident that we can make history of our own here at Eden Gardens and in India," he added.

Gill, 26, has led India since the retirements of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin. He scored 754 runs against England and hit an unbeaten 129 to guide India to victory in the second Test against West Indies.

Gill has said he prefers pitches that offer balance between bat and ball rather than sharply turning tracks. The Kolkata pitch is expected to assist reverse swing early and slow down as the game progresses.

India will also see the return of wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, who recently captained India A in two four-day games against South Africa A. Pant missed the West Indies series due to a foot fracture.

Backup wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel scored twin centuries in the second match against South Africa A and is likely to be included as a specialist batter.

"I don't think you can leave him (Jurel) out for this Test is the short answer," India’s assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate said. "But obviously, you can only pick 11 as well. So someone else will have to miss out. I think we've got a pretty good idea of the combination."

For South Africa, several players, including Bavuma, prepared for the series by featuring in the South Africa A side that beat India A by five wickets last week. Bavuma, who has led South Africa in 10 Tests, winning nine and drawing one, missed the Pakistan tour where Aiden Markram was captain.

Eight players in South Africa’s current squad have never played a Test in India. Bavuma, Markram and fast bowler Kagiso Rabada have the most experience in Indian conditions. Zubayr Hamza and Muthusamy toured India in 2019, while Harmer last played there in 2015.

South Africa have struggled in India in recent years, losing their last two series 3-0. Their last Test series win in India came under Hansie Cronje in 2000.

The second Test will be played in Guwahati from November 22, followed by three one-day internationals and five Twenty20 matches.

