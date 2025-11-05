Pant, Akash Deep back in India squad for South Africa Test series

RISHABH PANT has returned to India’s Test squad for the upcoming two-match series against South Africa, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Wednesday.

Pant had missed the home series against the West Indies last month while recovering from a foot fracture.

Fast bowler Akash Deep has also been recalled to the squad, replacing Prasidh Krishna from the team that played against the West Indies.

India continue their transition phase under 26-year-old captain Shubman Gill, following the retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Gill led India to a 2-0 win at home against the West Indies and a 2-2 draw in the five-Test series in England earlier this year, his first assignment as captain.

The Test series against South Africa begins on November 14 in Kolkata, followed by the second match in Guwahati, which will host a Test match for the first time.

India are third in the World Test Championship standings, with South Africa in fifth place. The Proteas drew their last Test series 1-1 against Pakistan.

Squad: Shubman Gill (captain), Rishabh Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep.

Fixtures:

November 14–18, Kolkata

November 22–26, Guwahati