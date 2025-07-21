Skip to content
 
India’s Nitish Kumar Reddy out of England Test series with knee injury

Nitish Reddy

Reddy played two matches in the series, scoring 45 runs and taking three wickets. (Photo: Getty Images)

By Eastern EyeJul 21, 2025
INDIA allrounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out of the remaining two Tests against England due to a knee injury.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India confirmed on Monday that Reddy will return home. “Nitish will fly back home and the team wishes him a speedy recovery,” the BCCI said in a statement.

India currently trail the five-match Test series 2-1 after a 22-run defeat at Lord’s last week.

Reddy played two matches in the series, scoring 45 runs and taking three wickets.

The fourth Test is scheduled to begin on Wednesday at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, left-arm fast bowler Arshdeep Singh will miss the fourth Test after injuring his thumb during a net session.

Uncapped all-rounder Anshul Kamboj has been added to India’s squad.

 

(With inputs from agencies)

