Siraj, Gill and Stokes: Key takeaways from England-India series

India came back strongly in the deciding match after being on the back foot, and finished the series with two wins. England had been dominant in crucial moments earlier in the series but could not hold on in the final Test.

Shubman Gill with Ben Stokes after the series is drawn 2-2 after day five of the Fifth Test between England and India at The Oval on August 04, 2025 in London. (Photo: Getty Images)

Aug 07, 2025
INDIA ended the five-Test series against England with a six-run win at the Oval, levelling the series 2-2. England, who held the advantage going into the final day, lost their last seven wickets for just 66 runs.

Across the five matches, India had more strong sessions, but the series was closely fought.

Here is a looksat three key takeaways from the series:

Siraj steps up as India's main man

Mohammed Siraj played a decisive role for India with a spell of three wickets for nine runs on the final morning at the Oval. His performance helped India seal the win and level the series.

He was named player of the match for taking nine wickets for 190 runs.

Siraj bowled 185.3 overs across the series, playing all five Tests, and finished as the leading wicket-taker from both teams with 23 wickets.

India had decided before the series that Jasprit Bumrah would only play three Tests. Bumrah, the top-ranked bowler in the world, did not play the final match.

Siraj filled the gap at the Oval with a match-winning performance.

"When I woke up today (Monday), I thought I could do it. I downloaded a picture from Google saying 'believe'," said Siraj.

Gill shines with the bat as he learns captaincy ropes

Shubman Gill started his tenure as captain during the series and delivered a strong performance with the bat. He came close to breaking Sunil Gavaskar's record of 774 runs in a series for India.

Gill was named player of the series and led India to a comeback win in the final Test.

The 25-year-old, who took over from Rohit Sharma in May, came into the series with a Test average of 35.

He scored 754 runs in the series, including four centuries, falling just 20 runs short of Gavaskar’s record set in 1971 against the West Indies.

At Edgbaston, Gill made 269 in the first innings and followed it with 161 in the second.

Stokes still England’s magic man

Ben Stokes did not play the final Test due to a shoulder injury, but made an impact earlier in the series. He took 17 wickets at an average of 25, bowling 140 overs — his highest in any series.

With the bat, he scored 141 runs in England's total of 669 in the fourth Test at Old Trafford, which ended in a draw.

England's bowling lacked consistency at times, but Stokes remained a key figure with his all-round ability.

Stokes has dealt with several injuries, but England will be hoping he is fit for the Ashes in Australia, starting in November.

Jofra Archer returned to the Test team during the India series but played only two matches as his workload was managed.

Mark Wood has not played Test cricket in nearly a year and underwent knee surgery earlier this year.

(With inputs from AFP)

