Jofra Archer recalled for second Test against India

JOFRA ARCHER has been named in England's squad for the second Test against India, marking his return to the Test side after more than four years.

The 30-year-old fast bowler has struggled with injuries throughout his career and has played just 13 Tests, the last of which was in February 2021.

Archer last appeared for England in March during a one-day international against South Africa at the ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan.

He returned to first-class cricket on Sunday, playing for Sussex for the first time in four years. He took one wicket in a drawn match against Durham.

Speaking to the BBC, Archer said it had been a mental challenge to return to red-ball cricket but confirmed he was ready for Test matches.

"Yeah. I guess so," he said. "I just want to get through the game. I'm glad I've finished a day of four-day cricket."

England won the first Test at Headingley on Tuesday with a five-wicket victory over India. Archer was added to the squad on Thursday as the only change ahead of the second Test in Birmingham.

Archer, who was born in Barbados, made an immediate impact after his debut in 2019, providing England with pace and accuracy. He bowled the decisive super over in the World Cup final against New Zealand that year and later took 22 wickets in four Tests during the Ashes series against Australia, which ended in a draw.

Since then, he has dealt with recurring injuries. An elbow injury first suffered in 2020 required multiple surgeries. He also had to recover from a stress fracture in his back in 2022.

He was recently ruled out of England's ODI series against the West Indies due to a thumb injury sustained while playing for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League.

Archer has taken 42 wickets in 13 Tests at an average of 31.

Jacob Bethell, Sam Cook and Jamie Overton, who were part of the squad for the first Test but did not play, have retained their places for the second Test at Edgbaston, which begins on July 2.

England squad:

Ben Stokes (capt), Jofra Archer, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Cook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wkt), Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes.

