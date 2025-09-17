Chanderpaul, Athanaze return as West Indies name squad for India tour

BATSMEN Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Alick Athanaze were recalled to the West Indies ranks when they were named in the squad to tour India on Tuesday (16) while left-arm spinner Khary Pierre is included for the first time.

The two-Test series, with matches in Ahmedabad and Delhi, marks the West Indies' first tour to India since 2018 and forms part of the World Test Championship.

Neither Chanderpaul nor Athanaze were involved in the recent series against Australia but have been included to bolster the top-order batting.

"The return of Tagenarine Chanderpaul is to help transform our fortunes at the top of the order given the recent struggles, with Alick Athanaze being added for his strengths and qualities against spin bowling," said head coach Daren Sammy.

Pierre, meanwhile, has been included as the second specialist spinner in the squad after strong performances in the West Indies championship, where he claimed a chart-topping 41 wickets at an average of 13.56.

"Khary is included for the first time as our second spinner in what we expect to be helpful conditions," said Sammy.

Another left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie, who has not figured since the second Test against Pakistan in Multan in January, has been rested for this red-ball series to focus on the upcoming limited-overs schedule which includes the T20 World Cup in February and March.

West Indies, who are ranked eighth in the Test rankings, face a stiff test against the fourth-ranked side who are always so strong on home soil.

"Playing in the subcontinent always presents a challenge and we have selected a team to be competitive in these conditions." said Sammy.

West Indies squad: Roston Chase (capt), Jomel Warrican (vice-capt), Kevlon Anderson, Alick Athanaze, John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Anderson Phillip, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales

Schedule

1st Test: October 2-6, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

2nd Test: October 10-14, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

