Pant makes history with twin centuries, England eye record chase on final day

India looked in control at 333-4, but lost their last six wickets for just 31 runs and were bowled out for 364. Fast bowler Josh Tongue led the fightback with a spell of three wickets in four balls.

Pant, who scored 134 in the first innings, reached a 130-ball century in India's second innings, hitting 13 fours and two sixes.

RISHABH PANT became the first India batter to score centuries in both innings of a Test against England on day four at Headingley, but England responded strongly to leave the series opener finely poised going into the final day.

England will resume on Tuesday at 21-0, needing 350 more runs to reach a target of 371, with all ten wickets in hand as they aim for a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

Pant, who scored 134 in the first innings, reached a 130-ball century in India’s second innings, hitting 13 fours and two sixes. He was eventually dismissed for 118.

Rahul, Pant revive India after early wobble

Pant shared a 195-run fourth-wicket stand with opener KL Rahul, who made 137, after India had slipped to 92-3.

India looked in control at 333-4, but lost their last six wickets for just 31 runs and were bowled out for 364.

Fast bowler Josh Tongue led the fightback with a spell of three wickets in four balls.

Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett then safely negotiated the final six overs of the day to take England to stumps without loss.

'Blockbuster finish' expected

"It's a blockbuster finish waiting tomorrow," Rahul told Sky Sports after the day's play. “Someone's got to win tomorrow, it'll be an interesting day. The wicket is not as easy as the first innings, they (England) won't find it as easy to hit the ball on the rise.

"Even if they get a big partnership, if we get a couple of wickets we'll be right in the game."

Tongue, who took 3-72 in 18 overs, said England were pleased with their position. “It’s very exciting. To get them all out at the end of the day and to not lose a wicket was crucial,” he said. “I do enjoy bowling at the tail, it’s a good opportunity to get wickets.”

India collapse again despite strong start

India also collapsed in their first innings. Despite centuries from captain Shubman Gill, Pant and Yashasvi Jaiswal, they were all out for 471 after losing their last seven wickets for 41 runs.

Jasprit Bumrah, ranked the world’s top Test bowler, took five wickets in England’s first-innings 465 and remains India’s main threat on the final day.

England have chased down large fourth-innings targets before under coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes. They successfully chased 378 against India at Edgbaston in 2022, with Bumrah in the opposition attack.

Pant joins elite club with twin tons

Pant is only the second wicketkeeper in Test history to score hundreds in both innings of a match. The first was Andy Flower, who made 142 and 199 not out for Zimbabwe against South Africa in 2001.

In the morning session, India lost just one wicket — skipper Gill — before Rahul and Pant increased the scoring rate in contrasting styles.

Pant reached his fifty from 83 balls and struck two sixes off Shoaib Bashir in three deliveries. Rahul took 202 balls to complete his century, his ninth in 59 Tests, which included 13 fours and a signature cover drive.

Pant was stuck in the 90s for some time before reaching his hundred with a single. Rahul was eventually bowled by Brydon Carse, and Tongue then removed Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj in consecutive balls.

Bumrah survived the hat-trick but was bowled by Tongue the next delivery. Prasidh Krishna was the last man out, caught off Bashir for a duck.

(With inputs from agencies)

