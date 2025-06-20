Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

England opt to bowl in first Test as India's Sudharsan makes debut

The match began under clear skies and with a pitch showing only a slight green tinge, suggesting decent conditions for batting in the first game of the five-Test series.

Yashasvi Jaiswal

India's Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot on the opening day of the first cricket test match between England and India at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds on June 20, 2025.

Getty Images
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeJun 20, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

ENGLAND captain Ben Stokes won the toss and chose to bowl first against India in the opening Test at Headingley on Friday.

The match began under clear skies and with a pitch showing only a slight green tinge, suggesting decent conditions for batting in the first game of the five-Test series.

Stokes said: "Headingley is generally a good cricket wicket, we have had some good games here over the years so we will look to use the early conditions and get a bit out of it (the pitch)."

England had already named their team, with two changes from the side that beat Zimbabwe by an innings at Trent Bridge. Chris Woakes returned in place of the injured Gus Atkinson, and Brydon Carse was included for his home debut.

India handed a debut to Sai Sudharsan, who was listed to bat at number three. New captain Shubman Gill was set to bat at number four.

India are aiming for their third Test series win in England, following previous victories in 1971, 1986 and 2007. Gill said: "Preparation has been amazing, I think all the boys are feeling in a good space mentally and physically."

The match also marks the start of a new cycle in the World Test Championship, following South Africa’s win over Australia in last week’s final at Lord's.

Both teams wore black armbands in memory of those who died in the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, where all but one of the 242 people on board were killed.

Teams

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (capt), Jamie Smith (wkt), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir

India: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (capt), Rishabh Pant (wkt), Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Paul Reiffel (AUS)
TV Umpire: Sharfuddoula (BAN)
Match Referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)

englandindiaheadingleyben stokessai sudharsanshubman gillworld test championshiptest seriescricketair india crashdebutteam selectionengland vs indiaindia vs england

Related News

Jay Thakkar
Entertainment

Jay Thakkar on acting, ambition and human truths: Real life inspires me more than fiction

Janhvi Kapoor enjoys London stroll with rumoured boyfriend
Entertainment

Janhvi Kapoor enjoys London stroll with rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya and sister Khushi

Boom Boom Tel Aviv
Trending

'Boom Boom Tel Aviv' goes viral as city-themed anthem takes over social media

Kuberaa
Entertainment

‘Kuberaa’ review round-up: Fans call Dhanush’s performance ‘god-level’ while Rashmika surprises in Kammula’s slow-burn crime drama

More For You

Shubman Gill and Ravindra Jadeja

India captain Shubman Gill and Ravindra Jadeja during a nets session at Headingley on June 18, 2025 in Leeds. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Gill takes charge as India face England without Kohli, Rohit

INDIA will begin their Test series in England on Friday with a new captain and without two of their most experienced batters — Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Shubman Gill, who takes over from Rohit, will also bat at number four, filling the position vacated by Kohli.

Vice-captain Rishabh Pant confirmed on Wednesday that Gill would bat at four in the first Test at Headingley. “I think Shubman is going to bat at number four and I'm going to stick to number five as of now,” Pant said. “Obviously, it's a new start for us, big people have left. Yes, there will be a gap, but at the same time, it's an opportunity for us to build a new culture from here.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Kohli Rohit Test

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have recently announced their retirements from Test cricket. (Photo: Getty Images)

Geoffrey Boycott says India will miss Kohli more than Rohit

INDIA will miss Virat Kohli more than Rohit Sharma in the upcoming Test series against England, according to former England captain Geoffrey Boycott. Kohli and Rohit’s recent retirement from the format will affect India’s chances in the five-match series starting Friday, he said.

The two teams begin their new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle with this series, which will be played over six weeks.

Keep ReadingShow less
WTC winner

Temba Bavuma of South Africa lifts the ICC World Test Championship Mace with teammates following his team's victory on Day Four of the WTC final against Australia at Lord's Cricket Ground on June 14. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Markram century powers South Africa to WTC title at Lord’s

AIDEN MARKRAM's century helped South Africa secure a five-wicket win over Australia in the World Test Championship final at Lord’s on Saturday. With this result, South Africa claimed their first major global title in men’s cricket.

Set 282 to win, South Africa reached the target before lunch on the fourth day, finishing on 282-5. Markram was dismissed for 136 after bringing his team to within six runs of victory.

Keep ReadingShow less
Diageo eyes £1.6bn sale of Royal Challengers Bengaluru: report

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli (C), along with his teammates, celebrates with the trophy after winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 final cricket match against Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on June 4, 2025. (Photo by ARUN SANKAR/AFP via Getty Images)

Diageo eyes £1.6bn sale of Royal Challengers Bengaluru: report

BRITISH giant Diageo is exploring the sale of its controlling stake in India's Royal Challengers Bengaluru cricket team, potentially valuing the newly-crowned champions at up to £1.6 billion ($2bn).

The maker of Guinness and Johnnie Walker whisky is weighing its options for the Indian Premier League franchise, including selling part or all of its ownership through United Spirits, its Indian subsidiary where it holds a 55.9 per cent controlling interest, reported the Bloomberg.

Keep ReadingShow less
WTC-final-AUS-SA

Kagiso Rabada celebrates with teammate Kyle Verreynne after taking the wicket of Alex Carey during day two of the WTC Final 2025 between South Africa and Australia at Lord's on June 12, 2025. (Photo: Getty Images)

WTC final: South Africa confident despite big target at Lord’s

SOUTH AFRICA remain confident about chasing down a big target in the World Test Championship final at Lord’s, despite the match being dominated by the bowlers so far.

David Bedingham, who top scored with 45 in South Africa’s first innings total of 138, said the team believed they could chase whatever target Australia set.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc