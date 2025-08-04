Skip to content
 
Search

Latest Stories

Siraj stars as India beat England in Oval thriller to tie series 2-2

England, chasing 374 for victory, were bowled out for 367. Siraj finished with 5-104, including a spell of 3-9 on the final morning.

​Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj reacts after taking the wicket of Jamie Smith on the fifth and final day of the fifth Test between England and India at The Oval in London on August 4, 2025.

Getty Images
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeAug 04, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

MOHAMMED SIRAJ delivered a match-winning performance as India defeated England by six runs in the fifth Test at the Oval on Monday (4), levelling the five-match series 2-2.

Siraj claimed five wickets for 104 runs in the second innings, including a decisive spell of 3-9 on the final morning, to secure India’s narrowest Test victory. England, chasing 374, were bowled out for 367.

"To be honest, it is so amazing," Siraj said after the game. "From day one to here, everyone fought so hard so we are very happy. I just wanted to make sure I hit the right areas, the wickets would fall, and anything else would be a bonus. When I woke up I believed I could do it."

England resumed on 339-6, needing 35 more runs, but quickly lost wickets. Siraj dismissed Jamie Smith and Jamie Overton to reduce England to 354-8. Injured last man Chris Woakes, with a strapped shoulder, joined Gus Atkinson with 17 runs still required. Atkinson hit a six off Siraj to bring the target down to single digits, but the pacer bowled him for 17 to seal the win. Siraj finished the series with 23 wickets at an average of 32.43.

India were without Jasprit Bumrah in the final match, sticking to their plan to play the world’s top-ranked Test bowler in only three games. Siraj led the attack throughout, featuring in all five matches.

On Sunday, England had been in control with Harry Brook (111) and Joe Root (105) sharing a 195-run stand for the fourth wicket. Brook’s dismissal started a collapse, with three wickets falling for 36 runs. Root was also among those dismissed, setting up a tense finish.

Smith and Overton had struggled to score on Sunday, and conditions on Monday under grey skies favoured the Indian bowlers. Overton hit two early boundaries off Prasidh Krishna, but Siraj soon took charge from the Pavilion End. He beat Smith twice before having him caught behind without adding to his score. Overton was lbw to Siraj for nine, with the review confirming the umpire’s decision. Josh Tongue was given out lbw to Krishna, but a review overturned it.

Siraj’s efforts ensured India pulled off a win despite England narrowing the target to single digits. His performance sparked celebrations among the Indian players and fans at the Oval.

Gill hails Siraj, calls 2-2 a fair result

Indian captain Shubman Gill, named Player of the Series for scoring 754 runs with four centuries, praised Siraj’s role. "Siraj is a captain's dream. Gave it his all every ball and every spell he bowled. 2-2 is a fair reflection. It shows how passionate both teams were and how well they played," Gill said at the post-match presentation.

Brook and Rahul praise India’s fightback

England batter Harry Brook admitted he expected the hosts to win comfortably but credited Siraj’s spell for turning the game. "I thought we'll easily take it home in the morning, but the way Siraj bowled, he deserved the success today. Siraj has had a phenomenal series and a finish," said Brook, who was chosen by India head coach Gautam Gambhir as England's Player of the Series.

Opener KL Rahul said the drawn series ranks among Indian cricket’s top moments. "This will rank right at the top. It was pulled off by a team that wasn't given a chance in the absence of giants like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma," Rahul said. He added that the series showed Test cricket remains strong. "We have seen India lift the World Cup, I mean nothing compares to lifting the World Cup. But so many doubts, so many questions from everybody about whether Test cricket will stay or not. I think both the teams and the way we've played in this series, I think we've answered that question," Rahul said.

India’s six-run win ensured the series ended level after five matches, with both teams showcasing resilience and quality throughout. Siraj’s bowling in the final Test stood out as the decisive factor in the thrilling finish.

(With inputs from agencies)

harry brookindia vs englandmohammed sirajoval testshubman gill

Related News

Tamannaah
Entertainment

Tamannaah breaks silence on controversy about 'disrobing scene' in 'Baahubali': “Not assault, but awakening”

What problems does business analytics solve?
Sponsored Feature

What problems does business analytics solve?

​us-accident
US

Four Asian-origin seniors killed in US car crash

More For You

Modi-Putin

Narendra Modi and Vladimir Putin hold talks in Moscow on July 8, 2024. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Trump aide: India funding Russia's Ukraine war via oil

A SENIOR aide to US president Donald Trump has accused India of funding Russia's war in Ukraine by continuing to buy oil from Moscow.

Stephen Miller, White House deputy chief of staff, said on Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures," "What he (Trump) said very clearly is that it is not acceptable for India to continue financing this war by purchasing the oil from Russia."

Keep ReadingShow less
March for Remigration

Far-right Britain First party co-leaders Paul Golding (front row CL) and Ashlea Simon (front row CR) lead supporters on an anti-immigration 'March for Remigration' calling for mass deportations, in Manchester, on August 2, 2025. (Photo: Getty Images)

More clashes, arrests at immigration protests

FRESH clashes erupted at anti-immigration protests across the UK on Saturday, with police reporting several arrests.

In Manchester, demonstrators demanding mass "remigration" gathered for a march organised by the far-right group Britain First. They were met by anti-racism groups, leading to brief clashes before police separated the two sides, according to an AFP journalist at the scene.

Keep ReadingShow less
UK families await DNA confirmation after Air India crash

FILE PHOTO: Members of the local Harrow community attend a memorial service for the victims of the crashed Air India flight and their families at the International Siddhashram Shakti Centre on June 14, 2025 in Harrow, England. (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

UK families await DNA confirmation after Air India crash

BRITISH families awaiting the remains of relatives who were on board the London-bound Air India Flight 171, which crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad airport, are expecting confirmation on DNA matches following high-level government talks between India and the UK, their legal team has said.

Keystone Law, which has been working with aviation experts to assist many of the bereaved families following the June 12 crash, has this week called for urgency in the process.

Keep ReadingShow less
Tensions rise as India and England trade blows at Oval Test

India's Akash Deep reacts with England's Ben Duckett after taking his wicket, caught by Dhruv Jurel. Reuters/Paul Childs

Tensions rise as India and England trade blows at Oval Test

INDIA clawed their way back into the deciding Test against England on Friday (1), overcoming a fragile batting collapse and delivering a fiery response with both ball and attitude on a dramatic day at the Oval.

The visitors ended Day 2 on 75-2, leading by 52 runs, but it was the off-field tension and on-field flare-ups that added another layer of intensity to an already thrilling series.

Keep ReadingShow less
UK-prison-Getty
A general view of HMP Wandsworth prison on July 12, 2024 in London. (Photo: Getty Images)
getty images

Foreign prisoners in UK jails reach highest level since 2013

THE NUMBER of foreign nationals in prisons in England and Wales has reached its highest level in more than a decade, according to Ministry of Justice data.

There were 10,722 foreign prisoners at the end of June, making up one in eight of the total prison population. They cost an estimated £580 million annually, The Times reported.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us