Siraj stars as India beat England in Oval thriller to tie series 2-2

MOHAMMED SIRAJ delivered a match-winning performance as India defeated England by six runs in the fifth Test at the Oval on Monday (4), levelling the five-match series 2-2.

Siraj claimed five wickets for 104 runs in the second innings, including a decisive spell of 3-9 on the final morning, to secure India’s narrowest Test victory. England, chasing 374, were bowled out for 367.

"To be honest, it is so amazing," Siraj said after the game. "From day one to here, everyone fought so hard so we are very happy. I just wanted to make sure I hit the right areas, the wickets would fall, and anything else would be a bonus. When I woke up I believed I could do it."

England resumed on 339-6, needing 35 more runs, but quickly lost wickets. Siraj dismissed Jamie Smith and Jamie Overton to reduce England to 354-8. Injured last man Chris Woakes, with a strapped shoulder, joined Gus Atkinson with 17 runs still required. Atkinson hit a six off Siraj to bring the target down to single digits, but the pacer bowled him for 17 to seal the win. Siraj finished the series with 23 wickets at an average of 32.43.

India were without Jasprit Bumrah in the final match, sticking to their plan to play the world’s top-ranked Test bowler in only three games. Siraj led the attack throughout, featuring in all five matches.

On Sunday, England had been in control with Harry Brook (111) and Joe Root (105) sharing a 195-run stand for the fourth wicket. Brook’s dismissal started a collapse, with three wickets falling for 36 runs. Root was also among those dismissed, setting up a tense finish.

Smith and Overton had struggled to score on Sunday, and conditions on Monday under grey skies favoured the Indian bowlers. Overton hit two early boundaries off Prasidh Krishna, but Siraj soon took charge from the Pavilion End. He beat Smith twice before having him caught behind without adding to his score. Overton was lbw to Siraj for nine, with the review confirming the umpire’s decision. Josh Tongue was given out lbw to Krishna, but a review overturned it.

Siraj’s efforts ensured India pulled off a win despite England narrowing the target to single digits. His performance sparked celebrations among the Indian players and fans at the Oval.

Gill hails Siraj, calls 2-2 a fair result

Indian captain Shubman Gill, named Player of the Series for scoring 754 runs with four centuries, praised Siraj’s role. "Siraj is a captain's dream. Gave it his all every ball and every spell he bowled. 2-2 is a fair reflection. It shows how passionate both teams were and how well they played," Gill said at the post-match presentation.

Brook and Rahul praise India’s fightback

England batter Harry Brook admitted he expected the hosts to win comfortably but credited Siraj’s spell for turning the game. "I thought we'll easily take it home in the morning, but the way Siraj bowled, he deserved the success today. Siraj has had a phenomenal series and a finish," said Brook, who was chosen by India head coach Gautam Gambhir as England's Player of the Series.

Opener KL Rahul said the drawn series ranks among Indian cricket’s top moments. "This will rank right at the top. It was pulled off by a team that wasn't given a chance in the absence of giants like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma," Rahul said. He added that the series showed Test cricket remains strong. "We have seen India lift the World Cup, I mean nothing compares to lifting the World Cup. But so many doubts, so many questions from everybody about whether Test cricket will stay or not. I think both the teams and the way we've played in this series, I think we've answered that question," Rahul said.

India’s six-run win ensured the series ended level after five matches, with both teams showcasing resilience and quality throughout. Siraj’s bowling in the final Test stood out as the decisive factor in the thrilling finish.

