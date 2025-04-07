Skip to content
Harry Brook named new England white-ball captain

Brook takes over from Jos Buttler, who stepped down in February following England’s disappointing Champions Trophy campaign in Pakistan.

Harry-Brook

Brook, who had already served as Buttler’s deputy, captained England in an ODI series against Australia in September.

Apr 07, 2025
HARRY BROOK has been named the new captain of England’s white-ball teams. The 26-year-old will lead both the one-day international and T20 sides, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced on Monday.

Brook takes over from Jos Buttler, who stepped down in February following England’s disappointing Champions Trophy campaign in Pakistan.

England failed to make it to the semi-finals in that tournament, and also lost both their T20 and 50-over World Cup titles under Buttler’s leadership.

Brook, who had already served as Buttler’s deputy, captained England in an ODI series against Australia in September.

He was widely seen as the front-runner for the captaincy. Unlike some of the other names in contention, Brook is a regular pick in all three formats of the game.

There had been questions about whether the new role would affect Brook’s Test career.

England’s director of men’s cricket Rob Key had previously mentioned the possibility of Test captain Ben Stokes taking over in white-ball formats.

But Stokes, 33, is recovering from a second major hamstring injury in six months and is expected to focus on upcoming Test series at home against India and away in Australia.

He supported Brook’s appointment on social media, posting “Yes Brooky lad” alongside a news story confirming the decision.

Brook has played 26 ODIs for England, scoring 816 runs at an average of 34.00, with a highest score of 110.

In T20 internationals, he has 44 caps with a top score of 81. He was also part of England’s 2022 T20 World Cup-winning squad.

“It’s a real honour to be named England’s white-ball captain,” said Brook. “Ever since I was a kid playing cricket at Burley-in-Wharfedale, I dreamed of representing Yorkshire, playing for England, and maybe one day leading the team. To now be given that chance means a great deal to me.”

He added: “There’s so much talent in this country, and I’m looking forward to getting started, moving us forward, and working towards winning series, World Cups and major events.”

Rob Key said: “I’m delighted that Harry Brook has accepted the role as England’s white-ball captain across both formats. He’s been part of our succession planning for some time, albeit this opportunity has come slightly earlier than expected.

“Harry is not only an outstanding cricketer, but also has an excellent cricketing brain and a clear vision for both teams that will help drive us towards winning more series, World Cups and major global tournaments.”

Brook will begin his stint as full-time captain with a three-match ODI series against the West Indies, starting at Edgbaston on May 29. A three-match T20 series will follow.

(With inputs from AFP)

