1st Test: New Zealand struggle as England close in on victory

England are now poised to claim the first Test victory, with New Zealand’s hopes hanging by a thread.

At stumps, New Zealand were 155-6, trailing by four runs with only four wickets remaining. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

CHRIS WOAKES and Brydon Carse’s effective seam bowling, combined with a dominant batting display, put England in a commanding position on the third day of the first Test against New Zealand in Christchurch.

At stumps, New Zealand were 155-6, trailing by four runs with only four wickets remaining. Daryl Mitchell was unbeaten on 31, accompanied by Nathan Smith on one. England had earlier posted 499 in their first innings, gaining a 151-run lead, thanks to Harry Brook’s 171.

“We’re in an amazing position to go on and win the game,” said Brook, who capitalised on five dropped catches during his innings. “I had a lot of luck, didn’t I? Thankfully I cashed in.”

New Zealand rued their fielding errors, with Matt Henry expressing disappointment: “Fielding’s something we pride ourselves on, and that’s the part that hurts. We work hard on it, and it’s usually where we turn a game on its head.”

Brook’s innings was supported by Ben Stokes’ 80 and Ollie Pope’s 77, helping England recover from 71-4.

England’s seamers strike

England’s seamers capitalised on the strong lead, with Tom Latham falling for one in the third over to give Woakes his first wicket. Devon Conway added eight before miscuing a shot off Carse, leaving New Zealand at 23-2.

Kane Williamson and Rachin Ravindra briefly steadied the innings with a 41-run partnership. However, Ravindra departed for 24, pulling a short ball from Carse to mid-wicket.

Woakes struck again, removing Williamson for 61 and Tom Blundell for a golden duck. Williamson was trapped lbw, while Blundell edged a delivery to the keeper. Glenn Phillips survived Woakes’ hat-trick ball but later fell to Carse for 19 after a review upheld an lbw decision.

England’s batting domination

Earlier, England resumed on 319-5 and scored briskly at six runs per over before being bowled out after lunch. Brook, who was dropped five times, made the most of his chances. He reached his 150 in style, charging Tim Southee and driving to the cover boundary.

Brook’s innings included 15 fours and three sixes before he edged Matt Henry to wicketkeeper Tom Blundell. Henry ended with figures of 4-84, while Smith took 3-141.

(With inputs from AFP)