Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Chakravarthy takes five as India set up semi-final clash with Australia

India won all three of their group-stage matches to finish at the top of Group A and will play the first semi-final of the tournament in Dubai on Tuesday.

Varun Chakravarthy-BCCI

Chakravarthy, playing only his second ODI, claimed his first five-wicket haul as New Zealand were bowled out for 205 in 45.3 overs. (Photo: BCCI)

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeMar 03, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

SPINNER Varun Chakravarthy took 5-42 as India defeated New Zealand by 44 runs on Sunday, securing a semi-final spot against Australia in the Champions Trophy.

India won all three of their group-stage matches to finish at the top of Group A and will play the first semi-final of the tournament in Dubai on Tuesday.

"Important to finish on a high," India captain Rohit Sharma said. "New Zealand are a good team who are playing some good cricket. Very important to get a good result, we played a perfect game."

New Zealand, who finished second in Group A, will face South Africa, the Group B winners, in the second semi-final in Lahore on Wednesday.

India have played all their matches in Dubai after declining to travel to host nation Pakistan due to security concerns.

Rohit’s team had lost the 2023 ODI World Cup final to Australia in Ahmedabad.

"Australia has a rich history of playing ICC tournaments well, but it is about us and what we want to do well on that particular day," said Rohit. "It will be a great contest, looking forward to that. Hopefully, we can stitch one towards us."

Australia and South Africa had to travel to Dubai from Pakistan without knowing if they would play there.

India had been informed ahead of the tournament that they would play the first semi-final if they qualified, regardless of their position in the group. South Africa will now return to Pakistan for their match against New Zealand.

Shreyas Iyer scored 79, and Hardik Pandya added 45 as India posted 249-9 after being asked to bat first.

New Zealand's Matt Henry led their bowling effort with figures of 5-42 in eight overs.

"The key for us was getting wickets in the powerplay, and that was good to see," New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner said. "Our next game is in Lahore where Henry will be massive."

Chakravarthy leads India's bowling effort

Chakravarthy, playing only his second ODI, claimed his first five-wicket haul as New Zealand were bowled out for 205 in 45.3 overs. Kane Williamson top-scored with 81 but did not get enough support from other batters.

Williamson was dropped twice, on 17 and 68, before being stumped off Axar Patel.

New Zealand lost Rachin Ravindra early for six after Patel took a diving catch. Will Young was bowled for 22 by a Chakravarthy googly.

Williamson tried to hold the innings together, but Daryl Mitchell and Tom Latham fell for 17 and 14, respectively.

India's spinners controlled the game, with Kuldeep Yadav dismissing Mitchell and Ravindra Jadeja trapping Latham lbw. Williamson brought up his 47th ODI fifty, but India continued to take wickets at regular intervals.

Earlier, India were in trouble at 30-3 after Virat Kohli, playing his 300th ODI, was dismissed for 11. Glenn Phillips pulled off a one-handed catch at backward point off Henry’s bowling.

Iyer and Patel steadied the innings with a 98-run stand for the fourth wicket.

Williamson later took a diving one-handed catch at backward point to dismiss Jadeja for 16 off Henry.

Pandya struck four fours and two sixes in his run-a-ball 45 to help India post a total that proved enough for victory.

(With inputs from agencies)

australiachampions trophyhardik pandyaindiaindia vs australiaindia vs new zealandkuldeep yadavmatt henrymitchell santnernew zealandrohit sharmasemifinalshreyas iyersouth africavarun chakravarthyvirat kohli

Related News

Sandeep Reddy Vanga
Entertainment

Ranbir Kapoor’s nude walk in 'Animal': Sandeep Reddy Vanga opens up about why and how he shot it

Wes Streeting
News

Labour hasn’t always got it right on Muslim engagement, says Streeting

Uttarakhand avalanche rescue
News

Eight dead in avalanche in India's Uttarakhand as rescue ops end

8-year-old Binita Chhetry’s
Entertainment

8-year-old Indian Binita Chhetry’s dance on Britain’s Got Talent wins standing ovation

More For You

NHS

NHS England plans to introduce a cap on total payments in 2025-26 to control costs while requiring private hospitals to continue accepting referrals. (Representational image: Getty)

Getty Images

Private hospitals warn of withdrawing NHS treatment over cost cap

Private hospitals have warned they may stop treating NHS patients due to a proposed cost cap by NHS England, raising concerns over delays in reducing waiting lists.

The NHS had agreed to pay private hospitals a fixed price per patient to increase treatment capacity.

Keep ReadingShow less
Zelensky-Starmer-Charles

Starmer welcomed Zelensky to Downing Street on Saturday. Zelensky also met King Charles at Sandringham House in east England on Sunday. (Photo: X/@ZelenskyyUa)

Zelensky meets Starmer and King Charles, secures loan and defence deal

UKRAINIAN president Volodymyr Zelensky met prime minister Keir Starmer and King Charles during his visit to Britain, as Ukraine secured new financial and military support from the UK.

Starmer welcomed Zelensky to Downing Street on Saturday, a day after the Ukrainian leader’s meeting with former US president Donald Trump. Zelensky also met King Charles at Sandringham House in east England on Sunday.

Keep ReadingShow less
rail-fares-england-getty

The increase applies to most season tickets on commuter routes, some off-peak returns on long-distance journeys, and flexible tickets used in cities. ( Representational image: Getty)

Rail fares increase by 4.6 per cent in England and Wales

REGULATED rail fares in England and Wales have increased by 4.6 per cent, and the cost of most railcards has gone up by £5.

The government said the fare rise was necessary to support investment in the rail network, but transport secretary Heidi Alexander acknowledged public frustration over delays and cancellations.

Keep ReadingShow less
Comment: ‘UK’s multicultural identity owes much to south Asians’

Lord Kamlesh Patel of Bradford, chair of the project; Vikram Doraiswami, India’s high commissioner to the UK; Lord Navnit Dholakia, former deputy leader of the Liberal Democrats; and Professor Mark Smith, vice-chancellor of the University of Southampton, at the launch of the Ramniklal Solanki Pioneers Project in July 2024

Comment: ‘UK’s multicultural identity owes much to south Asians’

Sabu S Padmadas

IN 1951, Sardar Harnam Singh Roudh arrived by himself to England from Punjab, carrying only a suitcase of clothes and £3 in his pocket.

His legacy as a pioneer is best remembered for his compassionate leadership and selfless service in uniting people from diverse backgrounds, while championing the local Sikh community to thrive in a multicultural Britain.

Keep ReadingShow less
court-judge
The court found five men guilty of the rape and triple murder, sentencing them to death. (Representational image: Getty)

Judge rules imitating Indian accent is racial harassment

A BRITISH employment tribunal has ruled that imitating an Indian accent, even as a “private joke,” constitutes racial harassment.

The case involved Hossein Khansari, a British-Iranian sales manager at Platipus Anchors, who was awarded £8,083.32 in damages, reported The Telegraph.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc