India aim for strong start in Champions Trophy opener against Bangladesh

INDIA will begin their Champions Trophy campaign against Bangladesh in Dubai on Thursday, looking to put recent setbacks behind them.

The team, dealing with selection challenges and injuries, faces questions about their performance in the tournament.

India enter the competition as one of the pre-tournament favourites, but key concerns remain.

The absence of pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah due to injury is a major challenge for the bowling attack.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s form will also be in focus, as will the ability of younger players like Shubman Gill to handle pressure in a multi-nation tournament.

The Champions Trophy presents an opportunity for India’s experienced players and emerging talents to deliver strong performances in familiar conditions.

With recent results against New Zealand and Australia still fresh, this tournament holds significance for both the team and individuals.

Head coach Gautam Gambhir, only six months into his role, is also under scrutiny. India’s recent results have shown some positive signs, including Rohit’s century and Kohli’s fifty against England.

The team secured a 4-1 win in T20Is and a 3-0 victory in ODIs, with Gill performing exceptionally well. However, the Champions Trophy presents a tougher challenge compared to their recent home series against England.

India are in Group A alongside Bangladesh, Pakistan, and New Zealand, teams expected to be highly competitive. Even a single loss could significantly impact the league-stage standings.Selection decisions

India will need to decide on their playing XI ahead of their opening match.

One key question is KL Rahul’s batting position—whether he will continue at No. 5, where he has been most effective, or drop to No. 6, with Axar Patel moving up. Rahul played at No. 6 in the first two ODIs against England before returning to No. 5 in the final game.

The team management may take a flexible approach based on match situations, but bowling selection remains a more complex issue, particularly in Bumrah’s absence.

India will need to decide between Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana as the new-ball partner for Mohammed Shami. While Rana has impressed with his pace and bounce, Arshdeep’s left-arm angle and variations make him the frontrunner for the role.

India are expected to play three spinners, with Hardik Pandya as the seam-bowling all-rounder. Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel are the preferred choices, but the third spinner’s spot is undecided between Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy.

Chakravarthy’s recent form makes him a strong candidate, but Kuldeep has also looked sharp in training.

Bangladesh’s challenge

Bangladesh enter the match without key players, including Shakib Al Hasan.

However, India will not take them lightly, as Bangladesh have caused upsets in previous global tournaments.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakravarthy.

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Md Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Parvez Hossain Emon, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana.

