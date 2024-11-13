Pakistan seeks ICC clarification on India’s Champions Trophy decision

Last week, the ICC informed the PCB that India would not be touring Pakistan for the eight-team tournament, putting the future of the event in question.

By: EasternEye

THE PAKISTAN Cricket Board (PCB) announced Tuesday it has requested clarification from the International Cricket Council (ICC) regarding India’s decision not to send a team to Pakistan for the upcoming Champions Trophy.

Last week, the ICC informed the PCB that India would not be touring Pakistan for the eight-team tournament, putting the future of the event in question. Pakistan had previously dismissed the idea of a “hybrid model,” which would allow India to play its matches at neutral venues, such as in the United Arab Emirates.

“The PCB has responded to last week’s ICC letter seeking clarifications for the Indian Board’s decision not to travel to Pakistan for next year’s Champions Trophy,” Sami-Ul-Hasan stated to AFP.

Due to political tensions, India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series for more than ten years, only competing against each other in ICC multi-nation tournaments. The political rivalry between the two nations, who have fought three wars since gaining independence in 1947, often carries over onto the cricket field, where their matches are among the most viewed events worldwide.

According to Pakistani media reports, the PCB is unlikely to accept security concerns as a reason for India’s decision. Other countries, including New Zealand, England, and Australia, have toured Pakistan in recent years. Pakistan also played in last year’s ODI World Cup in India, with the PCB hoping for a reciprocal gesture for the Champions Trophy.

The tournament is scheduled to take place in Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Karachi from February 19 to March 9, 2025. However, the final schedule announcement, expected this week, has been delayed due to the current impasse. PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi expressed disappointment over the situation, saying, “Almost every country wants the tournament to be played in Pakistan and it will be disappointing if they don’t come.”

Naqvi added that Pakistan may consider withdrawing from events in India as a response, noting, “Pakistan has shown great gestures to India in the past, and we’d like to say clearly India shouldn’t expect such friendly gestures from us every time.”

India is set to host the Women’s ODI World Cup and Asia Cup next year and will co-host the Twenty20 World Cup with Sri Lanka in 2026.

(With inputs from AFP)