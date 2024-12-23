India to play Champions Trophy matches in Dubai

PAKISTAN has selected Dubai as the neutral venue for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy after India declined to travel to Pakistan for the tournament.

The decision was announced on Sunday by officials from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The International Cricket Council (ICC) had earlier stated that all matches involving India in the eight-team event would be played outside Pakistan.

This arrangement follows a month-long standoff between the two cricketing rivals, which resulted in a compromise.

Under the agreement, Pakistan will also play at neutral venues for any events hosted by India until 2027.

A PCB spokesperson confirmed the decision, saying, "Pakistan has chosen Dubai as the neutral venue for the Champions Trophy, and it has been conveyed to the ICC officially, meaning India will play its matches there."

The tournament, which runs from 19 February to 9 March 2025, will feature eight teams: Pakistan, India, Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh.

The ICC is expected to release the final schedule for the event next week.

India has avoided bilateral cricket series with Pakistan since the 2008 Mumbai attacks, attributed to militants from across the border.

Currently, the two teams face each other only in multinational tournaments such as the World Cup and Asia Cup.

