New Zealand beat Bangladesh to enter Champions Trophy semis, Pakistan out

RACHIN RAVINDRA scored 112 to help New Zealand defeat Bangladesh by five wickets and secure a spot in the Champions Trophy semi-finals. The result also ended hosts Pakistan’s chances of progressing further in the tournament.

The win in Rawalpindi confirmed India’s place in the semi-finals as well. Bangladesh, who lost both their group matches, were also eliminated from the competition.

New Zealand and India, both with two wins from two games, will now face each other in Dubai on Sunday to determine the top two positions in Group A.

"Feels nice to qualify," said New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner. "Knew Bangladesh would be a challenge."

Pakistan, the 2017 Champions Trophy winners, lost to New Zealand and India in what is their first International Cricket Council (ICC) event as hosts since the 1996 ODI World Cup.

India, citing political reasons, did not travel to Pakistan and are playing all their matches in Dubai, which will also host the final if they advance.

New Zealand dominated the group stage, having defeated Pakistan by 60 runs in the tournament opener.

Electing to field first in their second match, New Zealand bowled Bangladesh out for 236-9. Off-spinner Michael Bracewell took career-best ODI figures of 4-36.

Chasing 237, New Zealand lost early wickets at 15-2 and 72-3 before Ravindra and Tom Latham, who scored 55, built a 129-run partnership.

Both were dismissed before the target was reached, but New Zealand completed the chase with 23 balls remaining.

New Zealand’s innings began poorly as Taskin Ahmed bowled first-match centurion Will Young for a duck. Nahid Rana then dismissed Kane Williamson for five with a delivery clocked at 148.8 km/h (92.4 mph).

Ravindra and an intruder

Ravindra, returning after a forehead injury in a tri-series against Pakistan, steadied the innings alongside Devon Conway. Conway struck a few boundaries before falling for 30, chopping a Mustafizur Rahman delivery onto his stumps.

Ravindra held firm, building the chase with Latham. After reaching his half-century, he accelerated and brought up his fourth ODI century—his first in the Champions Trophy—with a single off Rana.

"He's doing Rachin things, I guess," Santner said. "He loves ICC events. Looks like he never left the game. He wasn't as fluid as he'd have liked, but when he gets going, he's tough to stop. His partnerships were good too."

During his innings, a young intruder ran onto the field to hug Ravindra before being removed by security. The boy, dressed in a white shalwar kameez, carried a photo of a leader from one of Pakistan’s radical religious parties.

Ravindra was eventually dismissed for 112, caught at long-on off Rishad Hossain, while Latham’s run-out added some late drama. Glenn Phillips, unbeaten on 21, and Bracewell, who hit the winning runs, secured the victory.

Bracewell, named Player of the Match, played a key role with the ball. His second delivery removed Tanzid Hasan for 24, breaking Bangladesh’s solid start.

Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto top-scored with 77, while Jaker Ali contributed 45.

However, Bangladesh lost wickets at regular intervals, with Will O'Rourke picking up two scalps.

"I thought we started well with the bat, but we lost wickets in the middle," said Shanto. "On this pitch, we didn't bat well."

(With inputs from AFP)