Former Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal retires ahead of Champions Trophy

FORMER Bangladesh one-day captain Tamim Iqbal has announced his retirement from international cricket to avoid becoming a distraction for the team ahead of the Champions Trophy.

Tamim made his international debut in a One-Day International (ODI) against Zimbabwe in Harare in 2007.

Over his career, he played 243 ODIs, 70 Tests, and 78 Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is).

The 35-year-old had initially retired from international cricket before the 2023 ODI World Cup in India but reversed his decision within a day. However, he missed the tournament due to a back injury.

Tamim scored over 15,000 runs across all formats and recorded 25 centuries—the highest by any Bangladesh batter.

His last appearance for Bangladesh was during their 2-0 ODI series loss at home to New Zealand in September 2023.

"I have been away from international cricket for a long time. That distance will remain. My chapter in international cricket is over," Tamim wrote on social media.

He added, "I have been thinking about this for a long time. Now that a big event like the Champions Trophy is coming up, I do not want to be the focus of anyone's attention, which could lead to the team losing their focus."

The Champions Trophy will be held in Pakistan from February 19 to March 9. Bangladesh are placed in Group A alongside hosts Pakistan, New Zealand, and India.

Tamim also mentioned that captain Najmul Hossain Shanto had requested his return for the Champions Trophy and that discussions took place with the selection committee.

"I am grateful to them for still considering me in the team. However, I have listened to my own heart," he said.

(With inputs from Reuters)