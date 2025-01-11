Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Former Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal retires ahead of Champions Trophy

Tamim-Iqbal-Getty

Over his career, Tamim played 243 ODIs, 70 Tests, and 78 Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is). (Photo: Getty Images)

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeJan 11, 2025
Eastern Eye
See Full Bio

FORMER Bangladesh one-day captain Tamim Iqbal has announced his retirement from international cricket to avoid becoming a distraction for the team ahead of the Champions Trophy.

Tamim made his international debut in a One-Day International (ODI) against Zimbabwe in Harare in 2007.

Over his career, he played 243 ODIs, 70 Tests, and 78 Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is).

The 35-year-old had initially retired from international cricket before the 2023 ODI World Cup in India but reversed his decision within a day. However, he missed the tournament due to a back injury.

Tamim scored over 15,000 runs across all formats and recorded 25 centuries—the highest by any Bangladesh batter.

His last appearance for Bangladesh was during their 2-0 ODI series loss at home to New Zealand in September 2023.

"I have been away from international cricket for a long time. That distance will remain. My chapter in international cricket is over," Tamim wrote on social media.

He added, "I have been thinking about this for a long time. Now that a big event like the Champions Trophy is coming up, I do not want to be the focus of anyone's attention, which could lead to the team losing their focus."

The Champions Trophy will be held in Pakistan from February 19 to March 9. Bangladesh are placed in Group A alongside hosts Pakistan, New Zealand, and India.

Tamim also mentioned that captain Najmul Hossain Shanto had requested his return for the Champions Trophy and that discussions took place with the selection committee.

"I am grateful to them for still considering me in the team. However, I have listened to my own heart," he said.

(With inputs from Reuters)

bangladeshchampions trophyinternational crickettamim iqbalworld cuptamim iqbal retires

Related News

uk-snow-getty
Featured

UK records coldest January night in 15 years at -17.3 degrees Celsius

Chandra Arya
Featured

Liberal MP Chandra Arya declares bid for prime minister of Canada

Hearns hit with £10m law suit
News

Hearns hit with £10m law suit

More For You

Devajit-Saikia-Getty

Saikia's cricketing background includes a brief stint as a wicketkeeper-batter for Assam, scoring 53 runs in four first-class matches during the 1990–91 season. (Photo: Getty Images)

Devajit Saikia: From lawyer to India's next cricket chief

Devajit Saikia is set to take charge as the secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), one of the wealthiest and most influential governing bodies in global sports.

Saikia, a lawyer with a modest cricketing career, was the only nominee for the role and is expected to be confirmed at a BCCI members' meeting in Mumbai on Sunday.

Keep ReadingShow less
afg-vs-eng-getty

England's men's ODI team is scheduled to play Afghanistan in Lahore on February 26. (Photo: Getty Images)

Politicians urge ECB to boycott match against Afghanistan

OVER 160 British politicians have called on the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to boycott their Champions Trophy match against Afghanistan next month as a stand against the Taliban regime's restrictions on women's rights.

The Taliban’s return to power in 2021 has effectively banned female participation in sports, a move that violates the International Cricket Council's (ICC) regulations. Despite this, Afghanistan continues to compete in international cricket.

Keep ReadingShow less
Afghanistan-Test

Afghanistan put on an all-round display in the 2nd test match to beat the hosts by 72 runs on the final day. (Photo: Afghanistan Cricket)

Rashid Khan leads Afghanistan to series victory over Zimbabwe

AFGHANISTAN secured a 72-run victory over Zimbabwe on Monday, wrapping up the two-Test series 1-0 at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

Star leg-spinner Rashid Khan took his seventh wicket of the innings as Afghanistan completed the match in just 15 deliveries on the final day.

Keep ReadingShow less
Australia-Sydney-Test-Getty

The result ensured Australia’s place in the World Test Championship final at Lord’s in June, where they will face South Africa. (Photo: Getty Images)

Australia beat India in fifth Test to secure spot in WTC final

AUSTRALIA defeated India by six wickets in the fifth Test in Sydney on Sunday, securing a 3-1 series victory and a place in the World Test Championship (WTC) final. The win also marked Australia’s first Border-Gavaskar Trophy triumph since 2014-15.

India resumed on the third morning at 141-6 but managed to add only 16 runs before being bowled out for 157. Scott Boland, who played a pivotal role throughout the match, finished with figures of 6-45, taking 10 wickets in the game.

Keep ReadingShow less
sydney-test-getty

Boland was the standout performer with figures of 4-31, supported by Starc, who claimed 3-49. (Photo: Getty Images)

Australia in control as Rohit-less India crumble on day one in Sydney

AUSTRALIA took control on the first day of the fifth and final Test against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground, thanks to a strong performance from Scott Boland and Mitchell Starc.

India, led by Jasprit Bumrah in the absence of Rohit Sharma, were bowled out for 185.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications