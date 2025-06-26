ECB and BCCI join hands to oppose Saudi T20 league: Report

THE PROPOSED Saudi T20 league, reportedly a USD 400 million venture, will not receive support from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) or the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), according to a news report.
The news report, by The Guardian, stated that both boards are working together to safeguard their own leagues from being impacted.
"During discussions at the World Test Championship final at Lord's this month, the ECB and BCCI agreed to unite in opposing the new league. The boards agreed they would not issue 'no objection certificates' to their players to sign up for the new competition, as well as lobbying the International Cricket Council (ICC) to withhold their endorsement," The Guardian reported.
Cricket Australia (CA), however, was reportedly more open to partnering with Saudi investors for the league.
"Under plans that emerged in Australia this year, Saudi's SRJ Sports Investments has pledged to inject USD 400m to set up the new league, which would have eight teams playing four tournaments in different locations each year in a set-up that has been compared to tennis's Grand Slams," the report said.
For CA, the potential financial benefits of partnering with Saudi investors are a key factor. The Big Bash League (BBL) franchises are owned by CA and the states, and private investment is being considered to increase revenue.
Meanwhile, the Indian Premier League (IPL) is valued at USD 12 billion. The ECB is also set to receive GBP 520m (USD 700 million) from the sale of 49 per cent of the eight 'Hundred' franchises.
"Cricket South Africa raised more than GBP 100m (USD 136 million) by selling franchises in its SA20 competition to Indian Premier League owners three years ago," the paper said.
The Guardian also reported that the ICC, currently led by former BCCI secretary Jay Shah, is unlikely to take a position that goes against the BCCI’s stance.