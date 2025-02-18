Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Champions Trophy to begin after India-Pak standoff, England boycott calls

India and Pakistan, who only meet in ICC events due to political issues, will play their group-stage match in Dubai on 23 February.

Champions Trophy

The tournament, considered the second most significant in one-day cricket after the World Cup, will run until 9 March. (Photo: Getty Images)

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeFeb 18, 2025
Eastern Eye
See Full Bio

THE CHAMPIONS TROPHY starts on Wednesday, following a build-up marked by a venue split between Pakistan and the UAE and calls for England to boycott their match against Afghanistan.

The tournament, considered the second most significant in one-day cricket after the World Cup, will run until 9 March.

It is Pakistan’s first global cricket event in nearly 30 years. However, India’s matches will be held in Dubai, as the team refused to travel to Pakistan due to political tensions.

The standoff was resolved in December when the International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed India would play in the UAE. This could lead to the final being played in Dubai rather than Pakistan if India reaches that stage.

ALSO READ: 3 key matches to watch at the Champions Trophy

India and Pakistan, who only meet in ICC events due to political issues, will play their group-stage match in Dubai on 23 February.

England are scheduled to face Afghanistan in Lahore three days later, but the fixture has faced opposition in the UK.

More than 160 British politicians have urged England to boycott the match in protest against the Taliban government's ban on women in sport.

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) chairman Richard Thompson has insisted the match will proceed, stating that a "coordinated international response" would be more effective than unilateral action.

Pakistan is hosting an ICC event for the first time since co-hosting the 1996 World Cup with India and Sri Lanka. Karachi and Rawalpindi will also host matches.

Pakistan was largely avoided by international teams after the 2009 attack on the Sri Lankan team in Lahore, which left eight people dead and several players injured.

However, with improved security, international cricket resumed in the country in 2020.

India among favourites

The eight-team tournament is divided into two groups: India, Pakistan, New Zealand, and Bangladesh in Group A, while Australia, England, Afghanistan, and South Africa form Group B.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals in Dubai and Lahore.

Pakistan, the defending champions, won the last edition in 2017, beating India in the final at The Oval. However, India, a two-time winner, is considered a strong contender, with Virat Kohli looking to regain form.

The tournament could be the last ICC event for 36-year-old Kohli and captain Rohit Sharma, who may retire after this edition.

"India is playing superb all-round cricket and so are among the favourites for the Champions Trophy," former captain Sunil Gavaskar told AFP. "The other teams to watch out for are defending champions Pakistan, New Zealand, and South Africa."

India will be without fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia, the reigning ODI World Cup champions, will also be missing key players. Their pace attack—Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood—will be absent.

The sudden ODI retirement of Marcus Stoinis and an injury to Mitchell Marsh have further weakened the squad.

They come into the tournament after a 2-0 series defeat in Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka did not qualify for the Champions Trophy.

Pakistan will open the tournament against New Zealand in Karachi on Wednesday.

The hosts have been inconsistent in past editions, losing their opening game to India by 124 runs in 2017 before beating them by 180 runs in the final.

England enter the tournament after defeats to India in both T20 and ODI series.

Afghanistan, led by Rashid Khan’s spin attack, remains a threat. They defeated England, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka in the 2023 ODI World Cup and reached the semi-finals of last year’s T20 World Cup.

(With inputs from AFP)

australiachampions trophychampions trophy 2025champions trophy advancerchampions trophy previewenglandindiainternational cricket councilpakistanrohit sharmauaevenue splitvirat kohliuae matchesindia vs pakistanpakistan vs indiapak v india matchindia vs pakistan game

Related News

Lindsay-Craig-Foreman-FB
News

Iran charges two British nationals with espionage

martha-jane-cannary
Entertainment

Did Amber Heard change her name to escape Hollywood for good?

From heirlooms to high fashion : India's top 5 jewellery icons shaping global luxury
Fashion

India’s top 5 jewellery icons redefining high fashion and global luxury in 2025

Boishakhi Mela 2025
Culture

Boishakhi Mela 2025: London’s biggest Bengali extravaganza you can't miss!

More For You

international-students-uk-iStock

It found that 59 per cent of respondents believe universities would have less funding without higher fees from international students. (Representational image: iStock)

Majority in UK back international student migration, study finds

A NEW study by British Future has found that 61 per cent of Britons support maintaining or increasing current levels of international student migration.

The research, published on Sunday, shows that only 27 per cent want a reduction, despite international students making up around 40 per cent of total UK immigration.

Keep ReadingShow less
UK-wage-growth

Commuters cross London Bridge on October 15, 2024. (Photo: Getty Images)

Wage growth accelerates in last quarter of 2024

WAGE growth in the UK picked up in the final three months of 2024, according to official data released on Tuesday.

The increase highlights why the Bank of England (BoE) remains cautious about cutting interest rates despite broader economic weakness.

Keep ReadingShow less
Indian court sentences man to life for rape, murder of Irish woman
McLaughlin, 28, from County Donegal, was found dead in a field in Goa in March 2017. (Photo credit: Twitter)

Indian court sentences man to life for rape, murder of Irish woman

A COURT in India’s Goa state has sentenced a 31-year-old man to life in prison for the rape and murder of an Irish woman in 2017. The verdict was delivered on Monday, nearly eight years after the crime.

The body of 28-year-old Danielle McLaughlin was found in March 2017 on a beach popular with tourists. An autopsy confirmed that cerebral damage and constriction of the neck caused her death.

Keep ReadingShow less
new-delhi-railway-station-reuters

People, including pilgrims on their way to attend the Maha Kumbh Mela, gather at the New Delhi Railway Station to board a train on February 15. (Photo: Reuters)

18 killed in stampede at railway station in Delhi

AT LEAST 18 people died in a stampede at a railway station in Delhi late on Saturday as large crowds rushed to board trains heading to the Maha Kumbh Mela, officials and reports said.

The Kumbh Mela, held every 12 years in Prayagraj, attracts tens of millions of Hindu devotees and has seen several crowd-related incidents. Last month, at least 30 people died in a stampede at the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers.

Keep ReadingShow less
EasternEye 2025.02.14
t.prcdn.co

EasternEye 2025.02.14

© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc