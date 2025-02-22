Skip to content
Six memorable India-Pakistan ODIs ahead of Champions Trophy clash

India vs Pakistan

The teams only meet in multi-nation tournaments due to political tensions, and this encounter is taking place in Dubai after India chose not to travel to Pakistan. (Photo: Getty Images)

By Eastern EyeFeb 22, 2025
India and Pakistan will face off in the most anticipated match of the 2025 Champions Trophy on Sunday in Dubai. The result of this match could be crucial for Pakistan’s chances in the tournament.

A loss for Pakistan would push them close to elimination. The teams only meet in multi-nation tournaments due to political tensions, and this encounter is taking place in Dubai after India chose not to travel to Pakistan, the official tournament host.

India started their campaign with a win over Bangladesh, successfully chasing a target of 229 with 21 balls to spare.

Pakistan, led by Mohammad Rizwan, lost their opening match in Karachi by 60 runs to New Zealand. They must now defeat India to stay in contention for the semi-finals in the eight-team competition.

Ahead of their latest clash, here’s a look at six memorable ODI matches between the two rivals:

Miandad’s last-ball six (April 18, 1986 – Sharjah)

Javed Miandad’s final-ball six remains one of the most dramatic moments in India-Pakistan ODIs.

Pakistan chased down 246, winning by one wicket in Sharjah.

Walking in at 61-3, Miandad scored an unbeaten 116 off 114 balls.

With four runs needed off the final delivery, Indian fast bowler Chetan Sharma bowled a full toss, which Miandad struck into the crowd, sparking celebrations.

Miandad was later awarded a golden sword for his match-winning knock.

Imran’s six-wicket haul (March 22, 1985 – Sharjah)

Imran Khan recorded his best ODI bowling figures of 6-14 against India, but Pakistan still ended up on the losing side.

Imran’s spell dismantled India’s batting line-up, restricting them to 125.

However, Pakistan’s batters faltered, getting bowled out for 87.

Ramiz Raja top-scored with 29, one of only four Pakistan batsmen to reach double figures.

Jadeja’s late charge (March 9, 1996 – Bangalore)

Ajay Jadeja’s quick-fire 45 off 25 balls played a key role in India’s win over Pakistan in the 1996 World Cup quarter-final.

Jadeja took on Waqar Younis in the final overs, hitting four fours and two sixes to push India to 287-8.

Chasing the target, Pakistan looked comfortable until Aamir Sohail hit a boundary off Venkatesh Prasad and exchanged words with the bowler.

On the very next ball, Prasad bowled Sohail, shifting the momentum.

Pakistan eventually lost by 39 runs.

Ganguly’s century (January 18, 1998 – Dhaka)

Sourav Ganguly’s 124 helped India chase 315 in the deciding match of Bangladesh’s Silver Jubilee Independence Cup.

His innings, featuring 11 fours and one six, outshone Saeed Anwar’s 140.

With three runs needed off the final two balls, Hrishikesh Kanitkar hit a boundary to seal the win.

At the time, India’s chase was a world record.

Tendulkar vs Akhtar (March 1, 2003 – Centurion)

Sachin Tendulkar’s 98 in the 2003 World Cup remains one of his most memorable innings, particularly for his battle against Shoaib Akhtar.

Chasing 274, Tendulkar countered Pakistan’s pace attack, which included Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, and Akhtar.

His upper-cut six off Akhtar over third man became an iconic shot.

Akhtar dismissed him later, but by then, India was in control and won by six wickets.

Zaman’s century (June 18, 2017 – London)

Pakistan, considered underdogs in the 2017 Champions Trophy final, stunned India with a 180-run win, powered by Fakhar Zaman’s century.

Zaman scored 114 off 106 balls, sharing a 128-run opening stand with Azhar Ali.

His innings helped Pakistan post 338-4.

India, in response, was bowled out for 158 in 30.3 overs despite Hardik Pandya’s 76. Hasan Ali took 3-19.

(With inputs from AFP)

