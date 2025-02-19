Skip to content
New Zealand post 320-5 as Young, Latham score centuries against Pakistan

Young & Latham Shine as New Zealand Posts 320-5 Against Pakistan

Latham remained unbeaten on 118 off 104 balls, while Young scored 107 from 113 deliveries. (Photo: Getty Images)

By Eastern EyeFeb 19, 2025
WILL YOUNG and Tom Latham struck centuries as New Zealand posted 320-5 in the opening match of the Champions Trophy on Wednesday.

The match marked Pakistan’s return to hosting an international tournament after three decades.

Latham remained unbeaten on 118 off 104 balls, while Young scored 107 from 113 deliveries.

Sent in to bat, New Zealand capitalised on a flat pitch at the National Stadium.

The tournament began with a flyover by the country’s Air Force.

Thousands of fans, including President Asif Zardari, were in attendance for the occasion.

New Zealand suffered an early setback at 73-3 after losing Devon Conway (10), Kane Williamson (1), and Daryl Mitchell (10).

Young and Latham then put on a 118-run partnership for the fourth wicket to rebuild the innings.

Young hit 12 boundaries and a six before being dismissed by Naseem Shah in the 38th over.

Latham, along with Glenn Phillips, who scored 61 off 39 balls, accelerated the scoring in the final overs.

New Zealand added 113 runs in the last 10 overs, including 64 in the last five.

Latham’s eighth one-day international century included 10 boundaries and three sixes. Phillips hit four sixes and three boundaries in his innings.

For Pakistan, Naseem Shah took 2-63. Haris Rauf finished with 2-83, while Shaheen Afridi went wicketless, conceding 68 runs in 10 overs.

