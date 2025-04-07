Skip to content
IPL 2025- KKR vs LSG: Kolkata’s quest for rhythm meets Lucknow’s search for consistency

Both sides have had a mixed start to their campaigns, with two wins and two losses each after four matches

KKR vs LSG

Both teams are looking to build momentum and move up the points table

Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranApr 07, 2025
Match overview

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will host Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 21 of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on Tuesday, April 8. Both sides have had a mixed start to their campaigns, with two wins and two losses each after four matches. KKR come into this fixture on the back of an emphatic 80-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad, while LSG edged Mumbai Indians by 12 runs in their previous outing. The match will start at 3:30 PM IST and will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network, with live streaming available on the JioHotstar app and website.

Team form

KKR began their title defence with a loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru but bounced back with a win over Rajasthan Royals. A defeat to Mumbai Indians followed, before they returned to winning ways against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Ajinkya Rahane, leading the side this season, has been in good form with the bat, striking at 153.75.

LSG started their campaign with a narrow loss to Delhi Capitals, responded with a victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad, but were then beaten comprehensively by Punjab Kings. Their latest win against Mumbai Indians was hard-fought. Skipper Rishabh Pant, however, has struggled, scoring 0, 15, 2, and 2 in his four innings so far.

Pitch and conditions

The Eden Gardens pitch has offered varied conditions this season. One surface has favoured high-scoring games, while the other has assisted spinners. In the last match played here, KKR posted 200/6 and bowled out Sunrisers Hyderabad for 120. There was some early swing for pacers, and spinners found some turn without the pitch being overly challenging. Captains will need to assess the conditions carefully at the toss.

Head-to-head record

KKR and LSG have met five times in IPL history. LSG hold a narrow edge with three wins to KKR’s two. Notably, KKR defeated LSG twice in the 2024 season, including once at Eden Gardens. The record at this venue is evenly split at 1-1.

Probable XIs

KKR: Quinton de Kock (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Moeen Ali, Ramandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy. Impact Player: Vaibhav Arora.

LSG: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan. Impact Player: Ravi Bishnoi.

Key players to watch

For KKR, Ajinkya Rahane’s form at the top of the order remains crucial. Andre Russell’s all-round abilities, especially on a surface offering some grip, could also be a game-changer.

For LSG, Nicholas Pooran has been outstanding. The current Orange Cap holder, Pooran has scored 201 runs at an average of 50.25 and a strike rate of 218.48. His explosive batting will be key for LSG, especially on Eden Gardens’ fast outfield.

What to look for

Both teams are looking to build momentum and move up the points table. KKR will hope their home advantage and Rahane’s form can lead them to consecutive victories. LSG, on the other hand, will rely on Pooran’s batting and hope for a return to form from skipper Rishabh Pant. A competitive game is expected, with conditions likely to play a significant role in the outcome.

IPL 2025: Bengaluru Aims for Stability, Mumbai Seeks Crucial Win

Both teams have power-packed batting line-ups but are also vulnerable to collapses

Getty

IPL 2025- MI vs RCB : Bengaluru eye consistency, Mumbai desperate for lifeline

The 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) continues to captivate fans as Mumbai Indians (MI) are set to host Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 20th match of the season. Scheduled for April 7, 2025, at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, this clash promises to be a high-octane encounter as both teams look to bounce back from recent defeats.

Team performance and standings

Both MI and RCB enter this match on the back of losses. MI succumbed to Lucknow Super Giants in their last outing, while RCB fell short against Gujarat Titans by seven wickets.

Keep ReadingShow less
siraj-Getty

Siraj, who was left out of the ODI Champions Trophy squad that India won last month, said the break helped him work on his fitness and mindset. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Siraj’s 4-17 leads Gujarat to third straight IPL win

MOHAMMED SIRAJ said missing out on the Indian team helped him focus on his bowling as he led Gujarat Titans to a third straight IPL win with figures of 4-17 against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday.

Playing in his hometown, the pace bowler helped restrict Hyderabad to 152-8. It was his second match-winning performance in a row after he took 3-19 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Keep ReadingShow less
Rathi-LSG-IPL

Spinner Digvesh Rathi took 1-21 and dismissed Naman Dhir on 46. He was named player of the match. (Photo: X/@LucknowIPL)

Lucknow Super Giants beat Mumbai Indians by 12 runs in IPL 2025

LUCKNOW Super Giants defeated Mumbai Indians by 12 runs on Friday, with Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram scoring half-centuries and the bowlers holding off a late charge in the IPL match.

Mumbai were without former captain Rohit Sharma, who missed the game due to a knee injury sustained during training.

Keep ReadingShow less
PBKS vs RR

RR look to bounce back as PBKS aim to extend winning streak

Getty

IPL 2025: PBKS vs RR – A clash of momentum and redemption in Mullanpur

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 brings another blockbuster Saturday night as Punjab Kings (PBKS) lock horns with Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 18 of the season. The encounter is set to unfold at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh, on April 5 at 7:30 PM IST.

While PBKS aim to continue their perfect start and make it three wins in a row, RR are keen to climb out of the bottom half of the table and gain some momentum. With home advantage, current form, and crowd support on their side, Punjab will be confident, but Rajasthan’s recent win against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the return of Sanju Samson add intrigue to this key clash.

Keep ReadingShow less
CSK vs DC

CSK have won 19 of their 30 games against Delhi so far

Getty

IPL 2025: CSK vs DC- Delhi look to extend winning streak, Chennai desperate for revival

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 continues with an exciting clash as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 17 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 5. The afternoon fixture begins at 3:30 PM IST and will be crucial for both teams at this stage of the tournament.

While CSK look to bounce back from two consecutive defeats, DC are aiming for their third straight win to maintain their early momentum.

Keep ReadingShow less
