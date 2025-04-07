IPL 2025- KKR vs LSG: Kolkata’s quest for rhythm meets Lucknow’s search for consistency

Match overview

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will host Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 21 of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on Tuesday, April 8. Both sides have had a mixed start to their campaigns, with two wins and two losses each after four matches. KKR come into this fixture on the back of an emphatic 80-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad, while LSG edged Mumbai Indians by 12 runs in their previous outing. The match will start at 3:30 PM IST and will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network, with live streaming available on the JioHotstar app and website.

Team form

KKR began their title defence with a loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru but bounced back with a win over Rajasthan Royals. A defeat to Mumbai Indians followed, before they returned to winning ways against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Ajinkya Rahane, leading the side this season, has been in good form with the bat, striking at 153.75.

LSG started their campaign with a narrow loss to Delhi Capitals, responded with a victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad, but were then beaten comprehensively by Punjab Kings. Their latest win against Mumbai Indians was hard-fought. Skipper Rishabh Pant, however, has struggled, scoring 0, 15, 2, and 2 in his four innings so far.

Pitch and conditions

The Eden Gardens pitch has offered varied conditions this season. One surface has favoured high-scoring games, while the other has assisted spinners. In the last match played here, KKR posted 200/6 and bowled out Sunrisers Hyderabad for 120. There was some early swing for pacers, and spinners found some turn without the pitch being overly challenging. Captains will need to assess the conditions carefully at the toss.

Head-to-head record

KKR and LSG have met five times in IPL history. LSG hold a narrow edge with three wins to KKR’s two. Notably, KKR defeated LSG twice in the 2024 season, including once at Eden Gardens. The record at this venue is evenly split at 1-1.

Probable XIs

KKR: Quinton de Kock (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Moeen Ali, Ramandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy. Impact Player: Vaibhav Arora.

LSG: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan. Impact Player: Ravi Bishnoi.

Key players to watch

For KKR, Ajinkya Rahane’s form at the top of the order remains crucial. Andre Russell’s all-round abilities, especially on a surface offering some grip, could also be a game-changer.

For LSG, Nicholas Pooran has been outstanding. The current Orange Cap holder, Pooran has scored 201 runs at an average of 50.25 and a strike rate of 218.48. His explosive batting will be key for LSG, especially on Eden Gardens’ fast outfield.

What to look for

Both teams are looking to build momentum and move up the points table. KKR will hope their home advantage and Rahane’s form can lead them to consecutive victories. LSG, on the other hand, will rely on Pooran’s batting and hope for a return to form from skipper Rishabh Pant. A competitive game is expected, with conditions likely to play a significant role in the outcome.