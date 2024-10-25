England vs Pakistan: Rehan Ahmed’s triple strike puts visitors on top

Ahmed dismissed Mohammad Rizwan (25), Salman Agha (one), and Aamer Jamal (14) before the lunch interval on day two, ending the session with figures of 3-25.

England’s Rehan Ahmed celebrates after taking the wicket of Pakistan’s Salman Agha during the second day of the third and final Test in Rawalpindi on October 25, 2024. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

REHAN Ahmed’s three quick wickets put England in a strong position in the deciding third Test against Pakistan, with the hosts struggling at 187-7 on Friday in Rawalpindi.

The 20-year-old spinner dismissed Mohammad Rizwan (25), Salman Agha (one), and Aamer Jamal (14) before the lunch interval on day two, ending the session with figures of 3-25. England leads by 80 runs.

Saud Shakeel’s unbeaten 72 helped steady Pakistan’s innings. He is partnered by Noman Ali, who remains on six not out, as no other Pakistani batter crossed 30.

Pakistan added 114 runs during an extended morning session, adjusted for Friday prayers. Shakeel, who scored his eighth Test half-century off 132 balls, struck four boundaries in his resilient innings.

England’s spinners, Jack Leach and Shoaib Bashir, found less turn on the pitch than Sajid Khan, who claimed 6-128 to bowl out England for 267 on Thursday.

Resuming the day at 73-3 and seeking a lead, Pakistan’s batters struggled to build partnerships. Shakeel added 53 runs with captain Shan Masood for the fourth wicket, before Masood edged to slip off Bashir for 26, giving England their first breakthrough.

Afterwards, Rizwan joined Shakeel, and the pair built a 52-run stand for the fifth wicket. However, Rehan’s introduction disrupted Pakistan’s progress, as he trapped Rizwan and Agha leg before in consecutive overs and bowled Jamal, giving England a clear advantage.

The series remains tied at 1-1 heading into the final match.

(With inputs from AFP)