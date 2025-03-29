Skip to content
IPL 2025 - RR vs CSK: Rajasthan takes on Chennai in high-stakes battle

This contest promises to be a high-octane battle with no shortage of excitement

RR vs CSK

Both teams coming off contrasting starts to their campaigns

Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMar 29, 2025
The electrifying action of IPL 2025 continues as Rajasthan Royals (RR) lock horns with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match number 11 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday, March 30. With both teams coming off contrasting starts to their campaigns, this clash promises to be a thrilling battle of experience, skill, and determination.

Match overview

RR have endured a difficult start, losing both their opening fixtures. Their campaign began with a high-scoring encounter against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), where they fell short by 44 runs despite valiant efforts from skipper Sanju Samson and Dhruv Jurel. Their second outing against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) was another setback, as they managed a modest 151 runs, which was chased down comfortably by KKR.

CSK, on the other hand, started their season with a commanding four-wicket win over Mumbai Indians, thanks to a brilliant bowling display led by Noor Ahmad. However, their joy was short-lived as they suffered a humbling 50-run defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the iconic 'Southern Derby.' CSK’s batting lineup crumbled under scoreboard pressure, and they will be keen to bounce back against RR.

Key player battles to watch out for

1. Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Khaleel Ahmed

RR’s explosive opener Yashasvi Jaiswal is known for his fearless stroke play in the powerplay. However, he will have to navigate past the in-form left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed, who has been making early inroads for CSK. The two have faced off thrice in IPL history, with Khaleel dismissing Jaiswal once. The powerplay battle between these two could set the tone for RR’s innings.

2. Riyan Parag vs Noor Ahmad

RR’s stand-in skipper Riyan Parag has been a key figure in their middle order, especially against spin bowling. His success in IPL 2024 was largely due to his proficiency against spinners, where he averaged an astonishing 98.5. However, he will be up against Noor Ahmad, who has been in red-hot form, scalping seven wickets in just two games this season. Parag’s ability to counter Noor’s variations could be a defining factor in RR’s batting effort.

3. Ruturaj Gaikwad vs Jofra Archer

CSK’s skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad is a proven run-getter in IPL and has been particularly effective against RR, averaging 42 in past encounters. However, he will have to contend with RR’s pace spearhead Jofra Archer, who has an impressive record against CSK. Archer has claimed seven wickets against the five-time champions at an economy of just 6.1. If Archer can rediscover his rhythm, he could make life difficult for Gaikwad at the top.

Barsapara Cricket Stadium pitch report

The Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati has historically favoured batters, with an average run rate of 8.57 in IPL matches. The surface is dry with minimal grass, offering assistance to spinners as the game progresses. While high scores have been posted here, the conditions will require batters to be wary of turn, particularly in the middle overs. Fast bowlers may struggle for movement, making power-hitting a viable option for teams.

Head-to-head record

  • Total Matches Played: 29
  • Rajasthan Royals Wins: 13
  • Chennai Super Kings Wins: 16
  • First-ever Fixture: May 4, 2008
  • Most Recent Fixture: May 12, 2024

Predicted playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals (RR):

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma
Impact Player: Shubham Dubey

Chennai Super Kings (CSK):

Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Deepak Hooda, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed
Impact Player: Shivam Dube

Probable Best Performers

Best batter: Sanju Samson

RR’s wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson has been in sublime touch, leading from the front with a sparkling 66 off 37 balls against SRH. With his ability to take on spinners and play the big shots, Samson will be crucial in anchoring RR’s innings. His performance will be pivotal in turning around RR’s fortunes.

Best bowler: Noor Ahmad

CSK’s Afghan spinner Noor Ahmad has been a revelation this season, leading the wicket charts with seven scalps in two matches. His ability to control the middle overs and pick up crucial wickets makes him CSK’s trump card. If he finds his rhythm early, RR’s middle order could be in trouble.

Who holds the edge?

While RR will be desperate to open their account this season, they face a formidable challenge against CSK. The five-time champions have a balanced squad with depth in both batting and bowling. However, RR have the home advantage and could capitalise on familiar conditions. If their key batters fire and Jofra Archer finds his groove, they could pose a serious challenge to CSK.

This contest promises to be a high-octane battle with no shortage of excitement. Cricket fans can expect a roller-coaster ride as two powerhouse teams collide in Guwahati!

IPL 2025 – GT vs MI: Who Will Secure Their First Win

Both teams eager to secure their maiden win of IPL 2025

IPL 2025 - GT vs MI: Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians aim for first win

The ninth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will take place on March 29 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, featuring a highly anticipated clash between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Mumbai Indians (MI). Both teams will be keen to register their first win of the season after disappointing starts in their respective opening matches. This game is expected to be a closely fought contest, with each side eager to make an early impact in the tournament.

Gujarat Titans: Seeking redemption after high-scoring defeat

Gujarat Titans, led by Shubman Gill, began their IPL 2025 campaign with a high-scoring encounter against the Punjab Kings, but unfortunately ended up on the losing side. Despite some positive individual performances, the team was unable to secure a victory, and they will be keen to turn things around against MI.

Pooran’s innings included six fours and six sixes as he took on the Hyderabad bowlers on a flat pitch. (Photo: Getty Images)

Nicholas Pooran's 70 off 26 powers Lucknow to first IPL 2025 win

NICHOLAS POORAN scored 70 off 26 balls as Lucknow Super Giants chased down 191 to beat Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday, securing their first win of the new IPL season.

Pooran’s innings included six fours and six sixes as he took on the Hyderabad bowlers on a flat pitch.

CSK and RCB-tune in for this blockbuster clash between two IPL heavyweights

IPL 2025 - CSK vs RCB: Chennai and Bengaluru's clash of titans

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is back with another highly anticipated encounter as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lock horns with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 8th match of the 2025 season. The match will take place at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on March 28th at 7:30 PM IST. Both teams are coming off strong wins in their previous matches and are eager to extend their winning streaks, making this clash one that fans won’t want to miss.

Who do you think will win the CSK vs RCB match?

De Kock, who has retired from Test and ODI cricket for South Africa, played his first game of the season and showed no signs of struggle.

Kolkata secure first IPL 2025 win as De Kock stars with unbeaten 97

QUINTON de Kock's unbeaten 97 led Kolkata Knight Riders to their first victory of the IPL season, as they defeated Rajasthan Royals by eight wickets on Wednesday.

After electing to field in Guwahati, Kolkata’s spinners Moeen Ali and Varun Chakravarthy restricted Rajasthan to 151-9.

Iyer reached his half-century in 27 balls and later struck three sixes and a four in a 24-run over against Prasidh Krishna.

Shreyas Iyer’s 97 leads Punjab to victory over Gujarat in IPL

SHREYAS IYER's unbeaten 97 powered Punjab Kings to an 11-run win over Gujarat Titans in a high-scoring IPL match on Tuesday.

Batting first at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Punjab posted 243-5, with Iyer anchoring the innings with his 42-ball knock. Gujarat, despite a strong start led by Sai Sudharsan’s 74 off 41 balls, finished at 232-5.

