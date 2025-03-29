IPL 2025 - RR vs CSK: Rajasthan takes on Chennai in high-stakes battle





The electrifying action of IPL 2025 continues as Rajasthan Royals (RR) lock horns with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match number 11 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday, March 30. With both teams coming off contrasting starts to their campaigns, this clash promises to be a thrilling battle of experience, skill, and determination.

Match overview

RR have endured a difficult start, losing both their opening fixtures. Their campaign began with a high-scoring encounter against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), where they fell short by 44 runs despite valiant efforts from skipper Sanju Samson and Dhruv Jurel. Their second outing against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) was another setback, as they managed a modest 151 runs, which was chased down comfortably by KKR.

CSK, on the other hand, started their season with a commanding four-wicket win over Mumbai Indians, thanks to a brilliant bowling display led by Noor Ahmad. However, their joy was short-lived as they suffered a humbling 50-run defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the iconic 'Southern Derby.' CSK’s batting lineup crumbled under scoreboard pressure, and they will be keen to bounce back against RR.

Key player battles to watch out for

1. Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Khaleel Ahmed

RR’s explosive opener Yashasvi Jaiswal is known for his fearless stroke play in the powerplay. However, he will have to navigate past the in-form left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed, who has been making early inroads for CSK. The two have faced off thrice in IPL history, with Khaleel dismissing Jaiswal once. The powerplay battle between these two could set the tone for RR’s innings.

2. Riyan Parag vs Noor Ahmad

RR’s stand-in skipper Riyan Parag has been a key figure in their middle order, especially against spin bowling. His success in IPL 2024 was largely due to his proficiency against spinners, where he averaged an astonishing 98.5. However, he will be up against Noor Ahmad, who has been in red-hot form, scalping seven wickets in just two games this season. Parag’s ability to counter Noor’s variations could be a defining factor in RR’s batting effort.

3. Ruturaj Gaikwad vs Jofra Archer

CSK’s skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad is a proven run-getter in IPL and has been particularly effective against RR, averaging 42 in past encounters. However, he will have to contend with RR’s pace spearhead Jofra Archer, who has an impressive record against CSK. Archer has claimed seven wickets against the five-time champions at an economy of just 6.1. If Archer can rediscover his rhythm, he could make life difficult for Gaikwad at the top.

Barsapara Cricket Stadium pitch report

The Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati has historically favoured batters, with an average run rate of 8.57 in IPL matches. The surface is dry with minimal grass, offering assistance to spinners as the game progresses. While high scores have been posted here, the conditions will require batters to be wary of turn, particularly in the middle overs. Fast bowlers may struggle for movement, making power-hitting a viable option for teams.

Head-to-head record

Total Matches Played: 29

29 Rajasthan Royals Wins: 13

13 Chennai Super Kings Wins: 16

16 First-ever Fixture: May 4, 2008

May 4, 2008 Most Recent Fixture: May 12, 2024

Predicted playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals (RR):

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma

Impact Player: Shubham Dubey

Chennai Super Kings (CSK):

Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Deepak Hooda, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed

Impact Player: Shivam Dube

Probable Best Performers

Best batter: Sanju Samson

RR’s wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson has been in sublime touch, leading from the front with a sparkling 66 off 37 balls against SRH. With his ability to take on spinners and play the big shots, Samson will be crucial in anchoring RR’s innings. His performance will be pivotal in turning around RR’s fortunes.

Best bowler: Noor Ahmad

CSK’s Afghan spinner Noor Ahmad has been a revelation this season, leading the wicket charts with seven scalps in two matches. His ability to control the middle overs and pick up crucial wickets makes him CSK’s trump card. If he finds his rhythm early, RR’s middle order could be in trouble.

Who holds the edge?

While RR will be desperate to open their account this season, they face a formidable challenge against CSK. The five-time champions have a balanced squad with depth in both batting and bowling. However, RR have the home advantage and could capitalise on familiar conditions. If their key batters fire and Jofra Archer finds his groove, they could pose a serious challenge to CSK.

This contest promises to be a high-octane battle with no shortage of excitement. Cricket fans can expect a roller-coaster ride as two powerhouse teams collide in Guwahati!