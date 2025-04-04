IPL 2025: PBKS vs RR – A clash of momentum and redemption in Mullanpur

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 brings another blockbuster Saturday night as Punjab Kings (PBKS) lock horns with Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 18 of the season. The encounter is set to unfold at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh, on April 5 at 7:30 PM IST.

While PBKS aim to continue their perfect start and make it three wins in a row, RR are keen to climb out of the bottom half of the table and gain some momentum. With home advantage, current form, and crowd support on their side, Punjab will be confident, but Rajasthan’s recent win against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the return of Sanju Samson add intrigue to this key clash.

PBKS – Riding high and hungry for more

PBKS have enjoyed a dream start to IPL 2025. Under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer, they have notched up back-to-back wins and currently sit at the top end of the table. With this being their first home match of the season, expectations will be sky-high as fans in Mullanpur get their first taste of live action.

The squad looks well-balanced, with Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya providing explosive starts. The middle order, led by the experienced Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, and the in-form Shashank Singh, offers depth and finishing firepower. Their bowling attack, spearheaded by Lockie Ferguson and Arshdeep Singh, has provided breakthroughs at crucial moments, while Yuzvendra Chahal brings control and guile in the middle overs.

RR – Seeking consistency despite positives

Rajasthan Royals haven’t had the smoothest of starts this season, having lost two of their first three matches. Riyan Parag led in Samson’s absence, and while the team showed promise, inconsistency plagued their efforts. However, a morale-boosting win over CSK in their last game could be a turning point.

The return of Sanju Samson, who has recovered from a finger injury, is a major boost. His calm leadership and ability to anchor the innings will be invaluable. Yashasvi Jaiswal remains a key figure at the top, though he’s yet to fire this season. The middle order, featuring Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, and Dhruv Jurel, is capable but will need to deliver more consistently. In the bowling department, Jofra Archer, Wanindu Hasaranga, and Maheesh Theekshana form a potent trio with both pace and spin options.

Key battles to watch

Shreyas Iyer vs Jofra Archer : Archer’s pace and bounce could test the PBKS skipper early on. Iyer’s ability to rotate strike and punish loose balls will be vital.

: Archer’s pace and bounce could test the PBKS skipper early on. Iyer’s ability to rotate strike and punish loose balls will be vital. Marcus Stoinis vs Wanindu Hasaranga : Stoinis, known for his power-hitting, will look to dominate the middle overs, but Hasaranga’s variations might prove tricky.

: Stoinis, known for his power-hitting, will look to dominate the middle overs, but Hasaranga’s variations might prove tricky. Sanju Samson vs Yuzvendra Chahal : An intriguing match-up between two seasoned campaigners. Chahal’s record against Samson makes this duel one to watch.

: An intriguing match-up between two seasoned campaigners. Chahal’s record against Samson makes this duel one to watch. Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Arshdeep Singh: A dynamic left-hander versus a swing bowler who enjoys bowling with the new ball – this could shape RR’s powerplay fortunes.

Pitch conditions – What to expect in Mullanpur

The Mullanpur stadium, still new to the IPL circuit, has hosted a few high-scoring thrillers already. The pitch generally supports batting, thanks to its short boundaries and true bounce. However, spinners have found some grip, particularly in the middle overs. With the evening dew likely to come into play, chasing might be the preferred option after winning the toss.

Expect another high-scoring encounter if the conditions remain dry and flat. Scores in the region of 180–200 could be par.

Head-to-head – Royals hold the edge

Matches Played : 28

: 28 PBKS Wins : 12

: 12 RR Wins : 16

: 16 First Match : 21 April 2008

: 21 April 2008 Last Match: 15 May 2024

While the head-to-head record favours RR, recent form and momentum clearly sit with Punjab. Both teams have won two games apiece in their last four encounters, suggesting a closely contested battle.

Predicted Playing XIs

Punjab Kings (PBKS):

Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Shreyas Iyer (C), Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Suryansh Shedge, Marco Jansen, Lockie Ferguson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

Impact Player: Harpreet Brar / Nehal Wadhera

Rajasthan Royals (RR):

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (C & WK), Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma

Impact Player: Shubham Dubey / Fazalhaq Farooqi

What to look for

This match pits form against potential. PBKS have looked assured and will be eager to extend their winning run, especially in front of their home crowd. For RR, it’s a chance to prove their credentials and get their campaign back on track with a strong showing away from home.

With star-studded line-ups, dynamic all-rounders, and match-winners on both sides, this game promises thrills, drama, and big performances. Will PBKS continue their dominance, or can the Royals spring a surprise?

Cricket lovers, get ready for a cracking Super Saturday in Mullanpur!