Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

IPL 2025: PBKS vs RR – A clash of momentum and redemption in Mullanpur

Another high-scoring encounter if the pitch conditions remain dry and flat

PBKS vs RR

RR look to bounce back as PBKS aim to extend winning streak

Getty
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranApr 04, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
See Full Bio

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 brings another blockbuster Saturday night as Punjab Kings (PBKS) lock horns with Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 18 of the season. The encounter is set to unfold at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh, on April 5 at 7:30 PM IST.

While PBKS aim to continue their perfect start and make it three wins in a row, RR are keen to climb out of the bottom half of the table and gain some momentum. With home advantage, current form, and crowd support on their side, Punjab will be confident, but Rajasthan’s recent win against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the return of Sanju Samson add intrigue to this key clash.

PBKS – Riding high and hungry for more

PBKS have enjoyed a dream start to IPL 2025. Under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer, they have notched up back-to-back wins and currently sit at the top end of the table. With this being their first home match of the season, expectations will be sky-high as fans in Mullanpur get their first taste of live action.

The squad looks well-balanced, with Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya providing explosive starts. The middle order, led by the experienced Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, and the in-form Shashank Singh, offers depth and finishing firepower. Their bowling attack, spearheaded by Lockie Ferguson and Arshdeep Singh, has provided breakthroughs at crucial moments, while Yuzvendra Chahal brings control and guile in the middle overs.

RR – Seeking consistency despite positives

Rajasthan Royals haven’t had the smoothest of starts this season, having lost two of their first three matches. Riyan Parag led in Samson’s absence, and while the team showed promise, inconsistency plagued their efforts. However, a morale-boosting win over CSK in their last game could be a turning point.

The return of Sanju Samson, who has recovered from a finger injury, is a major boost. His calm leadership and ability to anchor the innings will be invaluable. Yashasvi Jaiswal remains a key figure at the top, though he’s yet to fire this season. The middle order, featuring Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, and Dhruv Jurel, is capable but will need to deliver more consistently. In the bowling department, Jofra Archer, Wanindu Hasaranga, and Maheesh Theekshana form a potent trio with both pace and spin options.

Key battles to watch

  • Shreyas Iyer vs Jofra Archer: Archer’s pace and bounce could test the PBKS skipper early on. Iyer’s ability to rotate strike and punish loose balls will be vital.
  • Marcus Stoinis vs Wanindu Hasaranga: Stoinis, known for his power-hitting, will look to dominate the middle overs, but Hasaranga’s variations might prove tricky.
  • Sanju Samson vs Yuzvendra Chahal: An intriguing match-up between two seasoned campaigners. Chahal’s record against Samson makes this duel one to watch.
  • Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Arshdeep Singh: A dynamic left-hander versus a swing bowler who enjoys bowling with the new ball – this could shape RR’s powerplay fortunes.

Pitch conditions – What to expect in Mullanpur

The Mullanpur stadium, still new to the IPL circuit, has hosted a few high-scoring thrillers already. The pitch generally supports batting, thanks to its short boundaries and true bounce. However, spinners have found some grip, particularly in the middle overs. With the evening dew likely to come into play, chasing might be the preferred option after winning the toss.

Expect another high-scoring encounter if the conditions remain dry and flat. Scores in the region of 180–200 could be par.

Head-to-head – Royals hold the edge

  • Matches Played: 28
  • PBKS Wins: 12
  • RR Wins: 16
  • First Match: 21 April 2008
  • Last Match: 15 May 2024

While the head-to-head record favours RR, recent form and momentum clearly sit with Punjab. Both teams have won two games apiece in their last four encounters, suggesting a closely contested battle.

Predicted Playing XIs

Punjab Kings (PBKS):
Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Shreyas Iyer (C), Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Suryansh Shedge, Marco Jansen, Lockie Ferguson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh
Impact Player: Harpreet Brar / Nehal Wadhera

Rajasthan Royals (RR):
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (C & WK), Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma
Impact Player: Shubham Dubey / Fazalhaq Farooqi

What to look for

This match pits form against potential. PBKS have looked assured and will be eager to extend their winning run, especially in front of their home crowd. For RR, it’s a chance to prove their credentials and get their campaign back on track with a strong showing away from home.

With star-studded line-ups, dynamic all-rounders, and match-winners on both sides, this game promises thrills, drama, and big performances. Will PBKS continue their dominance, or can the Royals spring a surprise?

Cricket lovers, get ready for a cracking Super Saturday in Mullanpur!

glenn maxwellheadtoheadpitch conditionspredicted playing xissanju samsonsuper saturdayrr vs pbks

Related News

‘The Naked Gun’ is back: 10 hilarious & wild facts about the legendary comedy franchise
Entertainment

‘The Naked Gun’ is back: 10 hilarious & wild facts about the legendary comedy franchise

Ed Sheeran
Entertainment

Ed Sheeran blends Persian sounds with pop in new single ‘Azizam’

Russell brand
UK

Russell Brand faces rape and sexual assault charges involving 4 women

British Museum exhibition explores Hindu, Jain and Buddhist traditions
Art & Culture

British Museum exhibition explores Hindu, Jain and Buddhist traditions

More For You

CSK vs DC

CSK have won 19 of their 30 games against Delhi so far

Getty

IPL 2025: CSK vs DC- Delhi look to extend winning streak, Chennai desperate for revival

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 continues with an exciting clash as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 17 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 5. The afternoon fixture begins at 3:30 PM IST and will be crucial for both teams at this stage of the tournament.

While CSK look to bounce back from two consecutive defeats, DC are aiming for their third straight win to maintain their early momentum.

Keep ReadingShow less
LSG vs MI

With both teams boasting star-studded line-ups and crucial battles set to unfold

Getty

IPL 2025: LSG vs MI - A battle for redemption and supremacy

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is heating up, and fans are eagerly awaiting the showdown between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 16. The two teams will face off at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on April 4 at 7:30 PM IST. With both teams eyeing crucial points, this promises to be an electrifying contest.

Current form and team overview

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

LSG have had a mixed start to their IPL 2025 campaign, having managed one win so far. They will be eager to bounce back, especially after a disappointing loss against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their last home game. Despite the setback, Nicholas Pooran has been a standout performer, holding the Orange Cap with 189 runs in three matches.

Keep ReadingShow less
jos-buttler

Buttler’s performance with the bat compensated for his missed chances behind the stumps, including a dropped catch of Phil Salt in the first over off Siraj. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Buttler’s unbeaten 73 guides Gujarat to win over Bengaluru in IPL

JOS BUTTLER remained unbeaten on 73 as Gujarat Titans secured an eight-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League on Wednesday.

Chasing 170, Gujarat built on a 75-run second-wicket stand between Buttler and Sai Sudharsan, who scored 49, reaching the target with 13 balls to spare at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Keep ReadingShow less
Prabhsimran-Singh-Getty

Prabhsimran Singh scored 69 off 34 balls.

Getty Images

Punjab secure second IPL win with Prabhsimran’s quickfire 69

Wicketkeeper-batsman Prabhsimran Singh struck 69 off 34 balls as Punjab Kings defeated Lucknow Super Giants by eight wickets on Tuesday, securing their second win of the IPL season.

Chasing a target of 172, Punjab reached the total with nearly four overs to spare. Captain Shreyas Iyer remained unbeaten on 52 off 30 balls.

Keep ReadingShow less
IPL 2025: RCB vs GT – Bengaluru Braces for High-Voltage Battle

Out of the 5 encounters between the two teams, RCB has won 3, while GT has secured 2 victories so far

Getty

IPL 2025 - RCB vs GT: Bengaluru prepares for a high-voltage encounter

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is set to heat up as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) takes on Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 14th match of the season at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on April 2nd. This exciting encounter brings together two teams in top form, with both having a win and a loss under their belt. However, RCB, with their unbeaten record so far in the tournament, enters the contest with more confidence.

RCB’s form and strength

RCB has been nothing short of dominant in their first two matches of the season. They have put on stellar performances, especially with their commanding victories over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). In their last match against KKR, RCB chased down a target of 175 runs with ease, reaching the target in just 16.2 overs with seven wickets to spare. Their victory over CSK was even more impressive, as they handed the three-time champions their biggest home defeat in terms of runs. With two wins and a positive net run rate of +2.266, RCB’s well-balanced squad, including Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, and Josh Hazlewood, is primed for another thrilling victory.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc