Fortnite goes offline for Update 36.20 with new content and fixes

Highlights:

Fortnite servers are down on Tuesday, 15 July for Update 36.20



Downtime began at 9 a.m. BST and is expected to last 2–3 hours



Update 36.20 introduces new content, bug fixes, and possible collaborations



Leaks hint at a live event, themed items, and a new Point of Interest (POI)



Fortnite servers offline for maintenance on 15 July

Fortnite has gone offline temporarily for its scheduled server maintenance to roll out Update 36.20. According to the official @FortniteStatus account on X (formerly Twitter), the downtime began at 9 a.m. BST on Tuesday, 15 July, and typically lasts between two to three hours, based on previous update cycles.

The timing is consistent with earlier outages linked to updates 36.10 and 35.10. Players will be unable to access any Fortnite game modes while the maintenance is underway.

What to expect from Fortnite Update 36.20

While Epic Games has not released full patch notes at the time of writing, community leaker Shiina shared an early overview of what may be included in the update. If accurate, players can expect a combination of new content, limited-time features, and cosmetics.

Potential additions include:

New Battle Royale content





Live event files , possibly referencing the original rocket launch



, possibly referencing the original rocket launch Free collaboration vehicle , with speculation around the Batmobile or Fantasticar



, with speculation around the Batmobile or Fantasticar Free pickaxe , available by logging in



, available by logging in New Point of Interest (POI): Fortress of Solitude





New Blitz Royale week themes





New Luminary Hypatia Pack





ICON Series emotes





Updated files for old collaborations





Additional leaks for Chapter 6 Season 4





Companions feature – more data may be added



There is also speculation of a potential Deadmau5 collaboration, though this has yet to be confirmed by Epic.

Bug fixes and ongoing development

In addition to new content, Update 36.20 is expected to deliver several bug fixes aimed at improving overall game performance. Epic Games’ development team had taken a summer break during June, and this update marks a return to their regular content rollout schedule.

The game recently introduced Blitz Royale mode and Squid Grounds Reload, which helped fill the content gap during the break. Fans can expect more regular updates going forward.

When will servers be back online?

Although exact timing can vary, Fortnite updates typically require between two to three hours to complete. If there are no delays, players can expect servers to come back online by midday BST.

Players are advised to keep an eye on the official @FortniteStatus page for real-time updates on maintenance progress and patch availability.