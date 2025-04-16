Chahal takes four as Punjab defend 111 to beat Kolkata in IPL

YUZVENDRA CHAHAL took 4-28 as Punjab Kings defended a total of 111 to defeat Kolkata Knight Riders by 16 runs in an IPL match on Tuesday.

Kolkata were 62-2 in the chase before Chahal’s spell turned the game. They were bowled out for 95 in 15.1 overs in Mullanpur, near Chandigarh.

Punjab had earlier been dismissed for 111 in 15.3 overs. The win set a new record for the lowest total defended in IPL history, surpassing Chennai Super Kings’ defence of 116 against Punjab (then Kings XI Punjab) in 2009.

Andre Russell tried to take Kolkata close with two sixes and a four off Chahal, but Punjab held on.

Arshdeep Singh dismissed Vaibhav Arora, and Marco Jansen bowled Russell to end Kolkata’s innings and spark celebrations in the Punjab camp.

"I have coached a lot of games in the IPL and that might just be about the best win I ever had," said Punjab head coach Ricky Ponting.

Kolkata captain Ajinkya Rahane and Angkrish Raghuvanshi had added 55 runs for the third wicket before Chahal trapped Rahane lbw.

Ball tracking showed the delivery pitched outside off, but Rahane did not review the decision.

"Pretty disappointed with the effort," Rahane said. "I'll take the blame, played the wrong shot, although it was missing."

Chahal then got Raghuvanshi caught for 37 in his next over. Glenn Maxwell followed up with the wicket of Venkatesh Iyer, who was lbw for seven.

Chahal took two more wickets in one over, removing Rinku Singh (stumped) and Ramandeep Singh (golden duck). Harshit Rana played out the hat-trick ball.

The result moved Punjab into the top four with their fourth win in six games. Chahal was named Player of the Match.

Ponting said Chahal underwent a fitness test before the match after picking up a shoulder injury in his previous game.

Earlier, Harshit Rana led Kolkata’s bowling attack with 3-25 from three overs after a quick start by Punjab’s openers.

Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh added 39 in 3.1 overs before Rana had Arya caught at fine leg for 22. He dismissed Shreyas Iyer for a duck two balls later with Ramandeep Singh taking a catch in the deep.

Varun Chakravarthy then bowled Josh Inglis for two in the next over. Prabhsimran, who made 30, hit two sixes off Rana but was caught again by Ramandeep.

Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine kept picking wickets as Punjab collapsed, but the bowlers turned the game around in the second innings.

(With inputs from agencies)

