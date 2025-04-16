Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Chahal takes four as Punjab defend 111 to beat Kolkata in IPL

Kolkata were 62-2 in the chase before Chahal’s spell turned the game. They were bowled out for 95 in 15.1 overs in Mullanpur, near Chandigarh.

chahal-ipl-getty

Chahal, in a brilliant display of spin bowling, took 4-28 as Punjab Kings defended a total of 111. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeApr 16, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

YUZVENDRA CHAHAL took 4-28 as Punjab Kings defended a total of 111 to defeat Kolkata Knight Riders by 16 runs in an IPL match on Tuesday.

Kolkata were 62-2 in the chase before Chahal’s spell turned the game. They were bowled out for 95 in 15.1 overs in Mullanpur, near Chandigarh.

Punjab had earlier been dismissed for 111 in 15.3 overs. The win set a new record for the lowest total defended in IPL history, surpassing Chennai Super Kings’ defence of 116 against Punjab (then Kings XI Punjab) in 2009.

Andre Russell tried to take Kolkata close with two sixes and a four off Chahal, but Punjab held on.

Arshdeep Singh dismissed Vaibhav Arora, and Marco Jansen bowled Russell to end Kolkata’s innings and spark celebrations in the Punjab camp.

"I have coached a lot of games in the IPL and that might just be about the best win I ever had," said Punjab head coach Ricky Ponting.

Kolkata captain Ajinkya Rahane and Angkrish Raghuvanshi had added 55 runs for the third wicket before Chahal trapped Rahane lbw.

Ball tracking showed the delivery pitched outside off, but Rahane did not review the decision.

"Pretty disappointed with the effort," Rahane said. "I'll take the blame, played the wrong shot, although it was missing."

Chahal then got Raghuvanshi caught for 37 in his next over. Glenn Maxwell followed up with the wicket of Venkatesh Iyer, who was lbw for seven.

Chahal took two more wickets in one over, removing Rinku Singh (stumped) and Ramandeep Singh (golden duck). Harshit Rana played out the hat-trick ball.

The result moved Punjab into the top four with their fourth win in six games. Chahal was named Player of the Match.

Ponting said Chahal underwent a fitness test before the match after picking up a shoulder injury in his previous game.

Earlier, Harshit Rana led Kolkata’s bowling attack with 3-25 from three overs after a quick start by Punjab’s openers.

Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh added 39 in 3.1 overs before Rana had Arya caught at fine leg for 22. He dismissed Shreyas Iyer for a duck two balls later with Ramandeep Singh taking a catch in the deep.

Varun Chakravarthy then bowled Josh Inglis for two in the next over. Prabhsimran, who made 30, hit two sixes off Rana but was caught again by Ramandeep.

Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine kept picking wickets as Punjab collapsed, but the bowlers turned the game around in the second innings.

(With inputs from agencies)

andre russellchahalchandigarhkolkata knight riderspunjab kingsricky pontingyuzvendra chahalajinkya rahaneiplipl 2025ipl 2025 full schedule

Related News

Top 10 batting partnerships  in IPL 2025 so far
Cricket

Top 10 batting partnerships  in IPL 2025 so far

Cardi B’s Leaked Texts Reveal Alleged Offset-AriTheDon Affair
Entertainment

Cardi B exposes Offset’s affair with AriTheDon in leaked texts

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s £9.5 million luxury sea-facing home in Mumbai nears completion
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s £9.5 million luxury sea-facing home in Mumbai nears completion

EY London
UK

FRC launches probe into EY audits of post office

More For You

Dhoni-Getty

Dhoni scored an unbeaten 26 to help Chennai Super Kings end their five-match losing streak. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images)

Dhoni ends Chennai’s five-match losing run

MS DHONI scored an unbeaten 26 to help Chennai Super Kings end their five-match losing streak with a five-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL on Monday.

Chasing 167, Chennai reached the target with three balls to spare, thanks to a 57-run unbeaten stand between Shivam Dube and Dhoni at Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium.

Keep ReadingShow less
kohli-getty

Kohli's knock was his third half-century this season and 66th in the IPL. (Photo: Getty Images)

Kohli, Karn shine as Bengaluru, Mumbai seal IPL wins

VIRAT KOHLI scored his 100th T20 half-century and spinner Karn Sharma took 3-36 as Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians registered wins in the Indian Premier League on Sunday.

Kohli made 62 to help Bengaluru beat Rajasthan Royals by nine wickets in Jaipur. In the second match of the day, Mumbai defeated Delhi Capitals by 12 runs at the Feroz Shah Kotla.

Keep ReadingShow less
Abhishek-Sharma-Getty

Abhishek’s 141 is the third-highest individual score in IPL history, behind Chris Gayle’s 175 not out and Brendon McCullum’s 158 not out. (Photo: Getty Images)

Hyderabad pull off second-highest IPL chase with Abhishek’s 141

ABHISHEK SHARMA scored 141 off 55 balls as Sunrisers Hyderabad chased down 246 to defeat Punjab Kings by eight wickets in the IPL on Saturday. It was the second-highest successful run chase in IPL history.

Earlier in the day, Nicholas Pooran continued his run of form with 61 to help Lucknow Super Giants defeat Gujarat Titans by six wickets, ending Gujarat’s four-match winning streak.

Keep ReadingShow less
IPL 2025: Players with the Most Ducks So Far

A moment they would rather forget

Getty

IPL 2025: Top 6 players with most 'ducks' so far

In the Indian Premier League (IPL), a batter getting dismissed without scoring a run — commonly known as a "duck" — is a moment they would rather forget. While players are celebrated for their match-winning knocks and consistent performances, accumulating ducks is an unfortunate aspect of the game. As the IPL 2025 season continues, here is a look at the top six players who have recorded the most ducks so far in the tournament’s history.

1. Glenn Maxwell – 19 Ducks

IPL 2025: Players with the Most Ducks So FarGlenn MaxwellGetty

Keep ReadingShow less
IPL 2025: How the Top Auction Buys Are Performing So Far

Rishabh Pant

Getty

IPL 2025: Most expensive buys – how they're performing

The 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season has been marked by record-breaking auction bids and high expectations for marquee players. However, as the tournament progresses, several of these high-priced acquisitions have struggled to deliver performances commensurate with their hefty price tags.

1. Rishabh Pant – €297,000 (Lucknow Super Giants)

Rishabh Pant made history by becoming the most expensive player in IPL history after being acquired by Lucknow Super Giants for around €297,000 during the 2025 auction. Despite the high expectations, Pant's performances have been underwhelming. He has struggled to find consistency with the bat, and his contributions have not significantly impacted Lucknow's campaign. Fans and analysts alike are hopeful that Pant will rediscover his form as the season progresses.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc